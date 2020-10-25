Kristopher Moore

What are some of the struggles as a first responder?

Some of the accidents tow-truck drivers are called to can be tough scenes to deal with. Especially since it is the towing company’s task to clean up the accident scene. Also being as I am on call 24/7, finding time for family, vacations, and socializing can be difficult. The truck has to go with me wherever I go. There isn’t much time for anything but work.

Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:

In 2015, I was called to the scene of a fatality accident. It was a very violent accident involving two adult females and one child. The vehicle had struck a pole at a high rate of speed and pushed the firewall into the driver’s seat and the roof into the driver’s headrest. As a tow operator it is our task to do scene cleanup, which that day included vehicle parts, automotive fluids, and sadly, a fair amount of flesh and blood. Though the two passengers had minor injuries the woman driving was deceased on scene. And that scene has stayed with me since that day.

What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?