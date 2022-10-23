Reader's Choice: Shopping winner and finalists

ANTIQUE STORE

Liberty & Vine Country Store

5+ years in business

2019 Montana Ave

(406) 534-8667

Marketplace 3301, 3301 1st Ave N

Yesteryears Antique Mall, 102 N 29th St

BIKE SHOP

The Spoke Shop

49 years in business

1910 Broadwater Ave.

(406) 656-8342

You know you’ve succeeded in business when people visit your store not even intending to buy anything. They just want to say hello, bump into friends.

“The Spoke Shop is a Billings institution. Since 1973 we've been the hub of the Billings cycling community,” the shop says. “Cycling trends may come and go, but if the last 49 years is any indication, The Spoke Shop will remain a passionate, committed, and active focal point of Billings cycling.”

What brings customers back to your business?

If you've never been to The Spoke Shop, you probably think we just sell or fix bikes. What we're really here for is creating awesome cycling experiences and establishing long-lasting friendships with our customers. whether it's a complete repair overhaul to a vintage ride or selling someone their first E-Bike, our dedication to cycling and community allows us to be passionate about what we do.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

The Spoke Shop's current home was originally a gas station. In one day's worth of moving (true story), original owner Jim Downs turned an old Texaco gas station into The Spoke Shop's current 1910 Broadwater Avenue home.

What makes your business a good place to work?

The connection between staff and customer starts as complete strangers, but often ends as new friends. Our owner Dean empowers all of our staff to engage our customers and to maintain a friendly, local bike shop that provides nothing but world class service.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We've been able to see the Billings-and-beyond cycling community grow and evolve year after year, and are proud to say our staff and customers are actively involved in our awesome community.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

We want you to leave The Spoke Shop with positive memories of the staff you interact with. Whether it's doing research on a potential bike purchase, bringing in a bike for repair, or just seeing what's new at the shop, our staff are committed to making sure you feel welcome and excited to be at The Spoke Shop!

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It means we put our customers ahead of anything else. It means that chatting on every long phone call, answering all of the technical questions and waiting six months for that custom-ordered part to complete your dream bike is worth it. we make these commitments every day for our staff and our customers and remain dedicated to the cause.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Our goal is to have you leave The Spoke Shop with a smile, even if you didn't buy a new bike! Customer Service will ALWAYS be our number one priority.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

The Spoke Shop partners with various community organizations to host, sponsor, or otherwise participate in community events. Our staff have been very active in expanding the local trail system, including the Acton Recreational Area and the Blue Creek Bike Park. In the past, we've been able to donate bikes for raffles or actions, host various bike races, and be key sponsors for such events as Ales for Trails.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Making sure we are improving every day on our togetherness as a staff team allows us to better connect with our customers. When we're better equipped to help each other, we know we'll be in the best possible position to make you happy.

Fun fact about your business?

We are looking forward to celebrating our 50th Anniversary in 2023!

SCHEELS, 1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd

The Bike Shop, 2010 Grand Ave. STE 4

BOAT DEALER

Bretz RV & Marine

55 years in business

2999 Old Hardin Rd.

(406) 248-7481

When you purchase from Bretz RV, you become part of our family. We take a lot of pride in helping you enjoy your camping and boating trips. From helping you pick out places to go, upgrading you into a newer RV or boat, quick repairs to get you back out around a campfire, to answering any question how to operate your RV, we are here for you. The staff you meet will be here with a smile whenever you need us, long after the sale.

Pierce RV and Marine, 3800 Pierce Pkwy

Sunshine Sports, 304 Moore Ln.

CLOTHING STORE – MEN’S

Shipton’s Big R

73 years in business

216 N. 14th St.

2600 Gabel Rd.

1908 Main St.

301 N. 14th St.

825 NE Main St., Lewistown

2049 Sugarland Dr., Sheridan, Wyo.

(406) 252-5707

Shipton’s Big R, serving you since 1949 is STILL your one stop shop. From farm & ranch to sporting goods to clothing and practically everything in between.

We are all about the farmer, the rancher, the sportsman, the hard worker, the bird lover, the guy under the hood and the pet enthusiast. The western lifestyle and beyond!

