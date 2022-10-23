Readers' Choice: Local winners and finalists

CULTURAL/ART CENTER

Alberta Bair Theater

35 years in business

2801 3rd Ave. North

(406) 256-6052

If you haven’t seen the Alberta Bair Theater recently, you haven’t seen the Alberta Bair. The $13.6 million capital campaign that funded the renovation and expansion of the theater made what was already the region’s crown jewel into an even more amazing venue. It’s also the only place in many hundreds of miles where you could see an Emmy winner, Grammy winner, Oscar winner and Tony winner in the same season.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Alberta Bair Theater is the only professionally equipped proscenium performing arts venue in the region that presents touring Tony Award winning Broadway productions, Grammy Award winning musicians, and the best of theater and dance, as well as a robust student matinee series.

What brings customers back to your business?

Patrons love the intimate setting of Alberta Bair Theater, our wide range of events, and outstanding customer service. ABT offers an experience of luxury in an attainable way.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

ABT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that is governed by a volunteer board of directors and operated by small but mighty staff.

What makes your business a good place to work?

ABT is a valued cultural anchor of the community. Working at the theater is a unique way to serve our community and further its artistic impact.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings, Yellowstone County, and the greater region are home to thousands of generous individuals, businesses, and organizations. Alberta Bair Theater benefits greatly from the people it serves as is evident from its recent successful $13.6 million capital campaign that funded a historic renovation and expansion of the theater.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A world-class experience celebrating the world of the performing arts.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It validates the vision and hard work of the hundreds of people who make ABT such a welcoming and unique experience and who have elevated Alberta Bair Theater to its historic position as the crown jewel of downtown Billings.

What are you most proud of?

The community that strongly supports the theater's mission of bringing the excitement of the performing arts to the Big Sky Country.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Focusing on inclusivity, attention to detail, and welcoming each patron with authentic kindness.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Access to the Arts gives tickets to local non-profits who work with vulnerable populations as a part of its Education and Community Outreach Program. Ten for Ten, a group ticketing program for educators and civic leaders, removes price as a barrier to select performances. Everyone should have access to the joy and inspiration of the performing arts.

How do you build trust with customers?

Alberta Bair Theater builds trust with its patrons through transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.

What makes your business popular?

The variety of events we bring in cater to all different groups of people. A patron can come to ABT to get a little piece of everything. The welcoming staff facilitates a feeling of comfort and a sense of belonging. People can experience the arts in an indulgent yet attainable way.

Fun fact about your business?

It was the last Art Deco movie house with a vaudeville stage that was built and operated by the Fox Theatre Corp. in 1931. Today it is the largest fully equipped performing arts venue between Spokane and Denver.

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate

63 years in business

1550 Poly Dr., Billings

201 S. Broadway Ave., Red Lodge

444 N. 9th St., Suite C, Columbus

(406) 254-1550

There’s a reason most new businesses don’t survive their first year. Starting a business requires an expertise and luck that most people don’t have.

There’s also a reason businesses survive and grow for decades.

“Dedication to our clients, day and night, ensuring their best interest is the priority in all situations,” says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate of its 63 years in business. “

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Dedication to our clients, day and night.

What brings customers back to your business?

We were built upon the Golden Rule and that continues on today. We treat our customers the way we would like to be treated.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

The Relocation Department. If you're moving out of the Billings, Red Lodge or Columbus areas, our vast network allows us to research, screen and locate an agent in the city you're trying to move to.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Respect. Every voice is heard. Every person matters.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The relationships that are created, strengthened, and carried forward. The people of Columbus, Billings, and Red Lodge are the best in the country.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Gratitude. Honesty. Integrity. Agent Expertise. Teamwork.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Receiving the Reader’s Choice Best Costumer Service Award is a reflection every person in our organization. Real Estate is a team effort, but to have you, our clients, and the public recognize Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate as providing the Best Customer Service is truly rewarding.

What are you most proud of?

That our clients and the public recognized the quality of service the agents and staff of Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices Floberg Real Estate provides and made the effort to vote for us. Thank you.

What's your secret to good customer service?

