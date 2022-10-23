Readers' Choice: Health & Wellness winners and finalists

CANNABIS PROVIDER

Seed of Life Labs

5 years in business

5702 Sterns Circle

(406) 702-7655

Seed of Life Labs refused to settle.

“Business constantly moves, it changes, ebbs and flows,” Seed of Life Labs says. “If your business does not evolve, or continue to innovate, you will not move with it. So many people are willing to settle for what works, or what gets the bills paid.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We consistently refuse to settle. Business constantly moves, it changes, ebbs and flows. If your business does not evolve, or continue to innovate, you will not move with it. So many people are willing to settle for what works, or what gets the bills paid.

What brings customers back to your business?

The combination of our knowledgeable and friendly staff, with the highest quality of product at competitive prices, brings in many returning customers. Our dispensaries located in Billings, Miles City, Glendive, and Havre are conveniently located, and staffed with a friendly team to greet you and serve your needs.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We strive to be the best at everything we do. From cultivation to retail, we implement the best and newest technology to make the customers' cannabis experience unforgettable.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

It offers us the opportunity to give back to this beautiful community.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A pristine dispensary with a wide variety of products available and a smiling face behind the counter, greeting you by name.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

That is who we strive to be, the best.

What are you most proud of?

The Seed of Life Labs family we created in the process of building this company. The incredibly loyal customer base we've been able to serve is integral. But, we would not be where we are today without the dedication of our extraordinary team members. Every one of our employees put in their heart and soul to get us where we are today. Nothing could make us more proud.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Creating a good work environment is key. Genuine happiness is felt by the customer.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We make monthly donations to local community organizations or members in need.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Transparency and honesty.

What makes your business popular?

The key to success is a combination of multiple things. Our high quality product speaks for itself, but it is the customer service that sets us apart from our competition.

CHIROPRACTIC OFFICE

Meier Family Chiropractic

16 years in business

3419 Central Ave., Suite C

2908 2nd Ave. N.

(406) 651-5433

If you want to get help with a physical problem, you’re welcome at Meier Family Chiropractic. But, if you want to learn how to improve your health and well-being forever, they provide that service, too.

“At Meier Chiropractic, we empower people and teach them how to live a healthier life and feel better every day instead of just reacting to symptoms,” the company says.

What brings customers back to your business?

We strive to make each patient feel heard and cared for. We have created a calm environment in the office where they can come in and relax and be confident. They will feel better mentally and physically after they leave.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

A lot of people don't know we have two locations and our West End clinic is open on Saturday. Our West End is 3419 Central Ave and our downtown clinic is just off of Skypoint on 2nd Ave N.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We value each team member and the strengths they bring to our team. We have weekly meetings and monthly team building to ensure that our communication and goals are aligned to provide the best experience for both our staff and our practice members.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

People really care in Billings. It is incredible to have a business here for 16 years and feel the love and support from the community. We are also very excited to be a part of the growth downtown and we enjoy the unique vibe that downtown offers.

What are you most proud of?

My husband and I are most proud of the fact that we have owned a business and have worked together for 16 years and we are still happily married. The challenges and the rewards have both been massive, but we are still enjoying the process. As we evolve and grow as a family and a business it is still exciting to see what we have created together.

What's your secret to good customer service?

People won't remember what you say, but they will remember how you make them feel. We want to make each person who walks into our clinic feel heard and cared for.

What makes your business popular?

The last few years have really put a spotlight on health and overall wellness. People are educated more about prevention and are proactive about their health instead of focusing only on "sick care.” At Meier Chiropractic we empower people and teach them how to live a healthier life and feel better every day instead of just reacting to symptoms. We are finding that people are seeking this knowledge and are willing to do the work to elevate their quality of life. We are blessed to be able to help.

Fun fact about your business?

We are all super-competitive. From step competitions during the work day, to ping pong and air hockey at our Christmas party- this group likes to win. We have a lot of fun together and we are so happy to have won Best Chiropractic Clinic this year. Thank you to all who voted.

