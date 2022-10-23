Readers' Choice: Home & Garden winners and finalists

CARPET CLEANER

Brice's Masterclean

60+ years in business

524 Moore Ln

(406) 245-5509

Only about 5% of Brice’s Masterclean customers found the company on their own. The rest are either repeat customers or referrals from past customers.

Now, that’s the way to build a successful business.

“It’s old school service with the latest technology in textile cleaning,” the company says.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Exceptional service, quality and experience.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

When we walk through their door, our clients can expect a true professional technician that takes pride in their work.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are humbled and proud every year we have won this award for over 15 years. Our clients are The Best.

What are you most proud of?

We have built Brice's Masterclean with Integrity that has earned Respect with service our clients can depend on.

What's your secret to good customer service?

The Golden Rule. Treat everyone as we would like to be treated.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

We offer a service that has been built on our Reputation and Referrals. We have earned that trust over many years of experience.

What makes your business popular?

Life happens. We clean it up!

Fun fact about your business?

Kids, Pets and most Husbands are our Job Security!!

CONCRETE COMPANY

Barrett Concrete Cutting

34 years in business

P.O. Box 317, Red Lodge

(406) 670-6186

CUSTOM UPHOLSTERY & REPAIR

Harold's Upholstery

66 years in business

2808 Grand Ave

(406) 652-2080

A lot of people get feeling sentimental about their old furniture, or start feeling self-conscious about the covering being a little dated.

That’s an easy fix. Visit Harold’s Upholstery in Billings.

“We have a large, clean showroom with lots of in-stock fabrics and vinyl, a large collection of sample books, and friendly, knowledgeable sales staff,” Harold’s says.

DRY CLEANERS

Valet Today Cleaners

60+ years in business

2474 Enterprise Ave

(406) 655-9196

Valet Today Cleaners does more than clean clothes.

The business “provides more than just dry cleaning. We offer alterations, shirt cleaning and pressing, wash and fold laundry, and drape/ household cleaning services.”

What brings customers back to your business?

Friendly personable service, convenient locations, and highly trained and qualified employees who strive to make every clothing item look the very best.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Valet Today is committed to providing a professional yet enjoyable work environment.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The positive relationships that are built with each and every customer who utilizes our services.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

When you arrive at Valet Today you will be greeted with a friendly smile and a customer service representative who will most likely know you by name.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are honored to be recognized by our customers and community for the great services we provide.

What's your secret to good customer service?

We strive to anticipate and meet customers’ needs and expectations, giving them a positive, efficient experience with Valet Today.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Valet Today gives back to the community in various ways through charitable financial donations. One of the events that we look forward to each year is the Annual Coat Drive. Coats that are donated to Valet Today are professionally cleaned and distributed to various charity organizations.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

By keeping track of customer requirements, providing timely service, and maintaining clear communication.

Fun fact about your business?

Customers can take advantage of same-day service by dropping off their clothing items to be cleaned at our Enterprise Ave. location by 8:00 am and returned to them for pick up on the same day by 3 p.m. M-F.

FLOORING STORE

Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design

98 years in business

2950 King Ave. W.

(406) 652-4666

Want to stay in business for 100 years in the same city? Here’s some million-dollar advice: treat every customer in a way they’ll do business with you for the rest of their lives.

“That's the level of service we strive to achieve with each and every customer our team interacts with,” says Pierce Flooring and Cabinet Design.

Does it work? Pierce has been in business for 98 years.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We focus on service, in stock inventory and working with vendors to offer exclusive products. In addition we offer all top name brands and the largest selection in the state of Montana.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We take immense efforts to recycle used carpet and pad that comes out of a customer's home. We pay additional transportation fees to do the right thing and keep hundreds of thousands of pounds of waste annually out of landfills across the state.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

What makes your business a good place to work?

The business has been kept in the family for 98 years and working at Pierce is like joining that family. We strive to take good care of our employees and ensure they are appreciated for all the hard work and expertise they bring to our table.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings has continually been growing. We really enjoy getting the opportunity to work on a variety of projects. Our commercial department has been a part of many large new build and renovation business projects and our residential and cabinet teams take pride in transforming new and well-loved homes into the clients' dream space. We meet lots of wonderful people in this community and it's what has kept us going all these years.