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We feel that we are a leader with our male customer by offering him the best brands and service out there: Ariat, Carhartt, Wrangler, Levi’s and many others. Our casual shoe and work boot department hits the nail on the head with many guys.

Ariat, KEEN, Timberland Pro, Hey Dude, Twisted X and Muck are some of our most popular brands. We stock over 100 sizes in the Original Wrangler “Cowboy Cut” jeans for men.

What brings customers back to your business?

Quality products, everyday low prices, we stand behind what we sell, good customer service, convenient locations and hours. Most stores are open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We service power equipment. Over the last few years we have added these Montana stores: Lewistown and Hardin. We offer a full service e-commerce site (shiptonsbigr.com)

What makes your business a good place to work?

Our company culture, good management, good wages, consistency of hours (very few layoffs), excellent benefits including insurance, employee discounts, time off, and 401K.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings is the best community out there. It is a very well taken care of city with amazing people and customers. We are honored to serve the fine people of Billings. We feel that we are relevant and that we serve a purpose with our products and services.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

We are proud to always offer our customers clean stores that are well lit, great merchandising, excellent customer service, and top-name brands.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are always honored to be recognized in the Readers’ Choice Awards. We are thankful and appreciative. Thank you, Billings.

What are you most proud of?

This year we are particularly proud of how our customers and Shipton’s Big R Stores were able to partner together to raise over $34,000 for relief for those affected by this year’s spring flooding in Carbon County, Stillwater County and Clark’s Fork. This included cash donations, rounding up at the cash register and partnering with our vendors (Nucor, Cargill and OK Steel) to help provide animal feed and fencing for those affected.

SCHEELS, 1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd

the basement, 805 24th St W

CLOTHING – WOMEN’S

The Banyan Tree

8 years in business

529 24th St. W.

(406) 534-8533

It is said that style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. Of course, “who you are” is a complex question with a multifaceted answer. At The Banyan Tree, you can find a wide variety of clothing styles to match the complexity of your character. The Banyan Tree’s owner, Jana Pennington, knows her customer base well, and carefully chooses the store’s products so that chances are you will find a number of styles that you’ll want to wear, depending on what aspect of “you” you want to express.

What brings customers back to your business?

We pride ourselves on going above and beyond to seek good value without compromising on quality. With timeless stylish collections to compliment wardrobe, gifts, and home, our customers can rest easy knowing we have them covered for all of life's precious moments.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

When you visit our store, expect to enjoy a relaxed, pressure-free shopping experience. Our team of associates will greet you with a smile and are always here to help you choose the styles that work best for you.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We like knowing that we are serving the women of this community well. When it comes to product selection, it feels good knowing we're on the right track to meet their needs and help women in all stages of life and of all ages feel good about themselves.

What's your secret to good customer service?

We realize what hectic and busy lifestyles our customers lead so we've expanded our service offerings to include an online store that has a local warehouse right here in Billings. This allows our customers to shop at their convenience and enjoy free and timely in-store pickups and returns. We like to make it easy for our customers to have access to our vast array of products. And for shoppers who live out of town, we offer free shipping when you purchase $100 or more online.

We also treat our customers the same way we like to be treated! It's as simple as that. We put ourselves in the customer's shoes. It's more about creating friendships and building relationships than selling something.

Neecee's, 1008 Shiloh Crossing Blvd Suite 2

The Last Best Boutique (formerly Tiska Chic), 2101 Grand Ave Suite 3

CONSIGNMENT STORE

Savvy Seconds and More

1 ½ years in business

1739 Grand Ave., Suite C

(406) 702-1945

How can you not want to see a “wall of jeans” at a consignment store? That’s one of the things that makes Savvy Seconds stand out from its competitors. They take pride in selling designer clothing, shoes and purses that are new or like new, at affordable consignment prices. They also listen to customers and are responsive to their needs and suggestions.

What brings customers back to your business?

The quality and value of our merchandise whether it is a brand name all new inventory like, “Life Is Good”; “Back In The Saddle” western wear; Aloha wear or consigners “Coach” or “Dooney & Burke” purses and the designer clothing, all at affordable prices.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We have a lot of fun with special sales. There will always be 50 percent discount rooms, one for women and one for men. The one for men especially surprises people. This is part of the “and More” in our name, Savvy Seconds and More. The other part of it would be new lines, like our wedding dresses that are all new and can be special ordered in any size all for under $500. With a delivery date of less than 6 weeks.