The Golden Rule, always The Golden Rule. Treat everyone as you would like to be treated. Working to ensure our customer’s interest is priority in all situations.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We are constantly looking for ways to give back, be it Red Lodge Relief, Project Hope in Columbus, Special K Ranch, Ronald McDonald House, or our local schools. We had our first annual Welcome to the Neighborhood event in July where we invited 21 nonprofits and community enrichment organizations to meet and greet with the public.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Actively listening to our clients. Acting in their best interest. Our client’s best interest is priority in all situations.

What makes your business popular?

When you do a good job, people talk. Referrals and reputation are the lifeblood of a successful real estate office.

Fun fact about your business?

Our company is over 60 years old.

HOTEL

Hilton Garden Inn

15 years in business

2465 Grant Rd.

(406) 655-8800

You hear businesses say this once in a while, that they’ve cultivated employee loyalty and longevity by treating them like family.

The Hilton Garden Inn isn’t kidding about that.

“At the Hilton Garden Inn, we have a work family atmosphere where employees feel like they are working with their extended family members,” the company says. “We provide a safe and fun work environment, and the longevity of our employees shows that they enjoy coming to work every day.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

The Hilton Garden Inn Billings is so much more than just a hotel, we offer in-house catering prepared by our Executive Food and Beverage team along with 4,100 square feet of meeting space to host a variety of different meetings and events.

What brings customers back to your business?

Consistent service that they can count on during each stay. Rather it be a night stay at the hotel or letting us host a catered event, we strive on providing top notch service that our guests can rely on each time they are in-house with us.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We have a delicious cook to order breakfast, dinner and bar service with daily specials that is open to the public 7 days a week.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The Billings' community is extremely supportive of local businesses and has so many opportunities available to get out in the community to give back to those in need.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Being the best of the best means that you stand out from the other competitors which exemplifies great customer service and a beautiful product.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Members of the hotel are very active with the Billings Chamber of Commerce, Special Olympics, local food drives, Toys for Tots and various other non-profit organizations.

Fun fact about your business?

The Hilton Garden Inn recently went through a renovation of all meeting space and public areas of the hotel, this giving the hotel a bright and cheery welcome to those who enter our doors.

MUSIC VENUE

St. John's United - Summer Concert Series

3940 Rimrock Rd

(406) 655-5600

If you’ve attended an outdoor concert at St. John’s United, you know why they won this category.

Not only is the music performed in a beautiful landscaped part of St. John’s campus, but there is plenty of room for setting up a comfortable lawn chair.

Plus, there’s food trucks.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?

The most well-known way that St. John’s United gives back to the community is through its annual Summer Concert Series, which provides the gift of music to be enjoyed by people of all ages. These musical concerts are scheduled over a seven week period and are held on three of our campuses. We want to be an active part of the local community and many our staff serve on local boards, committees, and work groups as we find additional ways to support the local needs. Finally, we gladly welcome our neighbors to enjoy our beautiful campus communities and to find refreshment in the beautiful flowers and on peaceful walking paths.

PLACE FOR A CHILD'S BIRTHDAY PARTY

ZooMontana

38 years in business

2100 Shiloh Rd

(406) 652-8100

Every frantic parent with a kid’s birthday coming up knows this secret. Hold the party at ZooMontana. And, it’s not just the animals there. There are several terrific playgrounds and your party may even get a visit from a peacock, or you may overhear the roar of a tiger. What kid’s not going to remember that?

What are you most proud of?

ZooMontana is most proud of the rescue work we do, providing forever homes to wildlife in need. In addition, many within the community know the story of the Zoo and how it was saved from near closure. Our incredible team holds their heads high, knowing we have created a beloved and valuable community asset for all to enjoy.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

As a nonprofit, community organization, ZooMontana understands the importance of giving back. Thus far in 2022, the Zoo has donated over $35,000 in free passes and memberships throughout the community and state to help other nonprofits raise crucial funds to help fulfill their many wonderful missions.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

When ZooMontana makes a promise, we will always follow through. While this may sometimes take years due to our funding structure, we will always complete what we say we will. This provides a platform of results, which generates trust and an eagerness to work with us.

Fun fact about your business?

ZooMontana will always feature outdoor animals that live on or above the 45th parallel of earth. This allows us to keep our animals outdoors no matter the season. In addition, ZooMontana takes pride in providing homes for rescues, most of which are ex-pets. (Even one of the Grizzly Bears!)

