Koren Bloom

Age: 47
Title: Paramedic
Department: American Medical Response
Years as a first responder: 27
Background:
I was born and raised in Billings. I started my career in EMS as a Volunteer in Virginia Beach in 1993 before coming back home and starting at MedTrans (AMR) in 1997.
What brought you to this career path?
There had been an accident following a microburst that my family came upon. I was about to enter the 8th grade. I felt frustrated and helpless for the people in the accident and I wanted to be able to help.
What is a day in this job like?
A day in the job of a prehospital provider is stocking equipment, preparing for a call, responding to and providing the care, then the cleanup, and paperwork after. There is little downtime between calls as the Billings area continues to grow. Most days are moving around to help cover areas of town to be able to provide a quick response time, so we do not stop moving through the 12 hours of our shifts.
What are some highlights?
Highlights of our job are some of the people that we meet. We get to meet people from all different backgrounds. We get to hear stories and become familiar with several of the patients that we transport to and from appointments. We work closely with other emergency responders and get to build some great friendships because of the way we rely on each other throughout the day.
Tell me about one of your best days on the job:
One of the best days on the job was very busy. I remember that I went on back-to-back cardiac arrest calls and had been able to successfully restore pulses for both of the people and they both were able to make good recoveries after.
What are some of the struggles as a first responder?
Some of the struggles as a first responder are that it is easy to feel overwhelmed. There are days that it is very busy, you have been trying to hurry out to the next call, and it seems as though there are not enough of us to go around to help everyone. Some of the calls we go on are emotionally hard. The situations that we are in, that we see, and that we live do affect us.
Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:
One of the hardest days I had on the job was September 11, 2001. With the terrorist attacks, we were not sure what to expect through the day, there was a fear of what was yet to come. We all watched as fellow first responders and fellow citizens were killed. We had to be able to try to process what was happening nationally as well as be able to respond and care for the people here locally.
What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?
We see the best and the worst in people. We are there during the worst events that people will experience. Make sure that you never lose your compassion for other people. Learn all that you can, be respectful, and treat patients as if they are a member of your family.
