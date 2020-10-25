Stormey Tucker

What are some highlights?

Giving station tours to kids and seeing the smiles on their faces, teaching the new recruits, working with the community, department barbecues and family gatherings.

Tell me about one of your best days on the job:

Reuniting a family after an accident and getting to meet all of them when they stopped by to say thank you for saving their son’s life.

What are some of the struggles as a first responder?

Going on calls where you know the person or it’s a call with a child involved. The mental and physical breakdown and struggle a person goes through can be the hardest. Another struggle is being a volunteer and knowing the hardships and struggles alone that it can bring. You could be going on a call with maybe only one or two more people responding and you wonder if it is going to be enough.

Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:

One of the hardest days on the job was recovering a whole family from a car wreck. Knowing that there were children involved and that the family was on their way home for Thanksgiving made the recovery and aftermath all the more difficult. This incident has and will forever stay with me.