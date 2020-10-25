Kristopher Moore

Age: 35
Title: Owner/Operator
Department: Thin Line Towing and Recovery LLC
Years as a First Responder: 8
Background:
I was raised in a home with a mother who worked at a residential youth treatment facility and my father was a police officer.
My adult life started my career as an auto mechanic due to my love of cars. After 10 years as an ASE Master Technician, I found that I no longer enjoyed my chosen career. I was not happy going to work.
In 2012, I started doing some tow work with a friend part time and fell in love with the profession. In 2013, I left my mechanics career and started towing full time. I worked for a local Billings company for five years. After a major life event and withering business at my current employer I decided it was a good time to do it on my own. In 2017, with the help of some family, I started Thin Line Towing and Recovery.
What is a day in this job like?
Many days are nonstop from early morning util the evening with the middle of the night calls thrown in from time to time. Most days are filled with moving a disabled vehicle from traffic, parking lots, or homes to a repair shop.
Being on the law enforcement rotation system means a large number of accidents to respond too from fender benders with a sliced tire, to a vehicle upside down and half submerged in water. While enroute you are hoping everyone involved is alright, wondering what you’re going to need to do to get the scene cleared. And definitely making sure that you keep yourself and everyone else on scene safe from other vehicles on the road.
What are some highlights?
Some of my more significant or memorable calls are ones when the person that has called is having a tough time, and my being there and getting their situation dealt with causes their stress level to fall. Seeing relief on their face and knowing I could help them through a situation they would definitely, rather not be in. One of the major ones is when a call comes in for a child locked in a vehicle. Typically, the parent is a lot more worked up, stressed, and panicked than the child that is in the vehicle. So, the goal is to get to them as quickly as possible. Once on scene, the first thing is to be calm but fast, reassure the panicked parent that it will be alright, they’re not the first to have done it and won’t be the last, and gain access into the vehicle as quickly as possible. Then their worries can dissipate, and they can know their child is okay.
Tell me about one of your best days on the job:
This year with the COVID-19 pandemic causing business closures, social distancing guidelines and restrictions, many children were not able to have birthday parties and celebrating was hard to do. Also, school graduations were very limited and restricted. So, this spring I decided to put on “Birthday drive-bys” where I rallied as many tow trucks as I could from the Billings area. We would set it up with parents and give the kids a parade of tow trucks to drive by their houses blaring horns with all of our emergency lights flashing. It was a big hit with both the kids, their families, and the tow-truck drivers. It was so much fun. Then in June, I organized a “light up for grads” and invited all of the tow companies, Billings Police, Yellowstone County Sheriff, Montana Highway Patrol, Billings Fire Department, and American Medical Response. We lined up 30 emergency vehicles on the rims by the water tower and all hit our lights to show support and celebration for the grads.
What are some of the struggles as a first responder?
Some of the accidents tow-truck drivers are called to can be tough scenes to deal with. Especially since it is the towing company’s task to clean up the accident scene. Also being as I am on call 24/7, finding time for family, vacations, and socializing can be difficult. The truck has to go with me wherever I go. There isn’t much time for anything but work.
Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:
In 2015, I was called to the scene of a fatality accident. It was a very violent accident involving two adult females and one child. The vehicle had struck a pole at a high rate of speed and pushed the firewall into the driver’s seat and the roof into the driver’s headrest. As a tow operator it is our task to do scene cleanup, which that day included vehicle parts, automotive fluids, and sadly, a fair amount of flesh and blood. Though the two passengers had minor injuries the woman driving was deceased on scene. And that scene has stayed with me since that day.
What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?
If you are considering a career in towing, it is far more than a career. To stay in it you have to love it. It is far more a lifestyle than it is a career. Being on call 24 hours means that your job comes first no matter what other things you may have planned that day: a dinner with the family, a birthday party, a night with friends – if your phone rings, you go. It means taking your truck to the store while your family takes the car so you can all go shopping together, knowing you very well might have to leave and having no idea how long you may be gone – it could be an hour, or you may not get home until your kids are headed to school the next morning. All the while knowing there is a decent chance someone may not give you room to work on the highway and you may not make it home at all.
This life is hard on you and on your family. So, you have to have the drive to do it and a family that understands and supports you. All the while, the majority of the public sees you as a greasy, half-brained, overcharging piece of disposable garbage that’s just there to “pick up some scrap metal from the side of the road.” You will give up your personal life to be appreciated by few and thought of as a glorified garbage man by most.
What else would you like to say about being a first responder?
You do not do this job for money, fame, or recognition. You do it for the love of the job, and the want to help people. To make somebody’s day suck less.