Rich’s Modern Flooring

50+ years in business

713 Main St.

(406) 248-3656

GARDEN CENTER/NURSERY

Billings Nursery & Landscaping

70 years in business

7900 S. Frontage Rd.

(406) 656-2410

You can tell when you ask a question at a business and the employee is faking an answer.

You’ll never feel that at Billings Nursery & Landscaping. The person wouldn’t be working there if they weren't an expert or could quickly find one.

A business doesn’t last 70 years by faking it.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Our passion for helping people improve their environment and communities through creating beautiful outdoor spaces. Our love of horticulture, and the craft and art of landscaping allows us to offer services that are distinct, carefully balanced to achieve our clients goals. We love people and our community so strive to offer the best we can and take care of people along the way.

What brings customers back to your business?

Care and quality.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

It’s our 70th year. Thank you for your support.

What makes your business a good place to work?

The outdoors and the transformation of spaces also, caring for beautiful living things. We are constantly improving our community and people’s lives.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The people, we have amazing customers.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A well organized, clean and friendly nursery.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It’s an honor to be nominated and a privilege to be voted the best. We are humbled and grateful to have our hard work and care of people be recognized.

What are you most proud of?

The success of our customers work in their yards, and the success of our employees in their work.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Treating them kindly, as you would like to be treated. Doing what is right and going the extra mile for them.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We love our community and support many organizations and charities within it.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

By doing what we say we will and more if possible.

What makes your business popular?

Consistency, quality, value, knowledge and kindness.

Fun fact about your business?

We have several beehives that we maintain on site. Flower honey from the nursery is wonderful.

HEATING & COOLING PROVIDER

Central Heating & Air Conditioning

77 years in business

1428 ½ Grand Ave.

(406) 245-5424

Who’s your best friend when it’s freezing cold and your furnace stops, or boiling hot and your AC goes out?

“Our customers are our top priority,” says Central Heating and Air Conditioning. “We know that equipment can break down at the worst times, whether that be during the heat of summer, or on the coldest night. Our employees do everything possible to ensure our customers are taken care of in a timely and professional manner.

What brings customers back to your business?

The quality employees that we have are the main reason that we have so many return customers. Our employees do everything possible to ensure our customers are taken care of in a timely manner, even if that means staying late or working weekends.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We offer several options to improve the indoor air quality of your home.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are so grateful to our customers that took the time to vote for us. Our employees work very hard to make sure that every customer encounter is a pleasant experience.

What are you most proud of?

The quality of work performed by our technicians and installers.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Our secret to good customer service is being honest, having integrity, and being respectful of our customer's time and property.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We are participating in our 4th year with the Lennox "Feel The Love" program. This program allows for one deserving community member to receive a free furnace or air conditioner from Lennox. Then the equipment is installed on a Saturday in October totally free of charge by Central Heating & Air Conditioning.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

We build trust with customers by being upfront with pricing, offering member discounts, and performing the work when we say we are going to, for the price that we said we would.

Fun fact about your business?

Employees are treated to an annual all-expenses-paid snowmobiling trip.

HOME FURNISHING STORE

TimesSquare Furniture

11 years in business

856 Shiloh Crossing Blvd

(406) 294-5266

Few things are more maddening than shopping for furniture at a store that doesn’t have everything it advertises.

“Many furniture stores only have a ‘what you see is what you get’ option, which means you are limited to purchasing only items in the showroom,” says TimesSquare Furniture in Billings. “Our store is different because we can reach dozens of vendors and special order the items that work best for you.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Billings residents love to support locally-owned and operated businesses, and TimeSquare furniture and Mattress can feel the love. Voted best home furnishing store in Billings, the store employees do not work on commission, so their only motivation is to actually help clients. Unlike nationwide companies, our store is not bound by corporate restraint and can find customers any piece of furniture they want. The store offers both in-stock and special-order options, There is also in-home design assistance with a professional designer. The store also carries an array of quality rugs, wall art and pottery.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We are committed to offering exceptional customer service in a no-pressure environment. Without question it is our sales and warehouse staff that have facilitated a warm and comfortable experience for our shoppers.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We provide our team with a competitive wage with good benefits, but more importantly we provide a comfortable work environment where their input is valued. We do not stay open late because it is important to us that our employees have time to spend with their families.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Everyone on our ownership team was raised in this community. This gives all of us a strong desire to improve our hometown and region. We are committed to participating in local events and financially assisting your programs and nonprofit organizations as much as we can.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Customers can expect both a clean and safe shopping experience in a no-pressure shopping environment. If you'd like our assistance and expertise, we are more than happy to help you make your selections, If you would rather shop on your own with little or no interaction, we are happy to accommodate that option as well.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

