Travis Huber

What are some of the struggles as a first responder?

I think the number one struggle for me as a volunteer firefighter is the donated time away from my family. I have missed events and games for my kids.

Also, being involved in fires and calls in the middle of the night all to return to my full-time job in the morning. Another struggle is being involved in fires in the winter, when it is 20 below zero, wet and cold to the bone.

Tell me about one of the hardest days on the job:

The specific instance that really hits me even to this day is we were called to a fire at an apartment building. I was new on the department and was on the first truck that arrived on scene. My wife and I had just had our daughter. When we arrived, we were informed that nobody knew if anybody was still in the apartment. So, we searched the rooms of the apartment that had heavy smoke and we made it to a room that had a crib. I remember breathing very heavy and my heart racing as I reached in searching for a child. Luckily, there was nobody in the apartment, but I still remember that call vividly.

What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?