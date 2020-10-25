Tyler Sennett

Tell me about one of your best days on the job:

The best days on the job are when I get to train other deputies. As an instructor, I get to pass my knowledge on to others who may be able to use it later to help others. Being around all my friends while doing so just makes it that much better.

What are some of the struggles as a first responder?

Separation of work and family. We often carry a lot of emotions through our workday and may reflect those emotions on the family. We get to involved with our work and forget it affects the ones around us.

What would you like to say to someone thinking of following your footsteps?

Learn to reach out to the community. We often forget that the community is the most important part of our job. Reaching out and creating relationships with the community will not only help with your job but will help with your mental health.

What else would you like to say about being a first responder:

If you are a first responder or trying to become a first responder, do not be afraid to try new things. Make yourself grow to become a better person for yourself and the community your helping to grow.