This is an award that all of our staff (in-store, warehouse and delivery)has earned. It certainly shows that they have committed to an extraordinary level of customer service that has clearly been acknowledged by our customers with both their votes and repeat visits.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Our primary goal in terms of offering the best customer service has always been to assemble the best team of employees possible. We believe that across the board we have the best team in the area. Our priority is to continually teach our teams to listen to our customers and provide the level of service that they expect (and that we expect).

HOME REMODELING COMPANY

Beyond the Box, Inc.

8 years in business

724 1st Ave. N.

(406) 245-6981

This should be obvious to every business, but isn’t always practiced. The key to great customer service is listening.

“We listen to our clients, asking them questions that help clarify the vision they have of their new space, then having an attitude of ‘let's make it happen’ " Beyond the Box, Inc., says. “In many cases we can customize a cabinet to make it work for you - like the blind corner sink base cabinet with the roll out shelves or the corner cabinet that fits over the stairwell and needs-adjusted to fit. If it "can't be done," we walk through the reasons why.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We make a difference in people's lives by helping them create an environment that they can thrive in. We ask questions about what their goals are with the home, what they like and don't like about the space, what they cook and who does the cooking; we look through their inspiration pictures to see what they consistently like over and over. Our purpose is to make the world a better place, one kitchen at a time.

What brings customers back to your business?

Our team is genuine, honest and team oriented . We share our knowledge and give you our opinion while leading our customers in building their vision; we do this everyday, we hear feedback on different aspects like toilet paper dust on black cabinets in a bathroom. There are a lot of moving parts in construction; we may not be able to control lead times and shipping but we can control how we communicate about it.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We recently teamed up with a closet company to offer our clients more options for their storage needs. We now offer closets, pantries and garage organization.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We are a family owned and operated business and extend that family attitude to our staff - when we work together, everyone has more opportunity. Our showroom has a working kitchen, it is not uncommon for us to cook together and eat together. Our industry allows for flex time and allows our team to work a schedule that works for them.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings has a lot of great organizations doing great things. As our business grows, we are able to help these organizations improve our community- again, environment influences behavior . We recently helped CLDI with a housing project for women that needed a safe space. Seeing that project come to fruition reinforces the fact that Billings is overflowing with good, caring people and we are proud to have our roots here.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

We are in the industrial part of downtown, in the old Office Reporter warehouse behind Northern Ag Network, the old brick walls, patinaed concrete floors, and 12" wood structural columns give the perfect backdrop to our various displays and samples, the upstairs is filled with closets, garage organization and an outdoor kitchen display. It is not uncommon for clients to say- this place is hard to find but totally worth it.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are honored. It was a surprise last year and to win again is very cool. We strive to meet our customers’ needs and will continue to do so.

What are you most proud of?

Our team. Debbie was recently selected (1 of 20) to go to Germany with the National Kitchen and Bath Design Association, Megan was nominated and selected to be a National NKBA 30 Under 30, all our kitchen designers are accredited by the NKBA and Living in Place Professionals. Our delivery and shop team do a great job getting projects delivered and installed. Teamwork really does make the Dreamwork.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We team up with local non-profit organizations to turn projects into reality. We have worked with Billings Community Foundation, HeadStart & CLDI. We donate slightly damaged products to Habitat for Humanity, participate in coat drives and are active in the Chamber & HBA. We do numerous entrepreneur give-aways, allow students to job shadow and have an accredited Design Apprenticeship with the Montana Department of Labor.

What makes your business popular?

Our real life approach to business - such as our functional kitchen where you may come in and find us all around the table having lunch together - or maybe you will find us girls all pitching into unload a truck - or unexpectedly having to make a delivery - heals and all.

