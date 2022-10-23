Readers' Choice: Eating & Drinking winners and finalists

ALL AROUND RESTAURANT

The Marble Table

2 years in business

2525 Montana Ave.

(406) 281-8891

Before opening their restaurant in Billings on historic Montana Avenue, the Marbles had wandered around the country a little.

“But, Billings is home for us. We have lived other places but grew up here,” they say. “Our friends and family make us feel welcomed. Opening our restaurant in November of 2020 was such a risk. We feel so loved by our wonderful city and it is like you have all been on this journey with us and we are so grateful. We absolutely love being down on Montana Avenue.”

What brings customers back to your business?

Love. Friendship. Kindness. Love in how we speak to our guests at our table to the amazing food prepared with love. Consistency is something we strive for everyday. Not only in the food but the atmosphere. Warm welcome with warm decor, just like home.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Why we named it The Marble Table. We wanted our customers to feel like they are our family; sitting down at our table in our home.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Respect. Appreciation. Kindness. Grace. Teamwork. Honesty. Our employees don't work for us, they work with us. We cannot do it without every single one of them from Dishwashers and Hosts to our Servers and Kitchen staff. We are all here to serve our customers.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings is called the Magic City. The reason they called it that was once the railroad came Montana Avenue was the heart of Billings. Opening shops right where we are now. Letting the "magic" of Billings bless the business owners of past and present. We had a dream of over 20 years to open our own place. Thank you for being there for our family. We are so eternally grateful. Montana Avenue is not the end of downtown Billings...it is where it all started.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It is such an honor. Thank you for recognizing all the hard work our "family" puts into serving you each and everyday.

What's your secret to good customer service?

The Golden Rule. Treat others the way you want to be treated. Simple.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We want to help our community when we are able. That is definitely our heart. If that means helping benefits with their silent auctions by donating a dinner for two, raising money for Montana Hope Project, sponsoring Little League teams, sponsoring various athletes, and helping our staff anyway we can. Being involved in Historic Montana Avenue Association helping to better historic Montana Avenue for years to come. We believe you should be invested in your community however you can. Be there for one another. Share a smile with a passerby. You never know how just one little smile and a warm hello can change a person's perspective. That's how we give back...everyday.

What makes your business popular?

Amazing comfort food from scratch. Great service. A personal touch.

FINALISTS

Edgar Bar, 105 Elwell St.

High Horse Saloon & Eatery, 3953 Montana Ave.

BAKERY

Nothing Bundt Cakes

1 year in business

1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Suite 6

(406) 412-0499

It took just one year for Nothing Bundt Cakes to rise to the top in Billings. That can’t happen without producing an excellent product. In the case of baked goods, excellence is measured by comparison to home-made, and Nothing Bundt Cakes comes as close as one can expect to home-made. It’s not surprising that, as employee Emily Cook reveals, NBC bakes its cakes in house daily, using only real eggs, fresh butter and real cream cheese.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Although we pride ourselves on baking the best Bundt cakes in town, our bakery offers a wide selection of retail items, candles, balloons, decor, and gifts making us the perfect one-stop celebration shop.

What brings customers back to your business?

Not only do we offer 10 delicious flavors of cake topped with our signature buttercream frosting but, spreading joy and kindness is at the heart of everything we do. We love our customers and strive to make genuine connections with everyone who walks through our door.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We believe in not only bringing joy to our guests but to our team members by providing a family-friendly and fun working environment.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The Billings community has welcomed us with kindness and generosity. We truly love interacting with our guests and hearing their stories of what they are celebrating and how excited they are that we are here.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Our guests can always expect a warm welcome and a friendly face. Unfortunately, not everyone who comes through our door is celebrating a happy occasion. We have helped many of our guests pick out cakes for a Celebration of Life or as an expression of sympathy. No matter the occasion, we have something for everyone and are here to help.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Words can't adequately express our gratitude for being voted Best Bakery in Billings. We are honored and thrilled to be among so many great businesses that serve our amazing community.

What are you most proud of?

Bringing this incredible brand to Montana. Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997, by two incredible women baking in their home kitchens for their friends and family. Fast forward 25 years and there are now over 450 Bakery locations across the US and in 40 different states. We are thrilled to have made this brand recognizable in our community and state.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We always enjoy donating to a special cause, charity, and our well-deserved city workers, public servants, and teachers. We donate and use our cakes to spread kindness and joy at every opportunity we can.

What makes your business popular?

Our amazingly moist Bundt Cakes and exceptional customer service.

FINALISTS

Miss GiGi's Sweets, 2401 2nd Ave. N.

Stella's Kitchen & Bakery, 2525 1st Ave. N.

BARBEQUE

Blue’s BBQ

18.5 years in business

523 Hilltop Road

(406) 245-2583

It may be a cliché, that the secret ingredient in the food at cherished restaurants like Blues BBQ is love. But, they really do love their customers, especially the loyal bunch who have become regulars. And, they appreciate being trusted to cater people’s most important events.

“We have been privileged to be a part of people’s lives in our community,” Blues says. “They have trusted us with their weddings, graduations, family reunions, company picnics, business grand openings, and celebrations of life. We are honored to be a part of such a wonderful community.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Blue’s BBQ is a family owned and ran business. We pride ourselves in developing our own homemade recipes and providing our customer’s with a homemade meal at a reasonable price.

