Readers' Choice: Beauty & Fitness winners and finalists

BARBER SHOP

Rebels & Razors Barber Club

8 years in business

118 N. Broadway

(406) 200-7320

FINALISTS

Austin's Barber Shop, 2225 Main St UNIT 5

Dukes Barbershop, 926 Main St Suite 21

DAY SPA

Plush Skincare Studio & Medical Aesthetics

8 years in business

2528 Grand Ave

(406) 969-2018

Plush owner Amber Hirschi has more than 70 life certifications in skin care, laser, lashes, permanent makeup and so much more.

Learning and educating is her passion and she has traveled nationally and internationally training with the best. She has been to 38 different states for different training.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

With the spa industry is constantly evolving, we try to keep our services diverse with endless possibilities so we can offer everyone one needs. Being in the industry for 24 years we understand the importance of education. This last year we have had the chance to travel nationwide and train with some of the greatest educators out there. Working hard to run a business, taking clients, and becoming a national educator has fulfilled our dreams. We now can offer Billings more and be hands on with professionals in our community but educate our clients as well. A new Plush Studios is being built with a classroom to invite everyone to share the opportunities as we have.

What brings customers back to your business?

Our clients are not just clients to us they are family, they feel comfortable and at home, they arrive as clients and leave as friends. Plus, our knowledge of education and skills keep them coming back.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Plush has such a wide range of services, from skincare, wellness, medical aesthetics, and permanent makeup, lashes adding on hair, barbers and nail techs. We have in house educators. There are opportunities to learn and grow

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Plush Studios is dedicated to giving back to our community. We offer a helping hand with families in need. We love giving back to charities and the kids of Billings. Being able to give back is what it is all about. We try to give even if we really can't. Being community strong is enough in its self.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are incredibly honored to be voted best day spa in Billings. Everyone at plush has worked incredible hard to accomplish so many goals. We have dedicated ourselves in being the best in the industry while trying to stay consistent in our community.

What are you most proud of?

Being able to conquer my dreams with the help of amazing employees and customers, present, past and future. No one has ever said this was going to be an easy task to take on. I am most proud that giving up has never been an option. I proud that I get the opportunity to always be better I am Proud I am able to come to work and potentially be that person to help one person have a better day!

What's your secret to good customer service?

Great customer service is not overselling a client, but work with a client’s needs asking questions to to what it is that they are wanting.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?

We offer a helping hand with families in need. At Christmastime we chose a family in need, whether fixing a mother's car, finding cloths for children in need. Helping families with ill loved ones, donating or hosting charities. Giving product to shelters. Helping disabled get to their appointments. We love giving back to charities and the kids of Billings. Being able to give back is what it is all about. We try to give even if we really can't. Being community strong is enough in itself.

What makes your business popular?

Plush Studios is known not for a relaxing facial, but a treatment that gives someone their confidence back. We are different. We have carried the entire line of Osmosis Skin Care with the wellness products and of course the makeup or seven Years. We are able to identify the root cause of the internal problem with skin and can start a complete wellness journey starting from the inside out.

Fun fact about your business?

Plush Studios logo Means bringing together diversity and culture and working as one.

FINALISTS

Bella Vita Spa, 149 Shiloh Rd

Element Skin Therapy, 411 24th St W STE 113

FITNESS GYM

Granite Health and Fitness

15 years in business

3838 Avenue B

(406) 294-5040

Turning clients into family is the goal of any business, and Granite Health and Fitness has taken great steps to make family the foundation of their business.

But it’s not just how they treat their clients and employees that makes this true but through programs and offerings tailored to the busy and growing family. Programs like offering child programs and daycare so parents can sneak in a workout or enjoy a night out on the town.

Or through community service programs like a partnership with West High School where Granite offers a community fitness class for girls. “Through this program [girls] experience safe non-intimidating fitness classes to help establish a good foundation to health and wellness.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Starting when you walk through the front door you are family. We create an environment that builds lifetime relationships between the staff and members and also the members themselves. We love seeing new friendships happen in our facility.

What brings customers back to your business?

Due to the relationships we foster at Granite people feel supported in all aspects of their fitness journey. We focus on helping people succeed in their mental and physical goals.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We offer a lot of kids programs. From onsite daycare that can be utilized for workouts or for running errands, to swim lessons, sports development and early education. We offer a lot that makes coming to Granite a family experience.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Fitness is a fun, high energy environment. It allows for flexible schedules and you get to wear workout clothes, which is a huge win. But most importantly you are also getting to help people work on their goals. It makes it exciting to come into work each day.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Being locally owned it is very rewarding to create job opportunities for our local community. There's great satisfaction mentoring a young employee from our community and launching them into the real world.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Walking through the front door you are met with the front desk team encouraging you on your way into the gym, instructors and trainers motivating and inspiring you to excel, to the cleaning team keeping the equipment in great order. All aspects of your workout are catered to you.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

COVID was very tough on everyone, including gyms. It was hard to figure out the best way to pivot after that trying time, but our staff were amazing and worked through many challenges and changes. To be voted "Best" feels really rewarding to our whole team who worked so hard because they truly care about what we do and who comes through the doors.