What makes your business a good place to work?

All of our employees seem to have fun when here. We all work together well and enjoy sharing ideas on how to keep improving the store. We love thinking of ways to make it a fun shopping experience for the customers. An example would be our complimentary Kauai coffee and Krispy Kream Donuts every Friday.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The people here are great. I moved here from Kauai, Hawaii two years ago. The previous owner had established a women’s consignment store “Savvy Seconds” the original name, that was a successful business for over eight years. It has been a great opportunity to continue with the consignments part of the store while adding new lines of merchandise.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Customers should have a memorable upscale, boutique store type of experience here, without the boutique store prices. We always feature specials of the week or month, besides our 50 percent discount rooms.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

We are grateful that people felt that we were the best consignment store. We will continue to strive to bring good values and quality to our customers.

What are you most proud of?

The improvements we continue to make everyday to keep our loyal customers happy. Also, we are grateful to all of our many consigners.

What's your secret to good customer service?

We listen to our customers and try our best to help them have a positive experience shopping with us.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We will put up posters for charity and community events and have donated to auctions for several of these events.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

We strive to help our customers find something they will enjoy wearing or using while getting a good value. This is how we continue to have repeat business from so many.

What makes your business popular?

Having such a wide variety of merchandise to choose from and keeping prices reasonable. A good example would be our famous “wall of jeans”, we have many brands, including many designer jeans in all sizes at affordable prices.

Fun fact about your business?

People come from all over to shop here. We have had visitors from many different countries that love consignment store shopping.

2nd Chance Marketplace, 1749 Grand Ave

the basement, 805 24th St W

COWBOY/COWGIRL BOOTS

Al’s Bootery and Repair Shop

76 years in business

1820 1st Ave., N.

(406) 245-4827

We live in boot country. Boots not only make a statement, they have a purpose, and they better hold up with the kind of hard work we do. Even if that work is just looking nice.

“In addition to western boots, Al's Bootery also carries work boots, hiking boots, casual shoes, motorcycle boots and leathers, moccasins, and slippers. We also carry workwear lines, fireproof lines, leather goods like purses, and some fun jewelry,” Al’s Bootery and Repair Shop says. “We also have our own repair shop where we can repair soles, heels, stitching and much more on your favorite boots.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We are a local family owned business that prides ourselves on exceptional customer service.

We also carry specialty lines and boots that you can't get anywhere else in Billings, including some custom made boot options.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Billings and the surrounding area is very diverse. We really enjoy being able to serve people in many different professions and lifestyles and helping everyone find the footwear, work wear and accessories that fit whatever they need. We are thankful for the support of the community over the past 76 years and we look forward to continuing to provide great products and services for years to come.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

You can expect to be greeted with a smile by a staff member who will help you in finding the products that you are looking for.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized. We are humbled by the support and we promise to continue to provide the customer service that you have come to expect from us.

What's your secret to good customer service?

A big part of good customers service is just enjoying meeting and serving people. That and believing in the products that you are offering your customers are a big part of making great customer service easy.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

We are strong supporters of the military, both veterans and active duty; and of law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and all who support our community. We value all who go above and beyond the call, and we contribute to our community in any way.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Listing to what the customer wants is the first thing that is important to creating trust. Then giving the customer what they are looking for and being very honest about what you can and can't do.

Boot Barn, 327 S 24th St W Unit 1

Shipton's Big R, 216 N 14th St

FARM AND RANCH STORE

FLORIST

Gainan’s Midtown Flowers

71 years in business

1603 Grand Ave., #140

Heights Flowers Garden and Patio

819 Bench Blvd

(406) 245-6434

There are many occasions when words just aren't’ adequate.

“Our business is to turn feelings into flowers and partner with our customers in all the seasons of their lives,” says Gainan’s. It’s a winning formula as Gainan’s heads into its eight decade in business.