What brings customers back to your business?

At Blue’s we strive to provide the highest quality products and the lowest possible price. All of this and served with a smile. We have had some of our customer’s since 1995. We have made many wonderful friends over the years through our business.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Blue’s BBQ started in a small stand in the back of a grocery store in Wyoming. We opened Blue’s BBQ on April 19, 1995. Smoked meat (Texas-Style BBQ) was not known very well in that part of the United States at that time. We sampled out more meat then we sold the first year to introduce people to the rich deep flavor of smoked meat.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We moved our business and family to Billings in 2004. Billings was a very welcoming community and has supported our business for over 18 years. Over almost a span of 2 decades we have seen the community of Billings come together to support each other through medical crisis, floods, fires, helping to send children to camps and colleges and the list goes on. Living in a community where neighbors truly do care about each other is a very rewarding and enriching experience.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

The first thing our customers experience is the best smell in the world! In fact we get asked all the time if we can bottle the BBQ smell. It reminds us of sitting around a campfire with our friends and family! It is summer all year long at Blue’s BBQ!

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

To be voted the Best of the Best in Billings makes all of the hard word through out the year worth it! Thank you so much for voting for us!

What are you most proud of?

We are most proud of our employees and suppliers this year! Like everyone all over the United States we have struggled to have enough staff. Our staff steps up to the plate every single day and works hard with the very best attitudes. It has not been easy as a supplier this year either and our suppliers have worked hard to make sure we have quality products and enough product to keep our doors open.

What makes your business popular?

We have authentic smoked barbecue and homemade sides!! We work hard to keep our prices affordable so a family can get a home cooked wholesome meal at a good price. We believe in providing the tastiest meal and the best price possible and not sacrificing the quality of our product.

FINALISTS

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2519 Montana Ave.

Montana's Rib & Chop House, 1849 Majestic Ln.

BREAKFAST

The High Horse Saloon

6 years in business

3953 Montana Ave.

(406) 259-0111

The High Horse Saloon and Eatery.com

How does a prime rib breakfast sound? Or a build-your-own omelet? Or for a south-of-the-border flavor, a breakfast burrito? These are just a few of the breakfast items on the menu at High Horse. And all made from scratch. Breakfast at the High Horse is a perfect way to start the day.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

At The High Horse we tell everyone "Our food is real good. Not Fancy." We make what we can from scratch and combine it with the best service in town.

What brings customers back to your business?

The High Horse has an atmosphere that can provide something appealing to just about everyone. Great service, awesome food, and lots to do.

What makes your business a good place to work?

A lot of the employees have been with us for many years. This creates a supportive, family style environment, in which people can make a living.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

There are so many great business owners in Billings. "Talking shop" with so many people, with so many backgrounds is an incredible opportunity.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It used to mean very little, but after winning a time or two, I must admit it feels pretty good. The best part about the results, is how your team rally's together.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Enabling our staff to make good, educated decisions.

What makes your business popular?

Our STAFF. Both front and back of the house is filled with wonderful people, who make an effort to meet our guests and their needs.

Fun fact about your business?

The High Horse Saloon is a family business, operated by husband and wife, Reid and Shawna Pyburn. Many family members, from both sides, help as often as they can.

FINALISTS

Stella's Kitchen & Bakery, 2525 1st Ave. N.

The Sassy Biscuit Co., 115 N 29th St.

CATERER

Tiny’s Tavern

38 years in business

323 N. 24th St.

(406) 259-1625

Tiny’s Tavern is a neighborhood bar in every way. It’s relatively small, the bartenders know your name and the atmosphere is casual.

The difference is that people will drive from their own neighborhoods to Tiny’s, and the food is really good. It also doesn’t hurt if you’re a Broncos fan.

What brings customers back to your business?

Hopefully the atmosphere of a neighborhood restaurant.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

How much we appreciate the support Billings has shown us.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Family are friends. Friends are family.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The community.

FINALISTS

Basil and Bloom Catering

TopZ Sandwich Company, 320 Main St.

CHEESEBURGER/HAMBURGER

The Burger Dive

12 years in business

114 N. 27th St.

(406) 281-8292

CHEESEBURGER – FINALIST

Fuddruckers

38 years in business

2011 Overland Ave.

(406) 656-5455

Fuddruckers is one of those restaurants that have been around long enough to serve generations. Kids whose parents took them to Fuddruckers are now taking their kids. And the restaurant has a good enough formula, and reputation for freshness and friendliness, that it will undoubtedly be serving the next generation, and the next.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Consistent for over 38 years. Fresh never frozen hamburger! Buns made fresh daily! Fresh build your own produce bar!

What brings customers back to your business?

Friendly service and consistency of meals prepared.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We roll and bake our buns every day!

What makes your business a good place to work?

We treat all our team with respect and appreciate all they do for us!

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

I love the stories of how people have been coming to Fuddruckers since they were kids!

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Friendly service, amazing food in a clean fun environment!