HOT TUB/SPA CENTER

Montana Hot Spring Spas

45 years in business

2217 Grand Ave

(406) 652-7727

At the end of a stressful day, having a place for families to gather and soak their tensions away can greatly improve their quality of life. Montana Hotspring Spas believes saunas and hot tubs are more than a luxury home improvement, but a key to wellness. The physical, mental, emotional and social benefits are a bonus for families to gather year-round.

What makes your business popular with families?

Families desire time to be together to unplug and unwind. Our wellness products of hot tubs and saunas provide a place to do just that. We have the perfect product for the times we are living in. We call our hot tubs the best for all seasons and all reasons. The benefits are not just physical, but are helpful mentally and emotionally, and especially, socially with family time and providing an opportunity for being together out in the Montana outdoors.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Our expertise, years of experience, and local reputation combined with over 45 years in Billings selling and servicing the No. 1 rated hot tub in the world - Hot Spring.

What brings customers back to your business?

Our family-like culture combined with friendliness, dedication and commitment to our customers.

What’s something your customers may not know about your business?

We sell a wellness product, rather than a luxury product.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We compensate our employees at the top of industry standards, plus we offer full benefits including health, dental and vision insurance along with a retirement plan. The owners are active in the business and work to set a fun culture in which to be a part.

What do you love most about having your business in this community?

Even though Billings is the largest city in Montana, we earn our customers’ respect and trust through intimacy of service and follow-up. We were born and raised in the community and enjoy being able to support Billings through youth sponsorships, charities and other organizations.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A friendly greeting and a respectable approach to helping fulfill the needs of our customers whether it be for a new hot tub, sauna, or water care products.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We feel very humbled, yet proud of our team as we strive to serve our customers in the best ways possible.

What are you most proud of?

The ability to provide jobs for our staff members and the ability to give back to the Billings community as a retail and service business that provides a wellness product designed to make every day better for our customers.

What’s your secret to good customer service?

Selling the best-built products in the industry and having a great, well-trained team that is experienced in sales, delivery and service.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?

We give to all the Billings high schools in a variety of ways – sports, dance teams, cheerleading, music programs, etc. We also support Legion Baseball and Little League. We also contribute to various Christian organizations.

How do you build trust with customers?

Taking the time to really listen to what the customer needs and wants and working to find products and solutions that will serve them best. Many of our customers are more like clients and almost become like family to us.

KITCHEN CABINETS

Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design

98 years in business

2950 King Ave. W.

(406) 652-4666

If seeing Pierce Flooring & Cabinet Design named the best in the business looks familiar, it’s because the company has earned that spot many years in a row now.

“We pride ourselves on service, working within your budget, and making sure when you leave our building you are pleased with our team and store,” the company says of its winning formula.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A friendly welcome and knowledge of the products that are second to none.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Pierce continuously gives back to our community. We look for ways to support our community through sponsorships to many area non-profits and employee volunteering. We always have open ears and an open heart and look for ways to make a positive impact on Billings.

What makes your business popular?

Since the pandemic, people have really looked at their home in a different light. Folks have been investing in the areas in their home where they spend the most time and upgrading accordingly. Between that and the growth seen across Montana, we have been very blessed to help our community members with all their home improvement projects.

KITCHEN SUPPLY STORE

Zest Billings

5 years in business

110 N. 29th St.

(406) 534-8427

LIGHTING CENTER

One Source Lighting

19 years in business

100 24th Street West, Suite 3

(406) 655-7949

The temptation now in businesses that serve residential and commercial clients is to try to be expert in numerous services.

That doesn’t always work well.

What has worked well for almost two decades for One Source Lighting is to be very expert at a single thing -- lighting.

“with a focused effort on just lighting, we are good at what we do,” the company says. “We are lighting specialists who are continually advancing our education in technology, design and products. We have the only Certified Lighting Specialist in Billings. Lighting is who we are, and what we do. And we LOVE what we do.

What brings customers back to your business?

