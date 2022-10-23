Readers' Choice: Automotive winners and finalists

AUTO BODY REPAIR
Track Side Auto Body
15 years in business
2012 1st Avenue N.
(406) 256-8366
Few people look forward to having auto body work done. They ask: Will my vehicle ever be the same? What hidden damages lurk beneath the surface? What surprises will I find in my bill? But if they find their way to Track Side Auto Body, their worries will vanish. Track Side places a high priority on earning the trust of its customers.
“We build trust with clients by walking our customers through the repair process while doing the estimate and we try to make sure the customer understands why we are replacing, repairing, or painting parts or even just taking parts off to the vehicle,” says the company. Giving the customer a complete understanding of the process is a large part of Track Side’s success.
People are also reading…
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our experienced staff and quality in our work. We use the best paint available and every day strive to put out the best work for our customers.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are a family-owned business and it's always family first. We also love dogs. If your dog is friendly, when you come in for your estimate, please include your dog. We have lots of treats.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We offer a positive, encouraging, family-style work environment that lets our staff focus on quality repairs and serving our customers. Our employees also enjoy the climate-controlled shop all year.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
It's still a small-town feel and our customers become friends and family to us.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It gives us tremendous pride in our team and makes all of the hard work that we do day in and day out well worth it. It is such a wonderful compliment from our customers that they are willing to share their experiences with others in the community.
What are you most proud of?
We have a huge sense of pride in our employees knowing that our customers are happy with their service, safety, and professionalism that they instill in their work.
What's your secret to good customer service?
That age old saying of treating others how you want to be treated, along with listening to the customers’ wants and needs and doing our best to try and fulfill them.
Fun fact about your business?
We love what we do and we love our customers.
FINALISTS
Crash Champions Collision Repair (American Auto Body), 650 S 20th St W.
- Hanks Body Shop, 1845 Lampman Dr.
AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES
Vallie Automotive Center
10 years in business
2071 Rosebud Dr.
(406) 248-4023
So how can Vallie Automotive Center attract and retain some of the most experienced and talented workers in the region?
“We are a family-owned and operated local business. The work environment is one of family and friends,” says the company’s George Kelley.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Vallie Auto Center is the only NAPA Gold Certified AutoCare Center in Billings/Yellowstone County, which allows us to offer benefits others may not have available. We offer convenient Digital Vehicle Inspections that can be sent directly to you via text or email, as well as in-house financing while servicing most all makes and models, and a 36 months/36,000 mile nationwide warranty.
What’s something your customers may not know about your business?
Our Gold Certified status means we are an established business engaged in our community with ASE Certified Technicians. We offer a 36 month/36,000 mile Extended Peace of Mind Warranty on our NAPA parts as well as NAPA’s consumer financing.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We enjoy giving back to the community that most of our team grew up in, as well as being able to help those locally is an amazing part of running a small local business in Billings.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Understanding and patience, coupled with both lower prices and exceptional customer service.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
An honor, and we truly appreciate our customers and community.
What are you most proud of?
Our team has been working together for over 10 years. We have the most experienced employees in the area.
What’s your secret to good customer service?
We make sure to take the time to hear our customers’ concerns, provide an estimate and explain in an easily understood manner what needs to be repaired before any work is done. We always make sure our customers are our number one priority.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Over the years we have given 20 vehicles away to local families in need. We currently donate repairs on customers’ vehicles based on need, and work with Vocational Rehab as well as HRDC repairs.
How do you build trust with customers?
We are honest, fair and compassionate with every customer, and empathize with our customers on a one-to-one level.
What makes your business popular?
We greet our customers with a smile on our face in person or in our voice over the phone. We always strive to put our customers first, making sure we get the job done right the first time, and taking the time to always resolve any customer concerns that may arise.
FINALISTS
- Brown's Auto Service West, 624 S 20th St W
- L.P. Anderson Tire & Auto Service, 3741 Montana Ave
CAR DEALER – NEW
Denny Menholt Chevrolet
35 years in business
3000 King Ave., W.
3710 Zoo Drive
680 South 20th St., W.
(406) 896-3000
The business name says Chevrolet. But Denny Menholt in Billings also handles Cadilac, Buic, GMC, Nissan, Ford and Toyota brands. Oh, and they also have dealerships in South Dakota and Wyoming.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our great employees.
What brings customers back to your business?
Long-term, stable employees who do a great job.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We believe in doing everything we can do to create a positive work environment for our employees. It’s hard to have happy customers without happy employees and we have had the philosophy for 35 years since I came to Billings, Montana.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings has been a great business community and regional trade hub and has been very good to us and we have seen it grow and have enjoyed giving back to the community. We are so glad to be in Billings, the people who live here are great.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They will know we are glad they came to our business to give us an opportunity to serve them.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is definitely an honor because the people we serve are voting, which means a lot.
