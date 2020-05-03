Rebecca Lee, BSN, RN, CPEN, TNCC, PALS, ACLS, SANE
SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare
A seventh-grade career aptitude test planted the seed for Rebecca Lee to become a nurse. At the time, Lee laughed it off and told herself it would never happen. Years later she started working as an emergency room technician at St. Vincent Healthcare.
“As an ER tech, I remember admiring the nurses caring behavior,” Lee said. “After serving on a mission trip in Ethiopia and witnessing the enormous need for health care across the world ─ it just hit me. I knew at that moment I wanted to be a nurse, not only in my backyard but across the world.”
Indeed, that’s exactly what she did. She continued to work as a tech while attending nursing school. It was an easy transition for Lee.
“As a nursing intern, my coworkers already knew me,” Lee said. “Everyone was so invested in me becoming a nurse. St. Vincent’s has the best people.”
Ten years as an ER tech and two years into her nursing career, all spent at St. Vincent, Lee stresses the importance of not getting caught up in ourselves or other menial things.
“You have to remember it’s not about you,” Lee said. “You can bring encouragement and positivity to people regardless of their position or title.”
Lee has a servant’s heart in the ER and across the world as she continually serves on mission trips. She is genuinely interested in helping others without expecting anything in return. She has an uncanny ability to observe her surroundings while listening to her intuition, using her resources and showing compassion.
“Rebecca is a true hero in every sense of the word,” said Samantha Kaufman, BSN, CEN, CFRN, EMT-P, director of emergency services at St. Vincent Healthcare. “She is consistently adapting to the ever-changing environment of the emergency department while maintaining the physical and mental endurance to provide excellent care. Rebecca has earned a high level of respect among her peers, patients and their families … she is a rock star.”
In this Series
A Salute to Nurses — Honoring local nurses who make a difference
-
A salute to nurses
-
Video: A Salute to Nurses — Honoring local nurses who make a difference
-
What it means to be a nurse
- 14 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!