“We understand fully the importance of this business and are eternally grateful for the trust and loyalty that our customers have put in us for 71 years.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

Gainan’s is committed to offering only the finest floral arrangements and gifts backed by service that is friendly and prompt. What brings customers back to your business? All of our customers are important, and our professional staff is dedicated to making their experience a pleasant one. We always go the extra mile to make their gift perfect.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Fresh flowers and plant selections, a wide range of unique gift items and professional dedicated staff.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Gainan’s is committed to the Billings community and we believe it is important to give back. Each year we donate products to organizations, groups and individuals in our community. We have a fundraiser card program and partner with organizations such as clubs, schools and teams who sell the cards. Our website also offers a Helping Hands program that is designed to give back. With each order, a customer can choose to have Gainan’s donate to one of our participating organizations.

How do you build trust with clients (or patients, customers)?

Our business is to turn feelings into flowers and partner with our customers in all the seasons of their lives. We understand fully the importance of this business and are eternally grateful for the trust and loyalty that our customers have put in us for 71 years.

Albertsons Heights Floral, 670 Main St

Magic City Floral, 1848 Grand Ave

GIFT STORE

The Banyan Tree

8 years in business

529 24th St. W.

(406) 534-8533

Jana Pennington, the founder of The Banyan Tree, explains that the store’s name was chosen because of the unique and strong root system of the banyan tree, in which roots grow to support separate branches. The roots of The Banyan Tree store are Jana and her family – husband James as the CFO and their four children as assistants, who work to fulfill their customers’ needs..

What makes you stand out from the competition?

From elevated everyday wear to thoughtful gifts and unexpected finds for your home, the Banyan Tree is a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs. We offer an expanded selection of affordable and unique gifts for all your loved ones. From your best friend, to an adorable grandchild, or even for a new son-in-law, we have a little something for everyone!

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We enjoy getting to know and support the women in our community and surrounding areas. We love to be able to assist them in finding just what they need when they come into the store. We like to give helpful ideas and suggestions to help them find the perfect item for the loved ones in their life.

What makes your business popular?

We have something for everyone, whether you are young or young at heart. It's a place where everyone can come together and find something they love that helps them feel like their best self.

Liberty & Vine Country Store, 2019 Montana Ave

The Joy of Living, 1524 24th St W

GROCERY STORE

Albertsons

83 years in business

Various locations

(406) 248-7474

Town & Country Foods, 1603 Grand Ave

WinCo Foods, 2424 Central Ave

HARDWARE STORE

Billings Hardware, 906 Broadwater Ave

Heights Ace Hardware, 1547 Main St

JEWELRY STORE

Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers

32 years in business

903 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.

(406) 252-3662

With so many things to consider, buying jewelry can seem a little daunting. What sets Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers apart is the experience and service to put customers at ease when they come in the store. “We love helping people find the perfect jewelry and engagement rings,” says Scott Wickam. “We gift wrap while you wait, and you are welcome to enjoy a beverage in our customer lounge while catching the game on our TVs.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

We have been in the diamond and jewelry business for 32 years. We go directly to Antwerp to select the very best diamonds, cutting out the middleman and giving the value to our customers. We also have the largest selection of Yogo sapphires in the country. We feel like our customers enjoy the Goldsmith Gallery experience when they come into our store.

What brings customers back to your business?

Many of our jewelry consultants have been at our store for over 10 years. They know their customers and they know the jewelry business. We like to let customers know what we can do, rather than what we can’t. Since we also custom make jewelry, there isn’t much we can’t do. We have happy customers that have come back over the generations.

What’s something your customers may not know about your business?

Scott Wickam started Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers in a small downtown store in Billings. He custom made most of the jewelry to start, since then we continue custom jewelry but have also added some favorite designer brands like Rolex, Tacori, John Hardy, LeVian, A. Jaffe, Michael M, Shy Creations, Michelle & Tissot.

What makes your business a good place to work?

We have a great team! Our owners and managers want everyone to succeed. We do our best to offer incentives so people stay. Scott Wickam’s children are carrying on the tradition of working at the store, as both Haylie and Brayden are part of the team.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We love Billings and the surrounding areas. The people in Billings are friendly and welcoming. We enjoy bringing quality jewelry to this community at prices that they can afford. We also enjoy people just stopping in to say hi. Billings is a supportive community and we are very thankful for the support we’ve received over the last 32 years. This community has made us who we are!