DENTAL PRACTICE

Brewer Dental Center

30 years in business

2900 Central Ave., Bldgs. 1 and 2

710 Main St.

(406) 656-6100

At Brewer Dental Center, they know that trust has to be earned. Their goal is to earn trust by listening, learning, and providing for each patient in a personal way. They know that many patients have had experiences with a dentist at some point in their life that compromised their trust. “We know that can be a difficult obstacle to overcome, Brewer Dental explains. “We respect our patients and the experiences that make them who they are. Respecting their wishes, providing education, never pressuring, and being there when they need us, are the daily mantras that help us continue to earn the trust of our patients.”

What brings customers back to your business?

Patients recognize the experience and attention we provide. Whether they take advantage of our extended hours, sedation, specialized dental services all offered in one location, or routine maintenance, our patients know the genuine investment we make in their overall health and comfort.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We spend countless hours training and focusing on the culture of our organization. Our goal is to make the dedication our employees have to our patients rewarding both professionally and personally. As a staff, we are accountable to each other and strive every day to support each other in not only our careers but personally as well.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings is an incredible community. One of the best parts of the community is that it doesn't only encompass Billings, but dozens of smaller communities surrounding the city that play a role in the culture and flavor of the area. The people of this community enrich our practice with their smiles, warmth, and have welcomed all our dentists and staff with open arms. Montana truly is one of the last best places and Billings is a beautiful example of hometown values with a modern twist.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

When patients walk through our doors they can expect an experience that is tailored just for them. Every person is different and our goal is to create an appointment that meets THEIR needs, not an experience that is the same for every patient. One patient may have fear and need an experience that is different from someone that doesn't. Truly personal care is our goal with every BDC patient.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are grateful that our patients and community recognize the hard work applied every day by our staff to make BDC a place that serves the needs of others. It's humbling to be reminded that what we do every day does make a difference in the life of our patients and it gives us more determination than ever to keep doing what we do!

What are you most proud of?

We are proud of the passion BDC staff has for providing high-quality, comprehensive, and convenient dental care. We invest in extra training, technology, extra availability, and staff to ensure our focus on taking care of a patient as a whole remains at the forefront of our mission.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We are blessed to be able to give back to our community in many ways. We are parents that live and work in Billings and are continually coaching and investing in kids. Our favorite day of the year is our annual Free Dental Day which has donated millions back to our community in free dental care over for over 20 years. People are truly the heart of what we do and will continue to be the driving force behind our mission to give.

EYE CLINIC

Bauer & Clausen Optometry

14 years in business

100 Brookshire Blvd, Suite 2

(406) 656-8886

Bauer & Clausen attributes its popularity to the variety of services they provide, all at a high level of quality. “We provide high-quality eye care to patients of all ages, from comprehensive eye exams, preparation and follow-up to a variety of eye surgeries, red eye visits and more, says the practice. “We also have a full-service eyewear gallery with frames and lenses to fit any size, contact lenses and glasses repair or adjustments as needed.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

The team at Bauer & Clausen Optometry says excellent patient care does not happen by accident, it happens by appointment. Their commitment to high-quality care and products has earned Bauer & Clausen Optometry three Readers’ Choice wins this year for best eye clinic, best optical store, and best optometrist.

The team at Bauer & Clausen Optometry carefully listens to each client and ensures all questions are answered to help patients feel confident in their eye care health and future. With four doctors on staff, it’s easy to get in for anything from a red eye visit to a comprehensive eye exam or anything in between. Patient care, comfort and satisfaction is the top priority, and it shows.

What makes your business a good place to work?

At Bauer & Clausen Optometry, we are proud to focus on culture, growth and development. Each year we invest in team and individual training so that we can continue to offer the highest quality patient care using the latest vision technology.

HEARING AID PROVIDER

Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic

42 years in business

1101 N. 27th St., Suite E

(406) 245-6893

When a person’s hearing diminishes, so does that person’s quality of life, and safety. So, improving someone’s ability to hear isn’t something to be taken lightly.

“Our goal is to provide the best quality of care to each person,” says Rehder Balance & Hearing Clinic. And, they’ve been doing that for 42 years.

“We provide each patient with the best doctors and providers, the newest technology in hearing aids and treatments, along with up-to-date training and a full staff that truly cares about the well being of each patient.

What brings customers back to your business?