After 19 years, we have been fortunate to have our reputation for creative design, customer service, and a friendly atmosphere bring us referrals and repeat business. More often than not, we are recommended by past clients, contractors and interior designers as the "go-to" place for lighting. We pride ourselves on developing relationships with each and every one of our clients. Most often those clients turn into friends.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

After getting married, have two children, and THEN going to college, I started working for a lighting showroom 23 years ago in Bismarck, ND. I worked my way up the ranks and after graduating from college, brought my family back home to Billings, opened up One Source Lighting with my former boss, and eventually became the sole owner of One Source Lighting Billings.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Because we are a small locally owned business, I make sure my team knows that family comes first. We are only open Monday - Friday, and take all major holidays off. We may close early for long weekends, and we also take the week between Christmas and New Years off. Having time to spend with family, friends, rest and even reset, makes us all more productive and happier.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings is home. I was born here, grew up here, raised my family here, and now have my first grandchild right here in Billings. I can't imagine living, much less having my business anywhere BUT here.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

As a small lighting showroom, people can expect one on one service. There may only be two of us in the showroom, but we take time to individually meet with each person, discover what needs they have, and provide a lighting solution just for them.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Every year I humbled to have been voted Best of the Best. It truly makes my heart happy.

Fun fact about your business?

This is our 14th Readers Choice award, and our 12th in a row. THANK YOU BILLINGS.

MATTRESS STORE

Mattress King

36 years in business

1702 Grand Ave.

795 King Park Dr. Suite 3 & 4

439 Daniel St

311 N 7th Ave

(406) 256-5464

Good sleep is one of those things you don’t miss until it’s gone. There are few torments worse than insomnia, which can also be unhealthy and dangerous.

Ask any sleep expert to recommend a remedy and one of the first things they’ll tell you is, a good mattress.

“There’s no better feeling than hearing from someone how much of a difference their bed has made in their lives,” the business says.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Our team is passionate about changing people’s lives by helping them experience the best sleep possible, and it shows in every interaction. Just ask our guests! We have hundreds of 5-star reviews online.

What brings customers back to your business?

Because our team members do not work on commission, our guests can confidently make the purchase that’s right for them without pressure.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Mattress King is a local Billings business. We were founded in 1986 and our store at 1702 Grand Ave has been serving Billings and surrounding communities from the same location for over 36 years.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We have a passion for making a positive difference in everyone’s lives, and that begins with our team members. We strive to foster an environment of service and respect with open communication and a willingness to improve at all times.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We love the positive impact we have on our community by helping people find the best sleep possible.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Guests can expect to be greeted by a friendly and knowledgeable certified sleep expert who will show them a variety of options in a low-pressure environment. They can get a free Sleep Scan to use science and technology to help them confidently select the best mattress and get a better night’s sleep.

What are you most proud of?

We are most proud of our team member’s individual growth over the years. Whether this is someone’s first summer job, a stepping stone along the way, or a career commitment, we strive to foster strong leaders and respectful community members at all levels.

What's your secret to good customer service?

A healthy team with the right core values will naturally provide good customer service. We try to cultivate personal integrity, an attitude of service and respectfulness, and the pursuit of excellence with an open mind.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Mattress King partners with numerous local organizations to provide a good night sleep to those in need in our community. We also host an annual blanket drive during the winter to bring warmth to vulnerable members of our community.

Fun fact about your business?

Our team is more than just sales or delivery people. We are comprised of local painters, photographers, sharpshooters, card and board game aficionados, non-profit volunteers, parents (and pet and plant parents), grandparents, great-grandparents, and a surprising number of hockey players!

NEW HOME BUILDER

Helgeson Homes

5 years in business

4635 Elk Ridge Trail

(406) 500-1057

Obviously, extra care and thought have to be invested in making what will probably be the biggest purchase of your life. It’s important to go with the best, and this year it’s Helgeson Homes. Helgeson offers the following as a big reason it has earned the top spot in our readers’ poll: “Our talented team of employees, craftsmen, suppliers and consultants are our greatest assets. Their focus on client relationships, design, quality control, and teamwork provides the Helgeson difference that creates exceptional homes and a client-friendly experience."

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We like building houses, but we love building your dream. One of the ways that we do this is through thoughtful and stylish house designs created with your lifestyle in mind. We also think it is vitally important that our clients are able to customize and personalize the details of their residences to suit their individual desire and tastes. We work diligently make this process simple and fun.

What brings customers back to your business?

Our client friendly experience and our continual focus on building a better home makes us a smart choice for our current clients and an easy choice for when they are looking to build again.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

With Billings being our home town, we really enjoy being able to positively impact the city through our daily efforts to create exceptional neighborhoods and residences that people love to live in.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Our team of friendly faces are backed with follow-through you can trust. You’ll enjoy the simplicity and ease of our process.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It really is an honor for us to be voted as the Reader's Choice New Home Builder this year. We take seriously the trust that our clients place in us to build their home.