OTHER FINALIST

Stacked | A Montana Grill, 106 N Broadway

CHINESE FOOD

Grand Garden Chinese Cuisine

15 years in business

3839 Grand Ave.

(406) 698-8689

There is no shortage of Asian food restaurants in Billings. You don’t get to the top of that competitive niche without doing a lot of things right.

Grand Garden Chinese Cuisine not only has fresh, consistently quality food, most of its customers are regulars who have tried other places but keep coming back.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We strive to provide the best quality food and service to our community.

What brings customers back to your business?

We work hard to ensure that our food is consistently good quality and our regular customers appreciate that we work hard to ensure the best possible dining experience.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We have been in business for 15 years.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We are a small family-owned local business. Owners and managers are very attentive and caring for our employees.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We feel that Billings is one of the best places to do business and raise a family.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A relaxed casual atmosphere with friendly staff.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

The support we have received from the community is truly an honor. We work hard to provide the best possible dining experience and it is very rewarding to be recognized as the best Chinese cuisine for so many years in a row.

What makes your business popular?

It is simply great food and great service.

FINALISTS

Asian Sea Grill, 1911 King Ave W STE 3&4

Wild Ginger, 2713 Montana Ave.

COFFEE SHOP

City Brew Coffee

24 years in business

Various locations

(406) 294-4620

Don’t be surprised if by the time you walk to the counter at your favorite City Brew, you’re favorite drink is already being prepared.

“We try to personalize each experience,” says City Brew. “We know the names and drinks of our regular customers and we do our best to have their beverages prepared quickly, all while also being conversational and inviting.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Our exceptional coffee, as well as our great team and their commitment to serving our customers.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We roast all of our own coffee right here in Billings, MT.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A friendly face and a welcoming hello!

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

City Brew Coffee has been serving the great city of Billings for nearly 25 years. We are grateful the community continues to embrace us.

What's your secret to good customer service?

What we do is greater than making someone a cup of coffee. We care about our customers on a personal level. We believe it is important to be authentic and genuine.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We have crafted several programs that help highlight the efforts of those that have the biggest impact on our area and region. In 2015 we introduced our Coffee for Cause program which focuses on highlighting non-profits and first responders. And in 2021 we began partnering with One Class at a Time on KTVQ, which recognizes a deserving teacher each week with funds for the classroom and a City Brew gift card. We also have had the opportunity to volunteer with many of the non-profits we've highlighted.

Fun fact about your business?

We have 32 locations total, with 10 convenient locations across the Billings area.

COFFEE SHOP – FINALIST

Rail//Line Coffee

2 years in business

104 S. 29th St.

(406) 702-1816

Coffee is so good anyway, it’s hard to imagine anything could make it better.

How about coffee with a social purpose?

“Rail//Line provides a holistic and individualized apprenticeship program to promote flourishing among underserved youth and adults, and to stimulate economic development in our neighborhood,” the company says. “Our apprentices receive professional development training and on-going coaching as they work toward their long-term goals.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Rail//Line Coffee started as an idea in 2015 with the desire to create a space for the South Side community to gather together and develop relationships. We launched in 2020 as a social enterprise coffeehouse that uses business to empower leaders in our community through the gospel. . We are unapologetically idealistic in our partnering with Christ to work in the lives of those we love and serve. Rail//Line Coffee is a work of Community Leadership and Development, Inc. a Christian community development organization located directly across the street from Rail//Line. CLDI has been serving the South Side since 1981.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Our community is the reason we are here. We are so thankful to have a spot within our neighborhood that facilitates community connection on a deep level through coffee and food. Our neighbors are loved, appreciated, and cared for and we consider it a profound privilege to share in relationship with them.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Our customers have come to expect an excellent customer experience with impeccable service, top-tier quality products, and a life-giving atmosphere. We view everyone through the lens of imago Dei - that all are created worthy of dignity and respect no matter their appearance, background, or life circumstances.

OTHER FINALIST

Classy N Sassy, 1313 Broadwater Ave.

DOUGHNUTS

Miss Gigi’s Sweets

4 years in business

2401 2nd Ave. N.

1313 Grand Ave.

509 24th St. W.

(406) 647-9363

It seems like such a cliche, the notion that anyone could actually “taste the difference” in a well-made baked good.

But, take one bite of anything baked at Miss Giggi’s Sweets and you’ll be a believer. Here’s the secret.

“We are a made-from-scratch bakery. The freshness and quality goes into everything made,” the bakery says. “Everything made is done with care and the customer in mind.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Our fun, fresh flavors, which are often trendsetting in the area.

What brings customers back to your business?

The great food, and great service.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

It’s not only women owned, but Veteran owned as well. As a partnership, we have multiple owners. The majority owner is a woman, but two of the other owners are military veterans.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We are family oriented, and make our employees feel like part of the family. Our employees grow with us.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The community support is amazing! Our regulars brighten our day!

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Warm, friendly service and great food.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It lets us know we are doing it right, and making product to be proud of.

What are you most proud of?

How far we’ve come in the last two years since we got our first store front.

What's your secret to good customer service?

We treat everyone with the same service we would like to get if we are a customer.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We donate time, product, and money to various charity events around town, like Shop with a Cop.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

We give them the same excellent quality of service and product every time.

What makes your business popular?

We not only keep the regular favorites, but we listen to customer feedback and have created some fun new special flavors based off of those ideas.