Patients become like family in our clinic. We truly care about each member of our community and want to make sure we keep living up to the legacy that has been in place for over 42 years. The best compliment we can get is when a patient refers family and friends to us.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Here at Rehder Balance & Hearing our patients come first. We will do everything we can to care for each person's individual hearing and balance needs. We have amazing professional providers and staff that are ready and able to serve in a way that surpasses expectations..

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We offer a broad variety of hearing and balance services, and are one of the largest hearing aid clinics in Montana. We offer ear cleaning that are comfortable, thorough and safe at just $25 an ear, that alone may make all the difference in helping a person to hear to their best. We offer free hearing screenings and take most insurance plans.

What makes your business a good place to work?

There is a great feeling here in our office. The staff are more like family here. We do many activities, trips and team building training sessions to build each other up and grow as a team. As a team we look forward to serving our community and are always looking for new ways to show our support. We have lots of fun together and that is so important.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Is there anything better than the beauty of Montana and Wyoming? We are so fortunate to grow up in this part of the world. The people here are what make it so amazing. We love our patients and their families. In this community we support each other and that's what it is all about. Thank you for your love and support and for making us Billings Best Hearing provider for the 7th year. We think you are so awesome and we care for you all deeply.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Professional and inviting staff with a smile on their face, an inviting and comfortable environment, a treat and drink to warm you up while you wait, warm professional experts waiting to help you.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It means the world to us. Thank you for your trust and continued support. Also we want to thank the hospitals, clinics, doctors and experts that we have built a strong rapport with over the years in our community. We do not take this lightly... the community is what it is all about. Thank you. We promise to keep serving you in the same way that you have come to expect.

What are you most proud of?

We have asked a lot of our staff. They have rolled with later nights, out of state trainings, meetings, all to meet a higher quality for our patients. They are so great and deserve so much credit for what they do. We have an incredible community and we are so thankful to serve in the capacities we can to give them the best possible care. Again, Thank you.

What's your secret to good customer service?

We try to treat each patient with the same respect we would show our family members and loved ones. We want each person to have the best possible experience. The secret is LOVE.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We are so happy to help where we can and feel so blessed to give back to a community that does so much for us. Here are a few we are excited about. We give away three premium sets of hearing aids to lucky members of our community at Christmas. Look for more details in the Gazette and on our websitewww.rehderhearing.com

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

At Rehder Balance and Hearing we offer thorough and complete care for each patient. We respect each patient's individual needs and want the very best for them. Their journey is personal to us... our experts will walk them through the process and give them all the tools they need to make important decisions. We want everyone who walks through our door to feel comfortable and happy while visiting us. Our goal is to go the extra mile to give the patient the best possible experience we can offer.

What makes your business popular?

The quality of care and the devotion and professionalism to each person.

Fun fact about your business?

Dr. Browning is a ventriloquist and loves to bring a smile to those around him.

MEDICAL SPA

Central Wellness

10 years in business

1420 South 24th St. W.

(406) 690-2090

Ever walk into a business and they remember your name? That matters if the product you’re seeking is your own wellness.

At Central Wellness, getting to know customers well enough to greet them by name is an indication of how much they care about their clients.

“Our staff love our clients. They look at the schedule for the day and are so excited to see who is coming into the office,” the company says. “They know their kids’ names and pet’s name. They know trips they have been on and the things going on in their lives. They genuinely care.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Continued education and hands-on training. Listening to our clients and achieving the results they are looking to achieve.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We have moved into our long awaited new space. We have more treatment rooms, with a dedicated aesthetic side and the same for the wellness area. You can sit in the atrium and have a fabulous cup of coffee. Enjoy the fall weather and sit out on the patio with your friends for a Botox party. We have private locker rooms for our spa services and a quiet robed relaxation room to wait for t your appointment. We now have a beautiful skin care area. It is just fun to come and hang out.

What makes your business a good place to work?

The staff like each other. They laugh together. They like to do things outside the office together. They come to each other’s aid inside the office and out of the office.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The people. We meet so many amazing people. Everyone has a story, some need a hug, others need a good laugh, and some just need to cry. We do all of those things with our clients.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A warm smile, kindness, genuine caring.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We love that our clients want to do this for us. It’s so amazing how excited they are to vote for us.