PLACE FOR FAMILY FUN

ZooMontana

38 years in business

2100 Shiloh Rd

(406) 652-8100

Think zoos are just for kids? Not ZooMontana.

"ZooMontana takes pride in the fact that the park is for everyone. It is one of a few places in Billings that is truly multigenerational,” the zoo says. “A grandmother can have just as much fun as her grandson. The Zoo is a fantastic way to spend a day with those you love.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

ZooMontana takes pride in the fact that the park is for everyone. It is one of a few places in Billings that is truly multigenerational. A grandmother can have just as much fun as her grandson. The Zoo is a fantastic way to spend a day with those you love.

What brings customers back to your business?

From the beginning of the Zoo’s rebirth, ZooMontana pledged to become a community gathering place. In order to achieve this, the Zoo worked to create and provide events that catered to all walks of life. From nonprofit events, to weddings, to concerts, to company picnics, we work hard to ensure some fun activity will bring you back to the Zoo several times a year!

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Unlike most of the Zoo’s colleagues, ZooMontana receives no public tax funds and is completely private. In addition, ZooMontana is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, something that less than 10% of animal facilities in the U.S have been able to accomplish!

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

To be voted the best of the best is a true honor. We have many great family friendly organizations in Billings, so to have the public vote us as the best is a truly remarkable feeling. It tells us that we are doing things right. Thanks Billings!

PLACE TO GET MARRIED

WillowBrooke Barn

2 years in business

414 S. 64th St., W.

(406) 670-4406

WilliwBrooke Barn is two for two. Two years in business and twice named by voters as the best in the business.

“Honesty and integrity are a big part of what we do at WillowBrooke,” the business says. “It is important to us that we stay true to our word and make sure to treat our clients how we would like to be treated. We go above and beyond to be as accommodating as possible for our couples.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Our venue brings something completely new to the Billings wedding scene. Customer service is our top priority and we work hard to make every couple’s wedding dreams a reality.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We are not just a wedding venue, WillowBrooke is suited to host almost any event. From an intimate elopement to a large corporate conference we are happy to accommodate events of any size.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We love being able to meet and share in the excitement with every couple who comes to our facility. The joy they feel when they book their dream venue is contagious and we love to be a part of it.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A friendly, positive atmosphere and owners who will go above and beyond to make your big day everything you’ve dreamed of.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Being a new business and winning two years in a row is an incredible honor. We have felt the support of the Billings community and look forward to making dreams come true for years and years.

What are you most proud of?

WillowBrooke is truly a family-run business, built from the ground up by our family members and friends. We are so proud that all of our hard work has paid off and we have something so beautiful to show for it that the whole community can enjoy.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Here at WillowBrooke we treat every couple like family. It is such an honor to be a part of the biggest day of their lives, we get excited when they get excited and we cry at every wedding alongside the families. It is so touching to be a part of such special, intimate moments.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

On many occasions we have been happy to donate use of our venue for charity events.

Fun fact about your business?

We chose the name WillowBrooke to honor our daughter, sister, mother, and friend, Brooke Cady. With every event we host we celebrate her and remember the joy she brought to all of our lives.

PLACE TO WORK

St. Vincent Healthcare

123 years in business

1233 N. 30th St.

(406) 237-7000

St. Vincent Healthcare may be in the hospital business, but they’re doing more in the community than treating patients. They’re keeping many people from needlessly becoming patients.

The has been devoted to healthier communities for 123 years, by addressing the social determinants of health, economic stability, education, food security and the social and community environment.

“All of our associates are part of a team that believes a career is a calling and knows healthcare serves a higher purpose,” the hospital says.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Serving the people of Montana, Wyoming, and the western Dakotas for more than 120 years, St. Vincent Healthcare is located in Billings, Montana. In addition to 12 primary care clinics in and around the Billings area, St. Vincent Healthcare offers dozens of progressive specialty services and a 286-bed hospital. St. Vincent even has a special “hospital within a hospital” just for children, St. Vincent Children’s Healthcare. St. Vincent Healthcare has more than 1,700 associates and over 500 physicians and advanced care professionals. St. Vincent Healthcare is part of the Intermountain Healthcare system. Based in Utah with locations in seven states (Montana, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming) and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit healthcare system comprised of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,800 employed physicians and advanced practice providers. To help people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs consistently. To learn more about St. Vincent Healthcare, visit svh.org.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

