Readers' Choice: Automotive winners and finalists

Limoscene- A Total Transportation Company, 1509 Rosebud Ln.

Star Billings Limousines and Party Buses

OIL CHANGE

MasterLube

41 years in business

2424 King Ave. W.

1628 Grand Ave.

1331 Main St.

2650 4th Ave. N.

203 SE 4th St., Laurel

(406) 248-8871

masterlube.com

There are several things you can count on when getting your oil changed at MasterLube. The staff will be friendly and well-trained. The shop will be spotless and tidy, and you’ll be on your way quickly.

That’s enough. But there is a bonus — free ice cream.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Every other business in town that changes oil has a set of values they strive to live by, processes for the functional parts of servicing vehicles, nice buildings, and good people. So I don't know that there's anything operationally that makes us stand out. This is a question best answered by our customers and not by me, so based on reviews and feedback that we receive, I'd share the common themes we see which is because they feel like our teams do a wonderful job of creating a welcoming atmosphere that is informative but not pushy, that our teams communicate very well, and perform services at a very fast pace which saves them time. The free ice cream helps too.

What brings customers back to your business?

How they are treated by our teams. Lots of people can and do change oil and provide other routine maintenance services for comparative prices, so the differentiator will almost always come down to a trusting relationship.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

It's surprising to me because I'm so deep in MasterLube, but a lot of people don't realize that the first MasterLube was on 24th street west here in Billings. And that our four Billings and one Laurel store are all still locally owned and the only stores we have, we are not part of a bigger franchise nor do we have any locations outside of Billings and Laurel.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We take pride in performing oil changes and our other services with great speed and quality, but for us that is just a means to do what we are truly passionate about and that is helping people come to know themselves better and create a better life for them and their family.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

They can expect to be greeted with a smile by one of our team members before they make it into our doors, and to be treated with respect by a team working together to take good care of their vehicle in a very timely manner. They can also expect a clean, organized environment, with good coffee and free ice cream.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It means that the work we put in to building a culture that is both caring and holds high standards of quality is recognized and appreciated, it means that the community feels we are doing some things right and the right way.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Seek to build relationships built on mutual respect and trust with your team, deeply and honestly having their best interests in mind, and that will flow naturally to the interactions and relationships built between your team and customers.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Grad Day, and the War of The Walls that goes alongside it, is probably the biggest community partnership that we are known for. Each year we partner with the local area high schools to paint murals on our walls that the community votes on and then have one day where every dime brought in from oil changes and car washes goes directly to the high schools' all-night drug and alcohol free graduation parties. We also like to support events such as the Food and Wine Festival with MSU-B, Black-Tie-Blue-Jeans for Rocky Mountain College, Pack The Place In Pink, the Preservation Party at the Moss Mansion, and other charitable events and fundraisers.

How do you build trust with customers?

We focus on building trust both through trustworthy behaviors, never making recommendations on services that aren't needed or recommended by the manufacturer, striving to be informative but never selling. We also like to have customers be able to hear and see us working, calling out steps in our process, and echoing those calls and verifications so that they can see that we are doing what we say we do and checking each other along the way.

Fun fact about your business?

Our logo was sketched on the back of a napkin in a meeting of minds between friends, everything including the color coding, and it remains our logo today.

FINALISTS

Jiffy Lube, 1028 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.

Tire-Rama, 1401 Industrial Ave #3128

RV DEALER

Bretz RV & Marine

55 years in business

2999 Old Hardin Rd.

(406) 248-7481

bretzrv.com

FINALISTS

Metra RV Center, 850 US-87.

Pierce RV & Marine Supercenter, 3800 Pierce Pkwy.

TIRE STORE

Montana Tire

34 years in business

421 N. 13th St.

(406) 259-9877

montanatiredistributors.net

Sure, it’s convenient to be able to order just about any product you need online. But, who knows where your money goes when you shop like that. And, what do you do if you have a question or a problem? Call someone in Shanghai?

Montana Tire is locally-owned. Your money stays here, circulating around our community, lifting everyone’s quality of life.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We have built our business on providing the best customer service possible, no matter what they are in our shop for. Being a local company, we make sure the customer is taken care of beyond just the sale.

What brings customers back to your business?

Our teams’ familiar faces and great relationships.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We are also a tire wholesale distributor and deliver tires throughout Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Being a family-oriented business, we understand the importance of being present for the family. Because we have such a strong team, the employees are willing, and able, to step up and cover for one another so family moments are not missed.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Familiar faces and knowledgeable staff.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

The recognition and appreciation from our customers and community means the world to us. We strive every day to treat our customers with the utmost respect and receiving this recognition only encourages us to continue working hard and doing what we do.

What are you most proud of?

Still being a locally owned company after 34 years in business.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Treat others how you want to be treated. Maintaining good relationships is always a priority and we strongly believe that if you take care of others, they will take care of you. This has been proven over and over again with our customers, employees, family and friends.

How do you build trust with customers)?

Honesty and treating each customer as if they were family. We strive to take care of each customer individually and never sell them things they do not need.

Fun fact about your business?

We are a second-generation tire store. Montana Tire was started by Kim Anderson in 1988 as a tire wholesale distributor. In 2004 the retail store was added and Montana Tire continued to grow. In 2018, Kim’s son, Ryan, purchased the company.

FINALISTS

Lisac's Tire Supply Of Billings, 3112 King Ave W.

Tire-Rama, 1401 Industrial Ave #3128

TOWING & RECOVERY

Hanser’s

59 years in business

430 S. Billings Rd.

25 3rd St. E., Hardin

842 E. 2nd Ave. N., Columbus

315 Bach Ave., Lewistown

11 River St., Big Timber

(406) 248-7795

hansers.com

Ralph Hanser's career began in 1963 with a vision to serve the motoring public with quality automotive service. It started with a little blue tow truck and a service station. Through the years, Hanser's has grown into a multi-faceted company consisting of wreckers and recovery, auto and truck repair, volume transmission rebuilding and remanufacturing, and state-of-the-art automotive recycling.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Hanser's is a family-owned and operated business and we take pride in our reputation of being a long-standing business taking care of the Billings community. We not only serve the community with an important service but we live and raise our families in this area and believe it is our responsibility to support and give back.

What brings customers back to your business?

We believe in doing the right thing. Our customers can rely on us. We believe our customers take comfort in the fact that they know we will be here. As a legacy Billings business, we have survived the ups and downs and we remain a fixture in the community.

What makes your business a good place to work?

As a family-owned business, our employees become part of our family. Our employees are what keep the doors of Hanser's open and available to our customers. We will never forget their importance to our organization. Respect is earned by all of our employees and we show them daily that we are deeply grateful for their loyalty.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings is a fantastic place to live and work. Our family and employees have raised children here to grow and thrive in this community. Billings offers a well-positioned geographic location to serve most of the Montana area with first responder towing services as well.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A friendly greeting and the guarantee that we will do our best to serve them.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are humbled and appreciate the recognition from our customers and community. An honor like this adds to our drive to continue doing what we do!

FINALISTS