PAINT STORE

King’s Ace Hardware Stores

35 years in business

7 locations across Billings, Lockwood, Laurel and Columbus

(406) 656-1446

Chances are, if you’ve been to one of the big box hardware stores, you may have had to hunt around a little to get some help finding a worker.

Not at King’s Ace Hardware Stores. You’re greeted the second you walk in the door and if you can’t find something, there’s always a red-vested employee nearby who knows where everything is.

Bonus: There's an Ace in every neighborhood in the Billings area.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

With seven locations, there isn’t a neighborhood in Billings, Lockwood, Laurel, and Columbus that is not close to an Ace location – and that availability is one thing that makes them the Reader’s Choice winner for Best Hardware, Store Best Paint Store and Best Power Equipment store . And since Ace Hardware is a co-op, the combined advantages of national buying power and being locally owned and operated makes Ace a true neighborhood hardware store.

What brings customers back to your business?

We are constantly telling people that, “Ace is the place with the helpful hardware folks,” and we work our tails off to be sure that we are helpful, knowledgeable and friendly. We talk the talk, and we work very hard to walk the walk behind the Ace jingle.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Many people think Ace is a Corporation of a franchise. Ace is a Co-op which means the store owners own the company. This means that decision making about the local stores happens right here in Billings.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We have always worked to put the needs of the customers first, and to take care of people. During challenging times, when budgets are tight, that commitment has been tested like never before, and the associates at our seven locations have come together to secure product and solve problems in new and creative ways. Our people make our business.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We love the opportunity to give back to those who serve our youth and our most at-risk populations. We are proud to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County, Friendship House, Children’s Miracle Network, Tumbleweed, Optimist youth programs, Rotary, 4-H, FFA and many more community organizations.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A friendly smile, quick, competent service, and a genuine appreciation for their business.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It shows us that people still want to support small businesses in the community, and that there is still a place in the market for locally owned and locally operated businesses.

What are you most proud of?

All the things we do to give back to the communities who support our stores.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Hiring the right people, giving them the best training, and the tools to take care of our customers.

What makes your business popular?

Convenience, our wide variety of products, free local delivery, and a helpful attitude.

Fun fact about your business?

Winning Best of Billings in three different categories shows that we strive for excellence in all parts of our stores.

REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate

63 years in business

1550 Poly Drive, Billings

201 S. Broadway Ave., Red Lodge

444 N. 9th St., Suite C, Columbus

(406) 254-1550

For most people, buying or selling a home will be the biggest transaction of their lives. And, with the real estate market loaded with some of the highest values ever, there’s never been more at stake in those transactions.

To help with those transactions, you must have someone you can trust. And trust is how Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate has not only survived but grown in the Billings region for more than 63 years.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Our brand. The integrity and excellence of our agents and our staff backs it up.

What brings customers back to your business?

Commitment to excellence. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate was built upon the Golden Rule and that continues on today. We treat everyone the way we would like to be treated.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We have 3 offices, one in Columbus, one in Billings, and one in Red Lodge.

What makes your business a good place to work?

The people. Real Estate is a competitive industry. At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate, we are blessed to be a part of a giving group of people. From the highest earners to the newest agents to each and every staff personnel, will stop on a dime to give guidance, drive across town to open a door, answer late night questions from concerned clients or agents. Giving is the gift that everyone at our office enjoys.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Montana is a beautiful place with so much heart, even as it grows, you don’t have to look far to find passionate people working to maintain the Montana spirit.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Knowledgeable agents supported by a hardworking staff. A team is here to assist you through, what can be, an exciting and emotional transition in life.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Receiving this award means Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate has the Best Agents, the Best Support, the Best Processes and our clients and now the community knows it. Considering the competition, we were up against, this is a great honor and privilege. Thank you.

What are you most proud of?

