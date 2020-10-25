Tyler Sennett

Age: 28
Title: Patrol Deputy. Currently assigned as Lockwood School SRO.
Department: Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office
Years as a first responder: 4 years
Background:
I graduated from Billings West High School. I received an associate degree from Dawson Community College in Glendive. After receiving my associate degree, I attended MSU-Billings and received my bachelor’s degree.
What brought you to this career path?
I enjoy a career where no two days are alike. It requires me to change and adapt myself to help the community I work for.
What is a day in this job like?
It is a balance between being a teacher and a neighbor. We have to take calls where we have to enforce laws and teach about the current laws, but outside that we get to be the friendly neighbor that you can stop and talk to.
What are some highlights:
Being able to meet new people and hear different backgrounds. Learning who is in the community and learning what some of their life struggles have been brings a new appreciation to the diversity of our county.
Tell me about one of your best days on the job:
The best days on the job are when I get to train other deputies. As an instructor, I get to pass my knowledge on to others who may be able to use it later to help others. Being around all my friends while doing so just makes it that much better.
What are some of the struggles as a first responder?
Separation of work and family. We often carry a lot of emotions through our workday and may reflect those emotions on the family. We get to involved with our work and forget it affects the ones around us.
What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?
Learn to reach out to the community. We often forget that the community is the most important part of our job. Reaching out and creating relationships with the community will not only help with your job but will help with your mental health.
What else would you like to say about being a first responder:
If you are a first responder or trying to become a first responder, do not be afraid to try new things. Make yourself grow to become a better person for yourself and the community your helping to grow.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!