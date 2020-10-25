Stormey Tucker

Age: 38
Title: Captain, EMT, Training Officer
Department: Worden Fire Department
Years as a first responder: 15 Years
Background:
I grew up ranching, which included the love and care for all the animals, working hard for what we had – which led me in the direction of wanting to work hard and care for those who need help, especially in my community. So, I started off as a wildland firefighter and then joined a volunteer fire department. From there, I trained hard and worked my way up from a firefighter to becoming a captain and an EMT on the department. I was also given the opportunity to work for the MSU Fire Service Training School, which I have been with for 10 years now as an assistant training instructor. It has been a wonderful and great opportunity to be able to work with so many firefighters from different departments all over.
What brought you to this career path?
My family helped lead me towards wanting to be a first responder through instilling in me a commitment to my country, community, family, and friends.
What is a day in this job like?
The job has its moments where some days are good and some not so good. No matter what though, we as a department are family and will always be there for each other. We go on calls where most people are having the worst day of their life and we’re supposed to be there to help them and make things better. Sometimes we can, and sometimes we cannot – and it’s always the hardest when we cannot.
What are some highlights?
Giving station tours to kids and seeing the smiles on their faces, teaching the new recruits, working with the community, department barbecues and family gatherings.
Tell me about one of your best days on the job:
Reuniting a family after an accident and getting to meet all of them when they stopped by to say thank you for saving their son’s life.
What are some of the struggles as a first responder?
Going on calls where you know the person or it’s a call with a child involved. The mental and physical breakdown and struggle a person goes through can be the hardest. Another struggle is being a volunteer and knowing the hardships and struggles alone that it can bring. You could be going on a call with maybe only one or two more people responding and you wonder if it is going to be enough.
Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:
One of the hardest days on the job was recovering a whole family from a car wreck. Knowing that there were children involved and that the family was on their way home for Thanksgiving made the recovery and aftermath all the more difficult. This incident has and will forever stay with me.
What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?
This job is not for the faint of heart, but it is the most rewarding one you can have next to serving your country. You are not only serving your community, but those that pass through it. The job requires a great deal of hard work, commitment, and time away from family and friends. In the long run though, you gain more family and friends in this job. You must set goals for yourself and do everything you can to achieve them.
What else would you like to say about being a first responder?
I wouldn’t change anything that I do as a first responder. I thoroughly enjoy my job and the involvement I have with it. I could not and would not be where I am today without the love and support from my family, friends, and coworkers.