Fun fact about your business?

Most of the employees are family.

FINALISTS

Albertsons, 511 Central Ave.

Doughnuts, 805 24th St W Suite 2

FAMILY RESTAURANT

Pizza Ranch

41 years in business

2505 King Ave W (406) 294-3663 pizzaranch.com

FINALISTS

Montana Club, 1791 Majestic Ln

Texas Roadhouse, 1824 King Ave W

FOOD TRUCK

Montana Melt

6 years in business

(406) 697-2107

See Facebook and Instagram

FINALISTS

Local Berry Acai

Sandee's Drive Inn, 1125 S 27th St

FRESH MEAT/SEAFOOD (GROCER)

Alaskan Seafood Guys

4 years in business

3201 Hesper Rd., Unit 1

(406) 534-2778

FINALISTS

Ranch House Meat Co., 3203 Henesta Dr.

Seafoods of the World, 5800 Interstate Ave.

FRIED CHICKEN

FINALISTS

Kal's Chicken Coop, 805 24th St W Suite 2

Pizza Ranch, 2505 King Ave. W.

FROZEN YOGURT

Billings Best Yogurt

11 years in business

1001 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, #5

(406) 652-6000

What makes you stand out from the competition?

BBY is a family-owned and operated business that offers a warm and personal experience. Customers are greeted at the door, oriented to the shop and free to explore our goods at their own leisure.

What brings customers back to your business?

Customers are impressed by our high-quality yogurts, the frequent rotation of flavors, and the friendly service.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Billings Best Yogurt came under news management in 2021. Since this transition, BBY has expanded its selection of refreshing treats including: Italian sodas, mil shakes, banana splits, energy drinks, and fro-yo cookie sandwiches.

What makes your business a good place to work?

BBY offers flexible work hours, a fun and relaxed work environment, and offers employment opportunities for youth and students.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings and the surrounding area is home to diverse communities who make our business experience rich, fun and unique.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

BBY is a clean and accessible environment that accommodates people of all ages and abilities.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

For a business under new management to win Best of the Best for the last 2 years is appreciated immensely and shows how much the community values our business.

What are you most proud of?

BBY is proud to be a locally-owned, woman-owned business and all that we have accomplished in such a brief time.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Professional, knowledgeable, and empathetic staff is the key.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

BBY partners with other local businesses and provides gift cards for local fundraisers for causes we believe in.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

We build trust with our customers by striving for personable and genuine interactions, and providing consistent high-quality service to everyone who comes through the door.

What makes your business popular?

BBY is conveniently in Shiloh Crossing, near several shopping centers. Our quality yogurt and variety of flavors and toppings makes BBY a place where anyone can find something they enjoy.

Fun fact about your business?

BBY is the longest operating frozen yogurt shop in Billings.

FINALISTS

Spinners, 3031 Grand Ave.

U-Do Yogurt, 27 Shiloh Rd UNIT 5

ICE CREAM

Candy Town USA

6 years in business

820 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Suite 1

(406) 651-9196

Feeling nostalgic, or wonder why grandma and grandpa are always going on about the good old days of soda fountains?

Visit the old-time soda fountain at Candy Town USA and you’ll know what it’s the best ice cream place in the region.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Our old-fashioned soda fountain with hand-stirred milkshakes and malts, sodas and phosphates, our ice cream sodas, and made in Montana Wilcoxson’s Ice Cream.

What brings customers back to your business?

The atmosphere, all of the yummy treats, and the customer service.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

The atmosphere, all of the yummy treats, and the customer service.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

There are 2 things our customers may not know. #1 - We are not a franchise. We are independently owned and operated. This is the only Candy Town USA. #2 - We are moving locations this winter. We will still be in Shiloh Crossing but we will be right next to Party America and Close to Scheels. We are very excited about the move.

What makes your business a good place to work?

The awesome customers, the fun environment, and our candy and ice cream.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We have the BEST community. We absolutely love our customers and it is so fun to see familiar faces every day and hear about their families and what is going on in their lives. We have made some amazing friendships.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

The delicious smell of our homemade confections, gourmet popcorn, waffle cones, cotton candy, fudge, caramel apples, and being greeted with a smile.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

That means that our customers love us as much as we love them. Thank you for your votes!

What are you most proud of?

The opportunity to serve our community in ways that are sweet!

What's your secret to good customer service?

Building relationships with people and making sure that they find what they are looking for. Making sure that they always have a great time when they are here and leave with a smile on their face.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We do fundraisers, sponsorships, and we also donate gift cards and gift baskets.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

We build trust with our customers by using honesty and integrity in all that we do.

What makes your business popular?

It is fun for the whole family. You can come in and find all of the sweets you want or sit at our old fashioned soda fountain and have the best ice cream treat and play a game.

Fun fact about your business?

Our Fluffer Nutter milkshake has been known by many customers to induce labor in expecting mothers. So if you are expecting and are close to your due date you better stop in and try it out.

FINALISTS

Big Dipper Ice Cream, 100 N Broadway

Wilcoxson's Ice Cream Co., 114 N 19th St.