Being recognized as the top office by our clients and community, not just through our numbers or statistics, truly makes all the hard work worth it.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Agent Expertise is a solid foundation, but it always circles back to the Golden Rule. Treat others as you would like to be treated.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

There's a lot to choose from, but one that stands out is during our yearly charity event, in one evening, our agents donated over $20,000 for the Rimrock Foundation to help fund their new recovery campus. We were blown away by our agents' generosity.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Integrity, knowledge and consistent communication. Our client’s best interest is priority in all situations.

What makes your business popular?

We take care of our customers professionally and expertly, but in the end, most become lifelong friends.

Fun fact about your business?

Agents and staff enjoy a hot breakfast at the office every Tuesday morning.

ROOFING

Kirkness Roofing & Exteriors, Inc.

44 years in business

144 Moore Lane

(406) 256-1798

Roofing companies seem to come and go. If a roofing company lasts 44 years and counting, they can be trusted.

“The importance of keeping open communication throughout your construction project,” is one of the company’s secrets. “ We hold customer service as our number one priority, and of course our longevity of being in business for 44 years.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

The importance of keeping open communication throughout your construction project. We hold customer service as our number one priority, and of course our longevity of being in business for 44 years.

What brings customers back to your business?

Once again, our commitment to customer service. We have a mission to treat each customer's home like it is ours.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We enjoy being part of the community and giving back whenever we are able.

What makes your business a good place to work?

The team atmosphere and culture. We do all we can to help them be successful.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The support of the Billings community through the years is just so overwhelming. It makes us strive to do better each year. We are also so blessed to be able to support a number of nonprofits from the proceeds of the company. This is by far the most rewarding part of having a business that has been so well supported by the community.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A smiling face, and a willingness to help. Even if we aren't able to personally. Do what we can to point them in the right direction.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

An Honor! The support helps us to press the fact of how important customer service combined with years of experience will be noticed.

What are you most proud of?

Our knowledgeable staff. Their willingness to learn and continue to educate, so they can help our customers and give them what they deserve: a top-notch experience! We take care of every customer the same; it doesn't matter a small repair or full replacement. Every customer is important.

Also, can't leave out the fact that our customers were willing to take the time to vote for us.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Communication and more communication. Being empathetic and understanding from the customer's point of view. Listen with two ears and one mouth is a good rule of thumb.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We are a longtime supporter of Habitat for humanity. We always support local sports teams, and little leagues. We were once again awarded the Community Champion award for now six years in a row.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Tell them the truth, it's not all about getting the job. It's also being the professional to help them and direct them in the right choices. We always offer a free estimate after a storm, always call us and we will tell you if you should file a claim. If you don't have damage, why have that claim on our record.

What makes your business popular?

Because of the 44 years we have been in business serving our community gives our customers the confidence that we will be here to take care of their needs in the future.

Wegner Roofing

11 years in business

902 Central Ave.

716 Second St. West, Williston ND

6100 West 41st St., Sioux Falls, SD

1140 N. Main St., Suite #4, Spearfish, SD

(406) 850-9842

After a storm, there are plenty of out-of-town roofing companies willing to fix your roof.

But, if you’ve had storm damage, are building a new house or business, or upgrading your existing roof, there’s nothing better than a trusted local roofing business whose been around for awhile.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We have been in business since 2011. Wegner Roofing is a Platinum Preferred Company, which less than 1% of Roofing Companies have, which means we have the highest numbers of warranties in the industry. Wegner also offers an extensive variety of finance options.

What brings customers back to your business?

We offer the highest quality of products as well as customer service. We leave our customers with a great experience!

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Wegner Roofing has 6 offices in 4 states as well as being the largest Solar contractor in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

What makes your business a good place to work?

At Wegner we follow the 5 F's, Faith, Family, Finances, Fitness, and Fun! We are the best place to work in Billings and our goal is to be the best company to work for in the world.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Being able to invest back into the community!

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Knowledgeable staff, a welcoming showroom, and an overall great experience!

RUG STORE

Rich’s Modern Flooring

50+ years in business

713 Main St.

(406) 248-3656

VACUUM STORE

Stuart’s House of Vacuums

27 years in business

3127 Central Ave., Suite 3

(406) 656-8681

The dogs that greet you as you enter Stuart’s House of Vacuums are there just for fun. But, try to find a dog hair anywhere in the store. Whatever vacuum they use to clean the store would certainly work in your home or business.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Stuart's House of Vacuums has been serving the Billings community for 52 years. The staff is knowledgeable and can assist you in finding solutions to all of your cleaning needs. They can provide advice and information not available from any other source - a benefit of 80+ years of combined experience and product knowledge on a wide range of vacuum cleaner brands and models.