What are you most proud of?
Our employees.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Special Olympics, Billings Education association. American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Club, YWCA and many other projects.
How do you build trust with customers?
Take care of their needs and deliver on what we promise.
FINALISTS
- Bob Smith Motors, 2244 Central Ave.
- Lithia Toyota of Billings, 1532 Grand Ave.
CAR DEALER - PRE-OWNED
Hertz Car Sales
19 years in business
2851 King Ave. W.
(406) 656-0605
Buying pre-owned cars can come with some apprehension but Hertz Car Sales has risen above that to offer an experience based on “Honesty, Integrity, and the Golden Rule.”
Those principles have put the dealer’s customers and employees above business and profits for years. And for those reasons Billings has selected Hertz Car Sales as the number one pre-owned car dealer in the area for multiple years now.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our business is founded on these basic principles: Honesty, Integrity, and the Golden Rule. We practice these principles and work hard every day to make your car buying experience second to none.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our customers know that we care about them. Our high level of repeat and referral business speaks volumes about how pleased people are with their experience. Their willingness to share with others has given us opportunities to help many people see there is a different way to buy your next vehicle.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We operate under a license agreement with Hertz and do so among the surrounding states with both rental and sales locations. We are Overland West, Inc. and we are a Hertz licensee that is a family owned, independent business that has been operating since 1941.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We believe that not only taking care of our customers is an important part of doing business, but also taking care of those we work with. Our staff has a mutual respect for each other across the board and everyone is willing to help each other complete whatever task is in front of us.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We know that managing a successful business means being involved with those around us who strive to make our community better. We have a long standing relationship with the Billings Food Bank, Family Services, Special K Ranch as well as other valuable organizations who work to build a better community for all of us to enjoy.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
You will be professionally greeted and treated with courtesy and respect. We have a sincere desire to help you find the best vehicle to fit your needs of our hand selected inventory based on quality, condition and value.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We have been blessed for many years to be regarded as the best place to purchase a pre-owned vehicle among readers and voters of the Billings Gazette. We are proud to be held in this regard and also understand that with this honor comes a responsibility. We will always continue to uphold our great reputation in the community.
What are you most proud of?
We give our best effort to provide the best value to all those shopping for their next vehicle. We hold our heads high knowing that we have done our best to care for and be kind and respectful to all those we come into contact with.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We consider the needs of our customers higher than our own, we work hard to provide great options for our customers during the buying process as well as we are available after the sale for assistance with understanding their new vehicle or helping with concerns they might have.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Billings Food Bank, Family Services, in past years Relay for Life and Special K Ranch.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We are consistent in representing our core values of honesty, integrity and the Golden Rule. Every interaction we have is an opportunity to show our customers we care.
What makes your business popular?
People know from experience or by word of mouth from others what to expect during their visit with us. We always try our best to exceed their expectations and create a memorable shopping and buying experience.
Fun fact about your business?
We have borrowed some basic principles from the Pike Place Fish Market that we include in our daily work life. While at work we do our best to choose our positive attitude, play, be present with others, and look for ways to make someone's day.
FINALISTS
- Bob Smith Motors, 2244 Central Ave.
- Denny Menholt, 3000 King Ave W.
CAR WASH
Don's Car Wash
54 years in business
1125 Grand Ave
(406) 259-4955
Want to wash your dirty car or truck but aren’t near the Don’s Car Wash in your neighborhood? No problem.
Don’s Car Wash offers memberships that can be used at any of its car washes in the city.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Don's Car Washes are some of the longest-serving car washes in Billings. We are also some of the only touchless car washes in the area, too.
What brings customers back to your business?
Don's Car Washes perform the same high quality wash and customer service each time. We offer a full exterior wash at an affordable price. Don's also offers car wash memberships, which can be used at multiple locations!
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Don's Car Wash is 100% locally owned and operated. We are proud to be one of Billings family owned small businesses.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have a variety of different positions available whether that be in the car wash, lube shop, or convenience stores. We have many opportunities for growth and have a variety of benefits. We truly value our employees because we could not do it without their help!
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings is one of the most loyal, generous and friendly communities around. We have had loyal repeat customers for many, many years. It is always nice seeing new and recurring customers come in day after day.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect a friendly face and good customer service from a knowledgeable crew member.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means a lot for Don's Car Wash to be voted the best! Don's was once one of the only full exterior washes in the Billings area, and with numerous new car washes that have come to Billings, it shows Don's is capable of providing the same above quality service for over 50 years.
What are you most proud of?
Our employees. Without them, there would be no Don's Car Wash! Although the last couple of years have been difficult, they have persevered and stuck it out to provide a high quality wash and customer service.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We give back to many organizations each year. We enjoy giving back to the community that has given us so much.
What makes your business popular?