INTERNATIONAL FOOD

Siam Thai Restaurant

21 years in business

3210 Henesta Dr Suite G

(406) 652-4315

FINALISTS

NaRa, 3 Custer Ave

UMI Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 1603 Grand Ave #105

ITALIAN FOOD

Ciao Mambo

12.5 years in business

2301 Montana Ave.

(406) 325-5100

Don’t be fooled by Ciao Mambo only being open for dinner service. Their cooks arrive early in the day to start making the sauces, dough, meatballs and other ingredients early.

“Our fresh, made-to-order food. We make every dish once the guest orders it, so we have the flexibility to modify anything (for the most part) to one’s liking,” the restaurant says of its 75-plus item menu.

What brings customers back to your business?

Piping hot, classic Italian food, familiar faces with outstanding customer service and a wine list with the biggest Italian wine selection in Billings.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Half of our employees have been here more than 5 years. We have 5 employees who have been with the company for 10 or more years.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We strive ourselves in taking care of our employees to create a great work/life balance. We allow the flexibility for those in school, on sports teams, or raising families. etc. We also take a couple extra days off around some holidays to allow our staff members to enjoy time with loved ones. One of our motto's is "you take care of us, and we will take care of you". We are one big Mambos family.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The community itself! Billings and the surrounding areas support local business so well.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Customers should feel welcomed, and at Ciao Mambo they will be greeted by a friendly, familiar smile, the hustle and bustle of the open-concept kitchen, and the sound of Frank Sinatra singing over the speakers.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It's great to know that our community appreciates what we have been doing for the past 12 years. It's what we strive for year after year.

What are you most proud of?

The staff's hard work, dedication, and consistent hospitality.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Going above and beyond. Making our guests feel welcome and comfortable every time they visit.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We always try to support our community by giving back in any way we can. From sports sponsorships to donation baskets, we will always be willing to support Billings!

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Getting to know them on a personal level, beyond surface level.

What makes your business popular?

We take in a wide variety of clientele. From those catching a play at the Nova or a concert at the Metra, or first dates and 60th anniversaries, a quiet date night, or large family outings- we cater to a broad spectrum of people. And of course our Nacho's All' Italiana are a big hit!

Fun fact about your business?

We don't own a microwave.

FINALISTS

Bistro Enzo, 1502 Rehberg Ln.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 2201 Grant Rd.

JAPANESE FOOD

UMI Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar

8 years in business

1603 Grand Ave, Suite 105, Billings, MT 59102

(406) 702-7600

FINALISTS

NaRa, 3 Custer Ave.

Wild Ginger, 2713 Montana Ave.

MEXICAN FOOD

Guadalajara

27 years in business

1213 Grand Ave.

17 North 29th St.

1403 Main St.

1431 Country Manor Blvd, Suite 2

335 1st St., Havre

What makes Guadalajara’s Mexican beef dishes so good?

Montana beef.

“We are lucky to live in a region with some of the best beef in the world, in our opinion it makes our dishes mixed with our spices from Mexico that much better,” the restaurant says.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We are traditional and trendy and cater to our now home of Montana. We know our neighbors and love what our state has to offer, from traditional skinny margaritas made from fresh-squeezed line, lemon and orange, to our Flathead cherry and huckleberry margaritas, we love using our in-state fresh ingredients to share with our amazing locals and visitors.

What brings customers back to your business?

Definitely the quality of our ingredients, and trying to be as consistent as possible.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We have recently opened up a fast casual location by the Red Door, Guad's Grill & Go, where we serve our very old family recipe birria to make our quesabirria tacos. They are made of brisket and paired with our consume' (bone broth) for dipping.

What makes your business a good place to work?

It consists of our wonderful family and local. Montana made and raised, having people from our community allows us to be aware of what is going on and how we can help those in need. It's very special to feel like you work with family for family.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

That they have supported and helped us evolve for over 20-plus years. We couldn't do it without them and our neighbors are our biggest motivation!

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A hardworking friendly face from their community!

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It means everything! What an act of support and validation from the people we love serving. Such an honor!

What are you most proud of?

To still be in business after COVID! After seeing so many businesses suffer, the support that we have been given is something we are beyond grateful for!

What's your secret to good customer service?

Trying to teach the staff that if it wasn't for our customers, we couldn't be here. They have so many places they could choose yet, they chose us!

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We do our best to help in every way, anytime someone needs anything. I love that they are comfortable enough to come and ask us for help.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Like every business you will have your times where something may go wrong and it is especially important to not just listen but, try to resolve it by listening and taking initiative to improve and fix the issue to the best of our ability.

What makes your business popular?

That we have been here for so long enjoying and evolving WITH our community.

FINALISTS

Fiesta Mexicana, 980 S 24th St. W.

Sarah's Mexican Food, 310 N 29th St.

MICRO BREWERY

Canyon Creek Brewing

23 years in business

3060 Gabel Rd

(406) 656-2528

Is there anything better than good beer with good friends?

No.

And, Canyon Creek Brewing has figured out how to make both things better.

What brings customers back to your business?

Good service and good beer.

What makes your business a good place to work?

The customers are great people, they like the service that we give them.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Clean and plenty of sitting and good service.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

That people of Billings like our beer and service they get. Thanks to all of you.

What are you most proud of?