What brings customers back to your business?

The quality of our products, knowledge of our products, excellent customer service, friendly environment, and our dogs.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

This year we became a Made in the Shade window coverings franchisee. Tom and Sandy have owned and operated Stuart’s House of Vacuums in Billings for the past 27 years, offering premier vacuum cleaners, floor care solutions and built-in central vacuum systems. When presented with the opportunity to add window coverings to their product offerings, it seemed to be a perfect marriage…they’ve been instrumental in helping homeowners keep their homes clean for many years, why not help them look good, too?

We offer the best of both worlds…come into our showroom and check out our selection of window coverings or we’ll bring the products to your home. We’ll finish the process by consulting with you, in your home with the coverings you’ve selected. Installation is complimentary by our trained professionals. With our eye for detail, commitment to quality products, and exceptional service, we are convinced your experience with the process and finished product will be a pleasant one. Our son, Brent, has worked with us in the vacuum business for almost 15 years, and our youngest son, Zach, basically “grew up” in the industry attending conventions and trade shows with us and we’re glad to have him as another full-time employee for the last two years. Rounding out our team is our close friend, Kameron, who has sold and installed window coverings for several years.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A clean, well-organized and welcoming environment, a friendly greeting from our team members, and a range of products from odor neutralizers to bare-floor mops, to a variety of floor care products, including, of course vacuums and now, custom window coverings...blinds, shades, shutters and draperies!

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Being named the Best of the Best is an incredible honor. It boosts our morale and gives us more confidence. We are motivated to work harder in order to keep the status. Such an award also encourages customers to choose and stay loyal to our company.

What are you most proud of?

Because of the support of Billings and our surrounding communities, we are one of the top five single store Riccar vacuum dealers nationwide.

What's your secret to good customer service?

We try to apply the Golden Rule in our business practices, but it goes beyond “Treat others like you want to be treated.” We believe that if you treat your customers right, they will be happier, more likely to come back, and more inclined to recommend you to friends and family. Treat your staff fairly, and they will be motivated to provide excellent service, which leads to satisfied and committed customers. It’s a “full circle” concept and one that we try to apply to each person walking through the door.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

We try to be active on social media and engage as much as possible with our followers. In doing that, we believe customers gain a better understanding of who we are – not just the business part of Stuart’s, but also personally. And through social media, we are available outside of business hours to address any questions a customer may have. We love what we do and hope that our business practices reflect that passion. We want our brand to be as “human” as possible.

What makes your business popular?

Our dogs, Jager and Bart. Sometimes people stop by just to see them! And for those people, the dogs are off two days a week...Tuesday and Thursday.

Fun fact about your business?

We became a franchisee of Made in the Shade custom window coverings in February 2022.

WINDOW & DOOR STORE

Win-Dor Industries

36 years in business

1305 4th Ave.

(406) 248-2051

Billings is growing like crazy, no longer feeling like the little city it once was.

But, Win-Dor Industries doesn’t treat their customers like it’s a big city.

“As Billings continues to grow by leaps and bounds I still feel like it's a small town and we operate the business with the same small town mentality,” the company says.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Our service after the sale is what we feel sets up apart.

What brings customers back to your business?

I feel our knowledgeable and friendly staff is why we have a lot of repeat customers.

What makes your business a good place to work?

I feel like our staff enjoys being part of the Win-Dor team and working with new and existing customers.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

We feel like our showroom is one of the best in town and again our knowledgeable staff is always ready to help in any way.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Given the level of competition in Billings it is an honor just to be nominated so to win is very special and we thank our community for choosing .

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We have been involved in the St. Jude's home, Homes for Hope, Billings Mustangs games, several little league team sponsors. Win-Dor offers a current military/veteran discount. These are a few of the sponsors we participate in.

What makes your business popular?

I feel like our knowledgeable staff is why we are able to maintain relationships with past customers and their word of mouth keeps Win-Dor relevant and popular in our Industry.

Fun fact about your business?

Win-Dor is a multiple generation family business and we want to continue that tradition moving forward.