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Customers can expect the Goldsmith Gallery Experience. A friendly greeting as you walk in, personal customer service, custom jewelry, financing options, customer lounge with beverages & TV, and complimentary gift wrap on all items.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It’s an honor to be voted Best Jewelry Store by Readers’ Choice. We are thankful for the votes, but mostly for the customers who support us! We couldn’t do it without our customer base & our supportive community.

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?

We enjoy giving back to the communities that have supported us over these many years! We support a lot of charity fundraisers by donating jewelry to their live & silent auctions. We also like to support the media who are giving back by giving them donations. We’ve done food drives and fundraisers at our store over the years as well.

Berkman Custom Jewelers, 411 24th St W #111

Greenleaf's Jewelry Inc., 312 8th St W

MUSIC STORE

Cameron Records

3 years in business

1440 Central Ave.

(406) 534-3423

Eckroth Music, 922 Grand Ave

Hansen Music, 521 24th St W

OPTICAL STORE

Barnett Opticians

70+ years in business

2203 Broadwater Ave

(406) 652-4347

Bauer & Clausen Optometry, 100 Brookshire Blvd Bldg 2, STE 2

Heights Eyecare, 430 Lake Elmo Dr

Groomingdale's Salon & Paw*tique, 1436 Central Ave

Lovable Pets Bakery & Boutique, 1313 Grand Ave Suite 6

Lovable Pets Bakery & Boutique, 1313 Grand Ave Suite 6

PetSmart, 1537 Main St

PLACE TO BUY PRODUCE

Swanky Roots, Inc.

5 years in business

8333 Story Rd.

(406) 656-7668

If you want to be the place to buy produce in town, the critical factors are freshness and taste. Swanky Roots has figured it out – garden produce grown on site and stocked for customers at the peak of freshness. Eating healthy has never tasted so good. And if you want, you can take a tour of their greenhouse.

What brings customers back to your business?

The taste. Our lettuce really does have a great fresh taste to it that is hard to beat. Our garden produce also has that great homegrown taste to it that just makes you want to eat more veggies.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We are a relatively small team. We have a very dedicated group of employees who put in tons of time and energy to keep everything growing on schedule. We all get our steps in everyday in the greenhouse - we are constantly moving.

What makes your business a good place to work?

The passion for people. Not only for our customers but for our employees too. We know there is more to life outside of work so we want to create an environment that is relaxing as well as productive.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The amazing support. We love all the customers who come see us at our farm store and who also support us by purchasing through our local grocer partners. It has been so great to see how many people love our products.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

Depending on the season, our farm store can have a variety of produce and other local products. During the Summer and Fall we have more since that is when the outdoor garden is producing the most. However, even during the Winter months we still have fresh lettuce.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It is really rewarding to be recognized as the best of the best. It makes all the long days really feel worth it. We know we have a great product and it is amazing to see the response of the community thinking the same.

What are you most proud of?

We are really proud how in a fairly short amount of time our business has grown. It has been amazing to see our products in local grocery stores like Town and Country Foods and the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub as well as larger stores like Albertsons.

What makes your business popular?

Our tours of the greenhouse are very popular. Aquaponics is a unique way to grow lettuce and people really enjoy seeing how the fish and plants work together to create a beautiful ecosystem.

Fun fact about your business?

"Swanky" comes from Veronnaka's mother's maiden name. We loved the play on words while also paying tribute to what we think is most important, family.

Albertsons, 511 Central Ave

Costco Wholesale, 2290 King Ave W

Shipton's Big R, 216 N 14th St

Total Rental Inc, 1015 Central Ave

SHOE STORE

Scheels

120 years in business

1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.

(406) 656-9220

Shoe Carnival, 909 Shiloh Crossing Blvd

the basement, 805 24th St W

SPORTING GOODS STORE

Scheels

120 years in business

1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.

(406) 656-9220

Shipton's Big R, 216 N 14th St

The Base Camp, 1730 Grand Ave

WINE STORE

City Vineyard

22 years in business

1335 Golden Valley Circle, Suite 2

(406) 867-1491

Albertsons, 670 Main St

Yellowstone Cellars & Winery, 1335 Holiday Cir