The employees and their hard work at making the customers happy.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Keeping the employees happy.

What makes your business popular?

Good drinkable beers.

Fun fact about your business?

Beer and friends having a good time.

FINALISTS

Angry Hank's Microbrewery, 20 N 30th St

Montana Brewing Company, 113 N Broadway

PIZZA

Carbone’s Pizzeria and Pub

10 years in business

3925 Grand Ave.

(406) 281-8431

carbones406.pizza

Pizza is easy to find in Billings. There is no shortage of chain places offering cheap pizza that’s all pretty good.

But, what’s missing from most of those pizza joints is people, customers from the neighborhood greeting each other over beer and a slice.

Carbone’s Pizzeria and Pub is a neighborhood pizza place with great pizza.

“Our hometown feel has neighbors meeting neighbors,” the business says. “Our customers know we are dedicated to them, their needs and expectations and in turn we feel we have earned their dedication.”

What brings customers back to your business?

Our staff is a big part of our success and what keeps our customers coming back. Of course I can’t forget to mention the great pizza, pastas, salads, appetizers and beer selections. Did I mention the great pizza?

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We are continually learning to adapt to the changing needs of our customers and the larger market. It’s been a challenging few years and we strive to stay consistent and serve our customers to the very best of our ability.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The generous community we serve. We are always in awe of the generosity of our customers and community with their willingness and desire to help others, lift them up and celebrate them in their time of need. We love being part of all that entails and we feel imbedded in that partnership.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A consistent product with consistently great service.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It means everything. We love what we do, what we serve and how we make our customers feel. We feel that by getting this award it shows how much we put into making Carbones the best pizza in town, it’s the sum of all the great ingredients together.

What are you most proud of?

Again, I would say our consistency; in product, staffing and in meeting the expectations at every visit, every week, month and year.

What's your secret to good customer service?

That is always easy to answer, our employees. We look to hire the most personable and energetic people because what our employees project is what we get back from our customers. It is the recipe for a great and loyal following.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Carbone’s is a family business, always has been and always will be, and family takes care of family. This great big town is like a family and it has the biggest heart. We are proud and grateful to lend our support to a variety of causes that touches our community and its heartbeat.

Fun fact about your business?

Seven days without pizza makes one weak.

FINALISTS

Bullman's Wood Fired Pizza, 1005 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.

MacKenzie River Pizza Co., 3025 Grand Ave.

PLACE FOR ROMANTIC DINNER

Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse

3 years in business

2401 Montana Ave

(406) 245-7477

Lots of restaurants have their steaks shipped in frozen. The steaks come sealed in plastic and that’s good enough for a lot of steak houses.

Not Buffalo Block.

“To ensure that we can provide not only the best quality but the best possible prices in such a volatile market, we butcher our steaks in-house,” the restaurant says. “Though somewhat time intensive, we are able to control the product we put onto the plate. This also allows us the opportunity to offer custom cut steaks. You tell us how many ounces, Chef will cut the steak.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Not all steaks are created equal and we offer the best. USDA Prime grade is reserved for the absolute best beef available, where only 2% of US beef qualifies. We don’t stop there in our quest for the perfect steak because we wet and dry age our steaks to bring out the best flavors and texture possible. Most wet aging ranges from 4-10 days but we wet age for 30. Typical dry aging ranges from 15-28 days, but we dry age our steaks for 40 days. We also prepare our steaks over our signature blue oak wood-fired grill.

What brings customers back to your business?

Not only are we bringing the highest quality steaks to the table, but we have extremely high service standards as well. When our guests choose Buffalo Block, we want to make sure they know how much we value and appreciate their patronage. We will always go above and beyond for our valued guests.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We are a family first business. Locally family owned and operated, we understand the importance of family and we have cultivated a unique working environment. Not only do we offer room for growth, but we offer benefits such as primary care and other health benefits. Every dollar spent goes back to the employees or into the operations of the Restaurant. We invest in our employees and have created a solid work family dynamic.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings (and Montana in general) has been so good to us! We work extremely hard to bring a unique and new experience to Billings every day when we open our doors. We truly appreciate each and every person that walks through our door, whether it’s their first time in or their 50th. Opening a restaurant right before Covid was not ideal, but this community stood by us and pivoted with us. We are so eternally grateful for the continued support and kind words.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

All of our guests can expect a kind welcome, uniquely crafted cocktails, the best wine list in the state, a killer steak (or entrée of choice), and service that exceeds all expectations. From start to finish, we strive to ensure all of our guests feel our passion for what we do and the products we serve.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It is a very humbling experience to be recognized as “The Best”. Not just for the restaurant, but for our outstanding team that devotes their lives to perfecting their craft - from the kitchen to our hosts, they exemplify professionalism. We are extremely grateful and these awards are for them.

FINALISTS

Bistro Enzo, 1502 Rehberg Ln

The Marble Table, 2515 Montana Ave

PLACE FOR LUNCH

Topz Sandwich Company

8 years in business

900 S 24rh St. W, Ste 6

4007 Ave. B

320 Main St.

(406) 969-1043

Anyone who has ever peeked into the preparation area of most fast-food restaurants has seen the giant boxes of ingredients shipped in frozen from some warehouse in the Midwest.