We are always trying to do things better and more efficiently, which in turn, will produce a cleaner vehicle at an affordable price for our customers. We have locations throughout the town, so you are never too far from a Don's Car Wash.
Fun fact about your business?
Don's Car Wash has been family-owned and operated for three generations. Don's Car Wash has four convenience stores, five car wash locations, and two lube shops throughout Billings.
FINALISTS
- Majestik Auto Detailing, 5231 King Ave W
- Mint Smartwash, 411 N 7th St
LIMO SERVICE
A-Limo Limousine Company
25 + years in business
405 N. 12th St.
(406) 252-2536
For over 30 years A-Limo Limousine Company has carried the city of Billings through countless events and happenings. Sure they’ve had ups and downs along the way, but they’ve also held true to delivering their patrons in a fun, stylish and luxurious manner
They sum it all up by saying, they “give safe fun rides that let customers relax and enjoy themselves.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We always strive to make our customers experience in our limo one that they will always remember. We want them to have such a great experience that they can't wait to do it again.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our great service and friendly professional drivers.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
The owner, Cindy Reed started out as a driver for the previous owners with the intention of just filling in occasionally as needed. She loved it so much that she bought the business from them a few years later.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have a lot of fun doing our job. We also have flexible hours that can make it possible for someone to have a second job, or just to do something fun part time.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
There are a lot of great people in our community. We have a lot of folks who support us with annual events and fun parties on a yearly basis or even more often.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Unlike most businesses, we bring our business to the customers. When our car pulls up at the address they request us to be at, we are on time with a friendly smile and hello. They get into a freshly cleaned vehicle that is all ready for them to start having some fun.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are honored to be chosen best limousine company by the readers and by our customers. Thank you..
What are you most proud of?
We are proud to be in the Limo Business for 30+ years. Over the years we have had ups and downs, (like Covid shutdowns), but we find a way to keep it going.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Always treat the customers the same way that you would want to be treated if you were in their place.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
We always try to support the community with fundraisers as much as possible. It's so rewarding to see the smiles on the faces of the customers on the receiving end. Make A Wish is one example for whom we have done trips for.
How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?
We make it our mission to always have professional drivers, always be on time and be friendly. Our customers know that they can trust us to get them to that early morning airport trip, or be there waiting with a smile when they get back from a late night event.
What makes your business popular?
We give safe fun rides that let customers relax and enjoy themselves.
Fun fact about your business?
We often get to be part of a surprise for someone being picked up. Sometimes it's a surprise birthday, sometimes a retirement party, sometimes it's an engagement. The possibilities are endless. You imagine it, we can help you with it.
FINALISTS
- Limoscene- A Total Transportation Company, 1509 Rosebud Ln.
- Star Billings Limousines and Party Buses
OIL CHANGE
MasterLube
41 years in business
2424 King Ave. W.
1628 Grand Ave.
1331 Main St.
2650 4th Ave. N.
203 SE 4th St., Laurel
(406) 248-8871
There are several things you can count on when getting your oil changed at MasterLube. The staff will be friendly and well-trained. The shop will be spotless and tidy, and you’ll be on your way quickly.
That’s enough. But there is a bonus — free ice cream.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Every other business in town that changes oil has a set of values they strive to live by, processes for the functional parts of servicing vehicles, nice buildings, and good people. So I don't know that there's anything operationally that makes us stand out. This is a question best answered by our customers and not by me, so based on reviews and feedback that we receive, I'd share the common themes we see which is because they feel like our teams do a wonderful job of creating a welcoming atmosphere that is informative but not pushy, that our teams communicate very well, and perform services at a very fast pace which saves them time. The free ice cream helps too.
What brings customers back to your business?
How they are treated by our teams. Lots of people can and do change oil and provide other routine maintenance services for comparative prices, so the differentiator will almost always come down to a trusting relationship.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
It's surprising to me because I'm so deep in MasterLube, but a lot of people don't realize that the first MasterLube was on 24th street west here in Billings. And that our four Billings and one Laurel store are all still locally owned and the only stores we have, we are not part of a bigger franchise nor do we have any locations outside of Billings and Laurel.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We take pride in performing oil changes and our other services with great speed and quality, but for us that is just a means to do what we are truly passionate about and that is helping people come to know themselves better and create a better life for them and their family.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They can expect to be greeted with a smile by one of our team members before they make it into our doors, and to be treated with respect by a team working together to take good care of their vehicle in a very timely manner. They can also expect a clean, organized environment, with good coffee and free ice cream.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means that the work we put in to building a culture that is both caring and holds high standards of quality is recognized and appreciated, it means that the community feels we are doing some things right and the right way.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Seek to build relationships built on mutual respect and trust with your team, deeply and honestly having their best interests in mind, and that will flow naturally to the interactions and relationships built between your team and customers.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?
