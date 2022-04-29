Randyn Gregg HOUSE DISTRICT 30 Republican

Randyn Gregg - R

Age: 31

Occupation: Small business owner, Performance Farrier Services

Family: Eldest of seven children

Education: Whittier College, Utah Valley University, Montana State University Farrier School

Past employment: Small business owner, ranch hand, campaign staffer, field representative for Republican state senator

Past political experience: Field representative for a state senator, congressional intern US Congressman Elton Gallegly “Republican” Chairman Gallatin Young Republicans, vice president Utah Valley University College Republicans

Online campaign info: www.randynformontana.com

Address: P.O. Box 85, White Suphur Springs, MT 59645

Phone: 406-290-4407

1. When I am elected I plan on speaking plainly and directly to my constituents that made it possible for me to humbly serve. Part of serving as a state legislator is holding regular town hall meetings throughout the district from churches, ranches, bars, gas station parking lots and everything in between. I will also plan on submitting a column to the local newspapers, something I do already on a regular basis as part of my campaign. My cellphone and social media are also listed so it really is as easy as picking up the phone.

2. The three top issues in Montana House District 30 are ag and property rights; these are the very foundation to the Montana economy as a whole. Montana farmers and ranchers have been having a tough go of it from economic factors to ridiculous environmental laws. The second is the Black Butte Mine. The Black Butte Mine will be critical for Montana’s future from providing jobs for thriving families to providing copper and cobalt for the future of American economic dominance. The third issue is making sure we have the smallest most efficient state government in the country

3. I would like to get property relief to those that truly need it, especially retirees on fixed incomes. There are a few tools to utilize in the legislature’s figurative toolbox to address this. In all reality the state has very little to do with local property taxes. Property taxes are used by our counties and municipalities to fund their operations. We can though as citizens stop voting for ever increasing levies on our local ballots.

4. Lead in drinking water is of grave and serious concern for Montanans thankfully though our state legislators have at least initially addressed this issue with recent appropriations of ARPA funding. If this initial round of funding does not address all the lead plumbing issues. I definitely think this is an issue of immediate concern that should be addressed until rectified

5. A government agency that needs reform more than any other is DEQ. We have seen with abundant clarity from the delayed approval processes of the Black Butte Mine the need for a more efficient and receptive DEQ. This can be done while simultaneously increasing well paying job opportunities in the state by expediting critical approvals and maintaining the environmental standards we as Montanans have come to expect from our state agencies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0