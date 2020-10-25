Travis Huber

Age: 34
Title: Captain
Department: Glendive Fire Department
Years as a first responder: 10 years
Background:
I was born and raised in Miles City. I graduated from Custer County High School and Miles Community College. At MCC I met my now-wife Jessie who is from Glendive. I moved to Glendive in 2008 working for BNSF. In 2009, my wife and I got married. We have two children, Breck, 6 years old and Emersyn, 9 years old.
I joined the Glendive Fire Department in 2010 as a volunteer firefighter. The department is comprised of mostly volunteers with four being full-timers. We currently have 20 dedicated and hardworking members. I am currently employed with Montana-Dakota Utilities Company.
What brought you to this career path?
When I moved 80 miles east to Glendive from Miles City, I really did not know anybody and wanted to get involved in the community. I was also pushed into joining from a good friend and co-worker, Colby Sampson. I have always been the type of person to help people in a time of need and found that I really enjoy the department.
What is a day in this job like?
The Glendive Fire Department is a volunteer department, except for four full-timers. All of the volunteer firefighters carry pagers and have full-time jobs. All the employers are generous enough to allow us to leave work and respond to emergencies. There is a lot of work that goes into being on the fire department, not only from responding to fires and emergencies, but also all the training that goes into being a capable/competent firefighter.
What are some highlights?
There are a lot of highlights to being a firefighter. I think for me personally, the fact that we are the first to arrive to help people in need – it is possibly the scariest thing a family can go through. Another is the camaraderie among the others on the department. Lastly, watching young new firefighters joining and taking responsibilities that make them a valuable part of the team.
Tell me about one of your best days on the job:
I guess one memory that sticks out in my mind is when there was a kitchen fire that started on the stove at a family dwelling. When we arrived on scene, the house had heavy smoke on both levels. There were two kids on the second floor hanging out the window from the smoke. We had one group of three firefighters enter through the main floor. The second group that I was on deployed a ladder to retrieve the kids from the second floor. Those two kids were terrified, but as a team, we were able to safely get them out and make them feel comforted.
What are some of the struggles as a first responder?
I think the number one struggle for me as a volunteer firefighter is the donated time away from my family. I have missed events and games for my kids.
Also, being involved in fires and calls in the middle of the night all to return to my full-time job in the morning. Another struggle is being involved in fires in the winter, when it is 20 below zero, wet and cold to the bone.
Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:
The specific instance that really hits me even to this day is we were called to a fire at an apartment building. I was new on the department and was on the first truck that arrived on scene. My wife and I had just had our daughter. When we arrived, we were informed that nobody knew if anybody was still in the apartment. So, we searched the rooms of the apartment that had heavy smoke and we made it to a room that had a crib. I remember breathing very heavy and my heart racing as I reached in searching for a child. Luckily, there was nobody in the apartment, but I still remember that call vividly.
What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?
I would say give it a shot. It is rewarding, not only the people you get to meet and become lifelong friends with but also the fact that you are helping others. You are a positive impact on the community that you live in.
What else would you like to say about being a first responder?
It is a rewarding job. I am happy to help people in my community and be a positive impact. I am not a hero, nor do I like to be recognized as one. There are numerous other people out there that deserve recognition.