At St. Vincent Healthcare, we’re happy to tell you about us: our compassionate caregivers, our clinical excellence, our award-winning care and even our beautiful campus. But it’s really all about you. Our patients and families are the center of every thought, communication and action that takes place in this healing space.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Every company has a mission statement on its wall, but at St. Vincent Healthcare the mission lives in our hearts and actions. No matter what part you play or which role you fill, you are improving the lives of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. Our values and culture tie us together, and we recognize that a caring smile or kind word contribute to our success as much as the job itself. There is no greater satisfaction than doing work that helps people when they need it most. All of our associates are part of a team that believes a career is a calling and knows healthcare serves a higher purpose.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Every company has a mission statement on its wall, but at St. Vincent Healthcare the mission lives in our hearts and actions. No matter what part you play or which role you fill, you are improving the lives of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

If you need care, you want to know that your hospital or healthcare system is known for patient safety and excellence. You can feel confident that St. Vincent Healthcare is establishing a national reputation for our commitment to safety, excellence and innovation. You can also take comfort in knowing that St. Vincent is a faith-based organization guided by our mission, vision and values.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Our caregivers are the foundation of our ministry. We truly believe that we have the “Best of the Best” healthcare workers at St. Vincent Healthcare, so to be voted by them as the “Best Place to Work” in Billings for a third consecutive year is an absolute honor. Our team lives out our mission every single day by improving the health of the people and communities we serve and they are the heart of this organization. We could not be more proud.

What are you most proud of?

We are proud to be one of Montana’s most trusted healthcare leaders that continues to make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve. While we reflect on our accomplishments and cherish our traditions, we embrace an innovative spirit that works to heal people and help them stay healthy. We’re always modeling new approaches to care, with a focus on improving quality and creating more value for patients.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Inspired by our faith, St. Vincent Healthcare addresses the most critical needs of the communities we serve; especially of those who are poor and vulnerable. The Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth found creative ways to provide healthcare in their communities more than 150 years ago. Through strong community partnerships, we continue that work today, bringing innovative, evidence-based programs and services outside the hospital walls. St. Vincent Healthcare is committed to investing in community benefit programs and initiatives that:

-Address the most critical needs of the communities we serve, especially of those who are poor and vulnerable

-Support health equity

-Address social determinants of health – conditions in which people live, learn, work and play including economic stability, education, social and community environment, food security, housing, and transportation

RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

St. John's United

3940 Rimrock Rd

(406) 655-5600

You can see it when you drive past St. John’s United main campus on Shiloh and Rimrock roads. You can see why they have been voted best retirement community.

The campus and the buildings are clean and tidy and modern. And, the most telling evidence is the residents walking around, enjoying themselves and enjoying each other.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

St. John’s United acknowledges that there are many fine retirement communities in the Billings area which provide quality service to seniors. There are, however, some distinguishing features that set St. John’s United apart. First, St. John’s is the only Life Plan Community in the area, meaning that we offer every level of senior living (from independent to skilled nursing) in our family of services. Our residents have priority access to the care they need before we reach out to offer this same care to people from the broader community. Second, St. John’s has retirement communities in multiple locations (Billings Heights, Billings West End, Laurel, and Red Lodge). Third, St. John’s is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, affiliated with twenty-five ownership Lutheran congregations.

What brings customers back to your business?

People return to St. John’s because of our missional intent and willingness to understand their unique situations, accompanying them as they experience all forms of life transitions. Some of these transitions include, but are not limited to, retirement living (independent, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing), rehabilitative services, at-home services, home health care, and hospice care.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

St. John’s United provides human services to people of all ages, from the beginning of life to the end of life. St. John’s currently is the largest not-for-profit child daycare in Yellowstone County. St. John’s also provides child adoption services, mental health counseling services, in-patient and out-patient rehabilitative services, home health care services, and hospice care services. Most people may also not be aware that St. John’s is one of the five largest employers in Yellowstone County.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

People visiting St. John’s can expect to experience a genuinely caring attitude about their situation, and a spirit of innovation regarding the future. The world is continually changing, and senior services are too. St. John’s aims to continually evolve and grow in order to better serve all generations.

What are you most proud of?

We are most proud of our dedicated staff who truly give the best of themselves every day. We’re also proud of our incredible residents who enrich our lives in so many ways!