Not at Topz Sandwich Company. Peek in their kitchen and you’ll see fresh meats, fresh vegetables, fresh cheese, fresh everything.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Topz Sandwich Company stands for quality and convenience. We are one of few fresh food drive-throughs in Billings proudly serving top of class meats with an emphasis on preservative free-clean label food. We are also the only sandwich shop in the nation that serves white cheddar queso and fresh fried house chips paired perfectly with high quality stacked deli sandwiches.

What brings customers back to your business?

Our customers trust Topz to always look out for them. Whether using our catering services, delivery, drive thru, or dining room customers can count on a superior sandwich and high quality experience.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Our customers trust Topz to always look out for them. Whether using our catering services, delivery, drive thru, or dining room customers can count on a superior sandwich and high quality experience.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We are now selling franchises nationwide and looking forward to putting the Billings food scene on the map around the country.

What makes your business a good place to work?

The culture and growth opportunities.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings is a great place to operate and grow a business.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A comfortable environment, greets with a smile, white cheddar queso, and the best deli meat you have ever tasted.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Being voted Best in Billings solidifies Topz as the Sandwich Authority in Billings. This is our 3rd annual Best Sub and 1st Annual best lunch in Billings. We are unbelievably grateful that our customers continue to choose Topz for their sandwich cravings.

What are you most proud of?

The great people that create our company. They have shown perseverance, dedication, and focus as we have grown rapidly in Billings over the past few years. Topz currently has the best management team and staff we have ever had.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Happy team members.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

We are focused on the relationship with our customers and less concerned with the transaction itself.

What makes your business popular?

Our customers, the Billings community, and QUESO..

Fun fact about your business?

We have prospects interested in opening Topz Sandwich Company stores in Idaho, Arkansas, Texas, Montana, Florida, Utah, and Kentucky.

FINALISTS

Caramel Cookie Waffles Co., 1707 17th St. W.

Montana Brewing Company, 113 N Broadway

RIBS

FINALISTS

CJ's Ribs, 2455 Central Ave.

Texas Roadhouse, 1824 King Ave. W.

SEAFOOD

Bistro Enzo

24 years in business

1502 Rehberg Ln

(406) 651-0999

(406) 651-0999

The restaurant Enzo isn’t afraid to let you see their kitchen. It has an open view to the public and is the first thing you see when you want in the door. And, everywhere else you look, and everything else that happens during your dining experience can be described in one word — classy.

“Our beautifully designed open kitchen is the first thing you will see when you walk through the front doors,” the restaurant says. “You can't miss the amazing artwork by Kira Fercho, the fire from our wood fired pizza oven from Italy, and very welcoming hosts and culinary staff greeting our guests.”

What brings customers back to your business?

Great food, excellent hospitality, and consistency. By focusing on hospitality, it helps gain and keep loyal guests. A lot of our guests dine with us multiple times a week and we focus on creating long-term relationships. We believe the way you make people feel is what they will remember the most, and pairing that with the best food is a winning combination.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We are exploring possibly acquiring a new restaurant. Not another Enzo but a similar concept. Stay tuned.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Like I have said in past years, being someone's favorite anything is the highest honor we can receive. That is something that can never be argued. We are very honored to win a different award this year, and are so thankful for all of the votes.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of our staff and their commitment to providing the best hospitality, the best quality of food, and working hard every night to make sure our guests have the best experience possible. Alex Bean, our head chef, does an amazing job sourcing the best fresh seafood from all over the world, the best local beef, and overall the highest quality food that we could possibly find in a challenging time where suppliers have limited supply and prices are fluctuating each week.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Our goal is to provide the best experience to make each visit a memorable one for all of our guests. We try and customize the experience for each guest; that is what allows for those moments of satisfaction. We have a lot of birthday and anniversary celebrations each night, and multiple marriage proposals take place throughout the year. We love that these special moments are celebrated at Enzo regularly.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We try and donate to every charity event that we can throughout the year from gift baskets, cash donations, and gift cards for auctions. Last year we celebrated a very successful year and it was because of all of the support and love from the community. We are very thankful, blessed, and eager to give back as much as we can in return.

What makes your business popular?

Enzo is a Billings staple. The goal was to enhance what was already there for over two decades and bring new energy and ideas to the established business. We've made some great changes without changing too much. We love throwing events like extravagant wine dinners, catering small weddings, live music, and hosting dinners for large companies or organizations like the Alberta Bair Theater.

Fun fact about your business?

We have special events every month including wine dinners with different winemakers from all over the world, and we also have live music every Monday. Follow us on social media for special event announcements. We will also start construction for a new patio this coming spring!

FINALISTS

Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse, 2401 Montana Ave

Edgar Bar, 105 Elwell St

STEAK

Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse

3 years in business

2401 Montana Ave

(406) 245-7477

Buffalo Block doesn't have a single way it treats diners

"We walk the walk," the restaurant says. "In order to provide our guests the best possible experience, we listen. Each guest experience is different, so we navigate each situation individually. At the end of the day, we want everyone to leave happy and full."

What are you most proud of?

