Kathy Brown

Age: 42
Title: Police Officer
Department: Billings Police Department
Years as a first responder: 16
Background:
I was born and raised on a farm in Kansas. I always liked the idea of helping people so once I had the opportunity, I join the local volunteer EMS service and fell in love with public service. I met my husband Jeff who was a firefighter/EMT and we soon got married. Shortly after we married, I attended a two-year paramedic program and started working as a paramedic in Garden City, Kansas. We moved to Billings in 2006, where I continued working as a paramedic. In 2016, I was hired by the Billings Police Department and started my LE career.
What brought you to this career path?
EMS professionals work very closely with law enforcement. As a paramedic, I always admired the profession. I loved the professionalism and teamwork that I saw from the BPD and I wanted to be a part of the brotherhood.
What is a day in this job like?
Every day I show up to work, I know that I really have no clue what I am going to be a part of. This job is completely unpredictable. I like to say, “things are always never as they seem.” You may think you have an idea of what kind of call you are responding to only to find out that the information given to dispatch was grossly inaccurate.
What are some highlights?
I love the fact that I get to be outside and not stuck behind a desk. I feel privileged to be working with a group of like-minded professionals that work side-by-side with me through blood sweat and tears. It is pretty amazing.
Tell me about one of your best days on the job:
I was involved in a pretty cool incident a couple years ago. We (noon shift) were sitting in briefing at "the barn" (where we keep our cars, do our training, and have our daily briefing) when there was a loud knock at the door. One of the officers answered and a male, who was pretty shook up said that his friend had just been stabbed. The male had brought his friend to the barn and laid on the ground in the parking lot. We all went outside to help and found the victim lying on the ground covered in blood, barely responding. With my paramedic background I was tasked with providing medical aid to the victim. Officer Gaertner, who is also an EMT offered to help me. Together, we removed the victim’s clothing and found a large stab wound in his right upper abdomen. I remember telling Officer Gaertner that this would be a perfect scenario to use combat gauze (a dressing that is laced with a clotting agent to stop bleeding). Officer Gaertner told me that he just happened to have some in his patrol car and went to get it. Using the combat dressing, I was able to reach into the victim’s abdomen and find the site where the blood was coming from. I placed the dressing directly on the site and packed the wound to stop the bleed. AMR arrived a short time later and transported the victim to the hospital. I was told later that the victim “died” three times before they were able to completely stop the bleeding in surgery. I was also told that if it wasn’t for the combat dressing, he would not have made it. Being able to have a direct impact on someone’s life, is pretty rewarding.
What are some of the struggles as a first responder?
One of the struggles that all first responders deal with is the fact that we will miss holidays, weddings, birthday parties and so on. It is something that we know will happen when we choose this career but it’s not always easy on friends and family.
Another struggle is balancing life outside of work. Being able to get away from work and the stress that is associated with this job is not just a good idea, it is a must.
Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:
A number of years ago, I responded to a call where someone accidentally drove over a young child. When we arrived on the scene, it was absolute chaos. We had the individual who drove over the child extremely distraught. We had the mother of the child beside herself and we had a child on the ground, covered in blood, not responding, not breathing. We started CPR and did everything we could to save the child, but we were unsuccessful. Watching the mother and the individual who drove over the child looking on and begging us to help was an incredibly helpless feeling. We are trained to handle incidents like this, but it never gets easy. I can only imagine how much worse it would be for a parent to experience a tragedy like this. I just pray that with time they found some sort of peace.
What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?
This job is a service-oriented job. You will not be successful if you let things that are being said or done to you, get to you. Doing a ride-along is a great opportunity to get an idea of what you are getting into. Having an honest conversation with yourself to make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons is so important. If you want to serve your community, it is the most rewarding career you can imagine.
What else would you like to say about being a first responder?
Every day that I get to go to work, I feel blessed and privilege to serve this community. Billings truly is a great place to be a police officer. Our citizens shower us with incredible support, and I do not take that for granted.