What are you most proud of?

The staff for dedicating their lives to help others. They are passionate and they put their hearts into each person they work with.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Empathy and care for each and every member. Listening to their needs and helping people achieve their goals.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

One of my favorite partnerships is with West High School. We offer a community fitness class for girls. Through this program they experience safe non-intimidating fitness classes to help establish a good foundation to health and wellness.

How do you build trust with clients?

We get to know them by building a rapport with open communication and trust. Once we understand what their individual needs are we can achieve success together.

What makes your business popular?

We are locally owned and we care. We are committed to each person on an individual basis.

FINALISTS

9Round, 2338 Grand Ave.

Billings YMCA, 402 N 32nd St.

HAIR SALON

Ethos Salon

1 year in business

1603 Grand Ave., Suite 115

(406) 601-9316

Ethos Salon has risen to the top of the Readers’ Choice poll in its first year in Billings. Quite an accomplishment in a highly competitive field. Obviously, they are onto something. In part, it must be the “creature comforts” they offer to clients: “hot lattes, scalp massages and steamed towels with every hair service, and our luxury services with a laid back feel.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Ethos believes that when we are authentic as individuals, we are able to connect to each other at the most genuine level. Everyone working at Ethos is passionate about creating meaningful connections and providing exceptional services.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We just opened in March. We are a team of color specialists who are looking to elevate the salon industry in Billings. We are constantly seeking out educational opportunities that are open to the local stylist community to improve our skills and bring new exciting trends to Billings.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Ethos Salon is a space that supports artists for growth, creativity, and innovation. We provide tons of continued education opportunities and encourage a balanced lifestyle.

What are you most proud of?

The Ethos team has grown exponentially since opening and it has been so exciting to be able to provide a beautiful space for our artists to provide their services.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Listening and identifying the unique needs of all of our guests. It’s so important to us that everyone feels heard, understood, and comfortable in our chairs. We also love to educate our guests on how to take care of their hair at home with the right products and provide styling tips.

How do you build trust with clients?

Open and honest communication is key. We are always checking in on our work when guests are sitting in our chairs and making sure they leave satisfied.

What makes your business popular?

We’ve become a one stop shop for many of our guests when it comes to their hair, nails, lashes, waxing, facials, etc. We love getting to love on our guests with all of our different services.

Fun fact about your business?

We may have opened under a year ago but we have a huge variety of experienced stylists and service providers anywhere from 10+ years of experience to apprentices.

FINALISTS

The Beauty Mark, 24th St W.

The Rustic, 824 Shiloh Crossing Blvd #4

NAIL SALON

Nail-issimo Salon and Spa

26 years in business

2215 Broadwater Ave

(406) 651-9000

Nail-issimo Salon and Spa started small, and now look at them.

We started out as a nails-only salon occupying 450 square feet with five technicians. We now occupy just under 8,000 square feet and offer hair, all esthetic services, massage, permanent make-up, etc. There are currently 35 of us. We were established in November of 1996 and we are a family started and run salon.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We have 16 nail techs, 10 hair stylists, two massage therapists and four estheticians and we are always trying the next best thing, up on current trends for all services that we offer and we try our very best to do a great job each time. We have many clients that call and just go to anyone versus most clients will only to the same person each time. I feel like we are a big salon family!

What brings customers back to your business?

Everyone has a friendly demeanor and we are super clean and use good sanitization practices.

What makes your business a good place to work?

It is my hope that each of the ladies I work with know the value that they have! They are the heart of the salon and an integral part of our team!

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We love all the wonderful clients that we have the pleasure of meeting and taking care of!

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

To be greeted by our salon coordinator or one of us and walked to their area if they have never been in to see us before, otherwise invited to have a seat in the waiting area to wait for their service provider. To also be thanked when they leave.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It’s an honor to be voted for Best Nail Salon by the clients as we appreciate each of them!!

What are you most proud of?

That I am privileged to have had some of my ladies for 10 to 21 years! Also, that our clients continue to come back to support us.

What's your secret to good customer service?

We genuinely care about our customers! We want each of their visits with us to be great!