The family we have created at Buffalo Block. They are the reason that the restaurant is so successful and we wouldn’t be here if not for them. We are also so proud to be a part of continuing the downtown legacy by breathing new life into The Rex Hotel building.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Good customer service starts from the top down - ownership, management, all team members. Treating people with kindness and respect is paramount. Understanding that each situation is different and unique and being able to adapt accordingly. Being a team player and always offering to help those around you regardless of your personal situation.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

The Buffalo Block family believes in community support and giving back. We support educational missions and veteran services, among others. We have also provided multiple dinners to organizations auctions.

What makes your business popular?

The standard is to try and set ourselves apart by offering new, exciting, unique and flavorful dishes and cocktails. Though our menu is built on steakhouse classics, we spend a tremendous amount of time planning and executing specials, switching up menu sets seasonally, and exploring dishes that we believe Montanans will love. Not only do we execute culinary excellence, we also offer a “Cocktail of the Month” to draw attention to our amazing mixology.

Fun fact about your business?

Buffalo Block was named by Rick and Nicki’s granddaughter after seeing the bricks in the building. The name stuck! Not just because of those old paving bricks, but also because “Buffalo Block” seemed to capture decades of history, harkening back to the days of Buffalo Bill and when the hotel bar went by the name of “Buffalo Bar.”

FINALISTS

Edgar Bar, 105 Elwell St

Montana's Rib & Chop House, 1849 Majestic Ln

SUB SANDWICH

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

FINALISTS

Firehouse Subs, 2950 King Ave. W STE 4

Jersey Mike's Subs, 1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd Suite 2

SUSHI

NaRa Restaurant

26 years in business

3 Custer Ave

(406) 245-8866

FINALISTS

Fancy Sushi | Asian Fusion, 1313 Grand Ave STE 3

Okinawa Sushi & Asian Bistro LLC, 1414 Main St

THAI FOOD

Imperial Thai Cuisine

6 years in business

216 N. Broadway

(406) 969-3330

The key to our success is simple: providing quality consistent food that taste great every single time. We pride ourselves on serving our customers delicious genuine dishes.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

The key to our success is simple: providing quality consistent food that tastes great every single time.

FINALISTS

LemonGrass, 2695 King Ave. W Suite E

Siam Thai Restaurant, 3210 Henesta Dr. Suite G

WAIT STAFF

The Marble Table

2 years in business

2525 Montana Ave.

(406) 281-8891

The owners of the Marble Table restaurant in Billings didn’t name it that because the hugely popular eatery is posh.

The owners are named Marble and they wanted diners to feel like they were sitting in the comfort and friendship of the dining room at their home.

“Love. Friendship. Kindness. Love in how we speak to our guests at our table to the amazing food prepared with love,” the Marbles say.

What brings customers back to your business?

Consistency is something we strive for everyday. Not only in the food but the atmosphere. Warm welcome with warm décor, just like home.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Why we named it The Marble Table. We wanted our customers to feel like they are our family; sitting down at our, table in our home.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Respect. Appreciation. Kindness. Grace. Teamwork. Honesty. Our employees don't work for us, they work with us. We cannot do it without every single one of them from Dishwashers and Hosts to our Servers and Kitchen staff. We are all here to serve our customers.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings is home for us. We have lived other places but grew up here. Our friends and "family "make us feel welcomed. Opening our restaurant in November of 2020 was such a risk. We feel so loved by our wonderful city and it is like you have all been on this journey with us and we are so grateful. We absolutely love being down on Montana Avenue. Billings is called the Magic City. The reason they called it that was once the railroad came Montana Avenue was the heart of Billings. Opening shops right where we are now. Letting the "magic" of Billings bless the business owners of past and present. We had a dream of over 20 years to open our own place. Thank you for being there for our family. We are so eternally grateful. Montana Avenue is not the end of downtown Billings...it is where it all started.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It is such an honor. Thank you for recognizing all the hard work our "family" puts in to serving you each and everyday.

What's your secret to good customer service?

The Golden Rule. Treat others the way you want to be treated. Simple.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We want to help our community when we are able. That is definitely our heart. If that means helping benefits with their silent auctions by donating a dinner for two, raising money for Montana Hope Project, sponsoring Little League teams, sponsoring varies athletes, and helping our staff anyway we can. Being involved in Historic Montana Avenue Association helping to better historic Montana Avenue for years to come. We believe you should be invested in your community however you can. Be there for one another. Share a smile with a passerby. You never know how just one little smile and a warm hello can change a person's perspective. That's how we give back...everyday.

What makes your business popular?

Amazing comfort food from scratch. Great service. A personal touch.

FINALISTS

Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse, 2401 Montana Ave.

Canyon Creek Brewing, 3060 Gabel Rd.

WINGS

Tiny’s Tavern

38 years in business

323 N. 24th St.

(406) 259-1625

Remember the theme song from the classic TV show “Cheers,” “where everybody knows your name”?

It won’t take many visits to Tiny’s for everyone to remember your name. It’s that kind of neighborhood bar. The bonus is, they have really good fried chicken.

What brings customers back to your business?

Hopefully the atmosphere of a neighborhood restaurant.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

How much we appreciate the support Billings has shown us.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Family are friends. Friends are family.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The community.

FINALISTS

Buffalo Wild Wings, 411 S 24th St. W.

Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino, 905 Grand Ave.