Grad Day, and the War of The Walls that goes alongside it, is probably the biggest community partnership that we are known for. Each year we partner with the local area high schools to paint murals on our walls that the community votes on and then have one day where every dime brought in from oil changes and car washes goes directly to the high schools' all-night drug and alcohol free graduation parties. We also like to support events such as the Food and Wine Festival with MSU-B, Black-Tie-Blue-Jeans for Rocky Mountain College, Pack The Place In Pink, the Preservation Party at the Moss Mansion, and other charitable events and fundraisers.
How do you build trust with customers?
We focus on building trust both through trustworthy behaviors, never making recommendations on services that aren't needed or recommended by the manufacturer, striving to be informative but never selling. We also like to have customers be able to hear and see us working, calling out steps in our process, and echoing those calls and verifications so that they can see that we are doing what we say we do and checking each other along the way.
Fun fact about your business?
Our logo was sketched on the back of a napkin in a meeting of minds between friends, everything including the color coding, and it remains our logo today.
FINALISTS
- Jiffy Lube, 1028 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
- Tire-Rama, 1401 Industrial Ave #3128
RV DEALER
Bretz RV & Marine
55 years in business
2999 Old Hardin Rd.
(406) 248-7481
FINALISTS
- Metra RV Center, 850 US-87.
- Pierce RV & Marine Supercenter, 3800 Pierce Pkwy.
TIRE STORE
Montana Tire
34 years in business
421 N. 13th St.
(406) 259-9877
Sure, it’s convenient to be able to order just about any product you need online. But, who knows where your money goes when you shop like that. And, what do you do if you have a question or a problem? Call someone in Shanghai?
Montana Tire is locally-owned. Your money stays here, circulating around our community, lifting everyone’s quality of life.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We have built our business on providing the best customer service possible, no matter what they are in our shop for. Being a local company, we make sure the customer is taken care of beyond just the sale.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our teams’ familiar faces and great relationships.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are also a tire wholesale distributor and deliver tires throughout Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Being a family-oriented business, we understand the importance of being present for the family. Because we have such a strong team, the employees are willing, and able, to step up and cover for one another so family moments are not missed.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Familiar faces and knowledgeable staff.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
The recognition and appreciation from our customers and community means the world to us. We strive every day to treat our customers with the utmost respect and receiving this recognition only encourages us to continue working hard and doing what we do.
What are you most proud of?
Still being a locally owned company after 34 years in business.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Treat others how you want to be treated. Maintaining good relationships is always a priority and we strongly believe that if you take care of others, they will take care of you. This has been proven over and over again with our customers, employees, family and friends.
How do you build trust with customers)?
Honesty and treating each customer as if they were family. We strive to take care of each customer individually and never sell them things they do not need.
Fun fact about your business?
We are a second-generation tire store. Montana Tire was started by Kim Anderson in 1988 as a tire wholesale distributor. In 2004 the retail store was added and Montana Tire continued to grow. In 2018, Kim’s son, Ryan, purchased the company.
FINALISTS
- Lisac's Tire Supply Of Billings, 3112 King Ave W.
- Tire-Rama, 1401 Industrial Ave #3128
TOWING & RECOVERY
Hanser’s
59 years in business
430 S. Billings Rd.
25 3rd St. E., Hardin
842 E. 2nd Ave. N., Columbus
315 Bach Ave., Lewistown
11 River St., Big Timber
(406) 248-7795
Ralph Hanser's career began in 1963 with a vision to serve the motoring public with quality automotive service. It started with a little blue tow truck and a service station. Through the years, Hanser's has grown into a multi-faceted company consisting of wreckers and recovery, auto and truck repair, volume transmission rebuilding and remanufacturing, and state-of-the-art automotive recycling.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Hanser's is a family-owned and operated business and we take pride in our reputation of being a long-standing business taking care of the Billings community. We not only serve the community with an important service but we live and raise our families in this area and believe it is our responsibility to support and give back.
What brings customers back to your business?
We believe in doing the right thing. Our customers can rely on us. We believe our customers take comfort in the fact that they know we will be here. As a legacy Billings business, we have survived the ups and downs and we remain a fixture in the community.
What makes your business a good place to work?
As a family-owned business, our employees become part of our family. Our employees are what keep the doors of Hanser's open and available to our customers. We will never forget their importance to our organization. Respect is earned by all of our employees and we show them daily that we are deeply grateful for their loyalty.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings is a fantastic place to live and work. Our family and employees have raised children here to grow and thrive in this community. Billings offers a well-positioned geographic location to serve most of the Montana area with first responder towing services as well.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A friendly greeting and the guarantee that we will do our best to serve them.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are humbled and appreciate the recognition from our customers and community. An honor like this adds to our drive to continue doing what we do!
FINALISTS
- Billings Towing & Repair, 2212 Main St.
- Hitch N Haul Towing & Repair, 2110 1st Ave N.