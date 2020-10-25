Kathy Brown

What are some of the struggles as a first responder?

One of the struggles that all first responders deal with is the fact that we will miss holidays, weddings, birthday parties and so on. It is something that we know will happen when we choose this career but it’s not always easy on friends and family.

Another struggle is balancing life outside of work. Being able to get away from work and the stress that is associated with this job is not just a good idea, it is a must.

Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:

A number of years ago, I responded to a call where someone accidentally drove over a young child. When we arrived on the scene, it was absolute chaos. We had the individual who drove over the child extremely distraught. We had the mother of the child beside herself and we had a child on the ground, covered in blood, not responding, not breathing. We started CPR and did everything we could to save the child, but we were unsuccessful. Watching the mother and the individual who drove over the child looking on and begging us to help was an incredibly helpless feeling. We are trained to handle incidents like this, but it never gets easy. I can only imagine how much worse it would be for a parent to experience a tragedy like this. I just pray that with time they found some sort of peace.