What are you most proud of?

As a team we set a goal to be in our new location in 2022, and here we are. I am so looking forward to our next big stretch goal.

What's your secret to good customer service?

It comes naturally to every person in our staff. Good people.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We do a lot in the community as a business and personally, but you will never see Central Wellness or myself talk about it. I truly believe if you blow your own horn for the charity that you give that is your reward. We donate and give because that is our heart - not a marketing gesture.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Honesty.

ORTHOPEDIC AND SPORTS MEDICINE

Ortho Montana

53 years in business

2900 12th Ave. N., Suite 140W

1739 Spring Creek Lane

1635 Gleneagles Blvd.

(406) 237-5050

Ortho Montana has put patient satisfaction at the center of its daily mission. As the practice explains: “Our patient satisfaction scores drive our processes of care delivery, meaning we are making decisions every day to improve our patients’ experiences at Ortho Montana…Patients of Ortho Montana can expect an overall positive experience with desired results from healthcare providers they can trust.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Ortho Montana bases our practice on a specialized orthopedic physician model we call this our “Centers of Excellence”. What this means to our patients is that when they choose to come to Ortho Montana the physician that works with them will be one that has seen thousands of similar issues instead of just a few. This specialization model allows our surgeons to become absolute experts in the area of orthopedics they focus on. What this means to our patients is that your quality of care is better at Ortho Montana, which equals better results to your orthopedic issue.

What brings customers back to your business?

Patients of Ortho Montana can expect an overall positive experience with desired results from healthcare providers they can trust. Our patient satisfaction scores drive our processes of care delivery, meaning we are making decisions every day to improve our patients’ experiences at Ortho Montana.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Orthopedic surgeons spend four years in medical school followed by five years of residency. All of the Ortho Montana physicians also complete an additional year of training (fellowship) with a focus on a specific type of orthopedic surgery (foot and ankle as example). This is the initial step in establishing our “Centers of Excellence” model, and ensuring that we continue to provide the most knowledgeable and experienced providers to our patients.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Our team. Ortho Montana employs the very best of staff from back office to front office to providers.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We enjoy the people we get to serve each day here. Billings is home to many amazing people that come from all walks of life and we enjoy connecting and helping each of them.

What can patients expect when they walk through your doors?

At Ortho Montana we will always strive to provide the very best medical care to each patient while treating them with compassion and empathy.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Each of our providers are given a budget to donate to a charity of their choosing each year. As a group we also made many donations over the years to a wide range of organizations and charities.

Fun fact about your business?

In the past year, Ortho Montana has been able to serve patients from 329 different zip codes.

PHARMACY

Albertsons

83 years in business

Various locations

(406) 248-7474

PHYSICAL THERAPY AND REHAB

St. Vincent Healthcare Rehabilitation

More than 120 years in business

2900 12th Ave N#10W

406-238-6400

Physical Therapy West

14 Avanta Way #B

406-237-8460

Laurel Physical Therapy

1035 1st Ave

406-237-8460

Red Lodge Physical Therapy

Red Lodge, MT 59068

406-237-8460

Losing mobility, for whatever reason from injury to illness, can be trying for most people. It’s a vulnerable time, not only seeking help but healing, too.

St. Vincent Healthcare and Rehab helps patients repair, restore, heal and carry on.

“We build trust during vulnerable times in a patient’s life through one-on-one treatments with active patient involvement in their treatment plan to help them return to the things they love most in life,” the clinic says.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We have a group of highly skilled physical, occupational and speech therapists who treat impairments related to neurological and orthopedic conditions. We also offer numerous specialty services with treatments for pelvic floor dysfunction (including treatment of incontinence, pregnancy, and post-partum issues), dizziness, decreased balance, lymphedema, cancer, swallow and voice difficulty, specialty Parkinson’s disease treatments, and driving assessments and training.

What brings customers back to your business?

Our team of therapists strives to build rapport and trust with patients in a healing environment to help them feel safe and empowered with knowledge of the role and importance of therapy at that moment in time and in the future if needed.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We are proud that St. Vincent Healthcare has a longstanding faith-based heritage and makes a commitment to give back to our community while improving the health of our region through high quality, person-centered care.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Our patients can expect caring therapists who will actively listen and provide compassionate care and highly skilled interventions to help meet their personal goals.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are humbled and honored to be recognized. Our therapists love their profession and the ability to connect with our community members and make a positive impact in so many lives.

