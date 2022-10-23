Reader's Choice: Sports & Entertainment winner and finalists

BOWLING ALLEY

Fireside Lanes

46 years in business

1431 Industrial Ave

(406) 245-3678

FINALISTS

Sunset Bowl, 1625 Central Ave

Town & Country Lanes, Lounge and Café, 6126 Hwy 312

CASINO

The Vig

11 years in business

501 Hilltop Road

(406) 281-8484

the-vig-alehouse-casino.business.site/

FINALISTS

Just One More Bar & Casino, 1595 Grand Ave. STE 280

Sapphire Lounge and Casino, 4010 Montana Sapphire Dr

GOLF COURSE

Eaglerock Golf Course

20 years in business

5624 Larimer Lane

(406) 655-4445

Even non-golfers are thankful for the Eaglerock Golf Course. In an increasingly urbanized Billings region, Eaglerock provides a beautiful green space for the city.

If you could live next to it, and enjoy golfing, so much the better.

“There will be a future lifestyle community of beautiful homes around it and while we are still growing we are able to give back to the community along the way,” Eaglerock says.

What makes you stand out from the competition?

The experience.

What brings customers back to your business?

The experience, pace of play and customer service.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

Family owned and operated.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Friendly.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

Golf is a charitable business. We donate to many different organizations and also help raise money for our community.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A smile and a thank you when they leave. Hopefully our staff knows your name.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

People have started to notice what a nice course Eaglerock has become.

What's your secret to good customer service?

Care about the product and the customer

What are some of the things you do to give back to the community (charity work, donations, etc.)?

Charity events, donations and we host Shepherd High school golf team.

What makes your business popular?

Course conditions.

FINALISTS

Billings Par 3, 19 S 19th St W

Pryor Creek Golf Club, 1292 Pryor Creek Rd

KARAOKE

The Red Door Lounge

47 years in business

3875 Grand Ave.

(406) 259-6419

FINALISTS

Crystal Lounge Casino, 101 N Broadway

Play Inn, 1422 Main St

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The Pub Station

8+ years in business

2502 1st Ave N

(406) 894-2020

FINALISTS

Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Ave N

MetraPark Arena, 308 6th Ave N

MARTIAL ARTS SCHOOL

SK Martial Arts/Gracie Jiu-jitsu Billings

8 years in business

777 15 St. W.

(406) 696-8021

Jiu-Jitsu is both serious and fun at SK Martial Arts/Gracie Jiu-jitsu Billings. Serious in that SK Martial Arts focuses on self defense in the real world but fun in that they build camaraderie among a wide variety of ages, skill levels, and backgrounds.

But SK also provides a world-class level of instruction in real-world martial arts.

“Our students know they can expect detailed instruction, camaraderie with classmates, and lots of fun.”

What makes you stand out from the competition?

SK Martial Arts/Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Billings has a self-defense focus. Our approach emphasizes recognizing, avoiding, engaging (if needed), and ultimately controlling potential threats to personal safety. Some martial arts now teach techniques with an emphasis on sport application in timed, refereed competitions with divisions for size, gender, and skill level. Real-world self-defense requires different strategies, and that’s what we focus on. The instruction sequence progresses from foundational positions and techniques to reflex development and finally to mastery. Technical progress is paralleled by development of a complete fighting philosophy, so our students are well-rounded, understanding not just what to do in a fight, but how to think.

What brings customers back to your business?

Customers come back for the welcoming, encouraging environment and detailed instruction. Students and instructors treat each other with respect and kindness regardless of age, gender, skill level, or physical ability.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

There are many jiu-jitsu affiliations out there: our school is a Certified Gracie Training Center. The Gracie family brought Brazilian jiu-jitsu to the United States in the early '70s, co-founded the UFC, and wrote the curriculum for the Army Combatives training program in the mid-90s. The greatest advantage this affiliation offers our students is that all the instructors in our school are certified through a rigorous training program and are required to update and maintain that certification.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

We enjoy the diversity of students who join us from across the community (and the state). We are fortunate to train with and teach students from such a wide variety of ages, skill levels, and backgrounds.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

A warm welcome from knowledgeable staff who are always ready to listen. Our students know they can expect detailed instruction, camaraderie with classmates, and lots of fun. Jiu-Jitsu is both serious and fun, and our classes are the same.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

It is an honor. We are grateful and extremely humbled by our student’s support, dedication, hard work, and enthusiasm.

What are you most proud of?

The students who take the lessons of Jiu-Jitsu to heart and apply them in their everyday lives. We regularly hear stories from our students of how Jiu-Jitsu has transformed their life into something they have been striving for. We constantly hear of how our students demonstrate confidence, self-discipline, respect, courage, and humility. We are proud that our students make Billings a better place.

What makes your business popular?

Students often praise the organized curriculum, the fun we have in class, and the consistent encouragement from instructors and classmates. Our students also appreciate the challenge jiu-jitsu offers as an opportunity for personal growth. Whether it’s a four year-old learning to focus or a forty year-old learning to counter an omoplata (shoulder lock submission), there is always more to learn in jiu-jitsu.

Fun fact about your business?

Our school is collocated with a fitness center. Refreshments, protein drinks, and smoothies are available at the smoothie bar. Some students take advantage of the weight room, cardio room, sauna, or swimming pool before or after class. Some parents go get their workout in while their child is having fun in class.

FINALISTS

Martial Arts Academy of Billings, 528 Lake Elmo Dr.

The Grindhouse, 712 Carbon St.

CATS OR GRIZ

Montana State University Bobcats

129 years in business

#1 Bobcat Circle

Bozeman, MT 59717

(406) 994-2287

FINALIST

GRIZ, 32 Campus Dr.