Koren Bloom

Tell me about one of your best days on the job:

One of the best days on the job was very busy. I remember that I went on back-to-back cardiac arrest calls and had been able to successfully restore pulses for both of the people and they both were able to make good recoveries after.

What are some of the struggles as a first responder?

Some of the struggles as a first responder are that it is easy to feel overwhelmed. There are days that it is very busy, you have been trying to hurry out to the next call, and it seems as though there are not enough of us to go around to help everyone. Some of the calls we go on are emotionally hard. The situations that we are in, that we see, and that we live do affect us.

Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:

One of the hardest days I had on the job was September 11, 2001. With the terrorist attacks, we were not sure what to expect through the day, there was a fear of what was yet to come. We all watched as fellow first responders and fellow citizens were killed. We had to be able to try to process what was happening nationally as well as be able to respond and care for the people here locally.

What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?

We see the best and the worst in people. We are there during the worst events that people will experience. Make sure that you never lose your compassion for other people. Learn all that you can, be respectful, and treat patients as if they are a member of your family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.