What are you most proud of?

We are inspired daily by our hard-working patients and the opportunity we have to be part of their recovery journey in a facility that strives for excellence.

What's your secret to good customer service?

We strive to have open communication to help patients better understand the things they can do to improve their health and function in a welcoming and joyful environment.

SURGERY CENTER

Yellowstone Surgery Center

20 years in business

1144 North 28th St.

1739 Spring Creek Ln., Suite 100

(406) 237-5900

Needing a surgery can be an unsettling time, a time of anxiety and vulnerability. How you’re treated during that time can be as important emotionally as the surgery does physically.

The Yellowstone Surgery Center has highly trained experts who can not only get you on the path to healing physically, but emotionally, too.

“Our staff are committed to a caring, quality, and excellent patient experience,” the center says. “ When patients leave the YSC they feel safe and well taken care of.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Our incredible staff and highly trained physicians. We work hard to give our patients the best care and patient experience possible.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Yellowstone Surgery Center is owned and operated jointly by 50 independent physicians and SCL Health. It offers patients the opportunity to undergo outpatient surgical procedures and pain services in a warm and friendly environment. In 2008, Yellowstone Surgery Center joined Ortho Montana and SCL Health to become the third partner of AMP, Athletic Medicine & Performance. This collaboration has provided sports medicine services in the communities of Southeast Montana since 1991. In January of 2017, Yellowstone Surgery Center opened the doors to the second location at the Montana Hip and Knee Center, located off Zoo Drive Exit on I-90. Yellowstone Surgery Center West is a collaborative effort between Yellowstone Surgery Center, Ortho Montana and SCL Health. Yellowstone Surgery Center is fortunate to utilize state-of-the-art equipment and have a multi-specialty surgical staff. This includes providing surgeries for pediatrics in need of ENT and some orthopedics as part of our YSC Kids program.

What makes your business a good place to work?

YSC values their staff and invests in their overall wellbeing. We create an environment where staff are seen, heard and valued for their hard work and dedication.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We are fortunate to serve our own family members, friends, and community members. When our patients recognize staff they know from the community it instantly puts them at ease. It is our pleasure serving members from our community.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

We have friendly, compassionate staff who treat our patients like family. From check-in, to surgery, to recovery, to paying your bill our team goes above and beyond to ensure our patients are well taken care of.

What are you most proud of?

Our team is composed of the best of the best in our field, and we are proud of that.

Fun fact about your business?

Yellowstone Surgery Center has been open 20 years. We still have 10 of our original hiring group on staff including our Chief Executive and or Senior Director of Finance and Information Systems. We have grown from a staff of 39 individuals to over 160 with two locations.

WEIGHT LOSS CENTER

SCL Health Medical Group – Billings Weight Management

7+ years in business

2900 12th Ave. N., Ste 160W

(406) 237-4580

“Keep moving.” In general, that refrain has been the best medical advice. People who keep moving are healthier, happier, live longer and enjoy life and family more.

Sometimes, weight can get in the way of that and sometimes eating better and exercise isn’t enough. Sometimes you need a pro.

“What makes the SCL Health Medical Group - Billings Weight Management clinic stand out is our approach to care. We provide comprehensive care and focus on the whole person,” the business says. “ We partner with behavioral health, physical therapy and primary care to make sure that each patient is successful, not just in the short term but for their entire life.

What brings customers back to your business?

What brings customers back to the SCL Health Medical Group - Billings Weight Management clinic is the care and compassion provided by our providers and staff. They treat each patient with respect and integrity.

What makes your business a good place to work?

One of our core values is trust. We count on and support one another individually and as team members.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Customers can expect to be greeted with a warm smile.

What are you most proud of?

Helping our patients achieve their individual weight loss goals. The joy and happiness it brings them keeps us coming to work each day.

What's your secret to good customer service?

While there is no secret to great customer service, we listen and help each patient achieve their goals.

How do you build trust with patients?

We build trust with our patients by establishing transparent and clear communication.