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We have done Relay for Life multiple times, donated to Mayfair and contributed to many private events that have affected our clients or individuals in the community. As well as sponsoring many YSA soccer teams and high school sports, also the graduation parties.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Through building a personal relationship with our clients and making sure they are comfortable in our environment and that all their needs are met.

What makes your business popular?

We are a fun, energetic salon and we make sure the foundation of great systems are in place and to exceed our client expectations.

Fun fact about your business?

Even though we are a large salon, we have a friendly environment and welcoming atmosphere.

FINALISTS

Knock Out Beauty, 926 Main St

The Rustic, 824 Shiloh Crossing Blvd #4

SPECIALTY FITNESS CLUB

Black Orchid Yoga*Cycle

7 years in business

2049 Broadwater Ave., Suite 1

(406) 534-6543

FINALISTS

Beartooth Performance, 2940 Grand Ave.

FIT4MOM Billings

TANNING SALON

VersaTAN

13 years in business

3210 Henesta Drive, Ste B

1603 Grand Ave., Suite 110

(406) 656-8267

For three years in a row Billings has chosen VersaTAN as the best in town. The keys to the company’s success no doubt are its availability (two locations, open 24/7), its top quality equipment, and its expert, friendly staff. Whether you want to get a jump on summer before hitting the beach or avoid a “winter fade,” VersaTAN has the answer for you.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Convenience without compromise. VersaTAN is Montana's premier 24-hour tanning salon. VersaTAN offers the best UV tanning and spray tanning experiences at unbeatable prices.

What brings customers back to your business?

By mixing 24/7 access with the best equipment and the best rates, we guarantee that our clients will have an experience unlike any other.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We are more than just a tanning salon. We also specialize in UV-free tanning. Our VersaPro spray tan booths are not only private, but deliver the best results possible. We also offer UV-free, anti-aging, total body red light therapy to enhance results and keep our clients looking and feeling their best.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

When walking into a VersaTAN location, customers can expect to be entering the cleanest, most knowledgeable, and technologically advanced salon in town. We prioritize cleanliness and update our equipment frequently.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Our entire team is elated to be voted as Billings Best Tanning Salon for three years in a row and would like to thank our amazing members for their continued support of our small business.

What are you most proud of?

Being voted as Billings Best Tanning Salon for three years in a row. We are also proud to have been featured in an international industry magazine as the "Salon of the Month" - in which we were highlighted for our business practices and modern take on tanning.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

We educate our clients on responsible tanning and sunburn prevention. Our "Smart Tan" certified, friendly staff help you develop customized tanning packages with the variety of beds, booths, and products we carry.

What makes your business popular?

We strive to deliver the best. We are constantly upgrading equipment to deliver superior results, updating our systems to ensure ease of access after staffed hours, and educating our incredible team to improve our customer relations.

Fun fact about your business?

VersaTAN offers family memberships. For one low monthly price, two family members can enjoy 24 hour access to our salons and unlimited UV, spray tan, and red light therapy services.

FINALISTS

Knock Out Beauty, 926 Main St.

Sun Splash Tanning, 928 Broadwater Ave. #101

TATTOO SHOP

Cin City Tattoo & Body

14 years in business

2075 Central Ave., Unit B

(406) 839-9393

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Who we are:

Cindy Hahn - Owner/tattoo artist

Shane Welbes - body piercer

Seth Buechler - shop manager

Alaina Hahn - tattoo artist

Katy Petersen - shop wench

What brings customers back to your business?

Our Motto is "Nice Matters" and we treat our customers the way we would like to be treated. We offer the highest quality tattoos and piercings. Making sure that people feel welcomed, appreciated and comfortable.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Our piercer Shane has earned the title of Emergency First Responder Instructor.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Our crew here is a family. We take our jobs seriously but have a fun time doing it. We have had many clients tell us they love the vibe here.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We love Billings and we are so thankful to be in this amazing community.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

They will be greeted by our shop manager Seth in a friendly professional manner. And they will be receiving the best piercing or tattoo with a bonus of a wonderful experience while getting them.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are all honored by this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence every day.

What are you most proud of?

My daughter, Alaina, is our newest tattoo artist.

What's your secret to good customer service?

We ALL Love what we do here and our customers can see it and feel it.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Since opening in April 2008, our shop has donated over $20,000 in local donations, fundraisers and gift certificates. This is very important to us to help out our community.

FINALISTS

Forget Me Not Tattoo, 2059 Broadwater Ave B.

Sovereign Tattoo, 2040 Rosebud Dr. Suite 9

YOGA STUDIO

Black Orchid Yoga

7 years in business

2049 Broadwater Ave., Suite 1

(406) 534-6543

FINALISTS

Good Vibes Hot Yoga, 3860 Avenue B Suite B

Limber Tree Yoga, 27 Shiloh Rd Suite