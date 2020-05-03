× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rebecca Lee, BSN, RN, CPEN, TNCC, PALS, ACLS, SANE

SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare

A seventh-grade career aptitude test planted the seed for Rebecca Lee to become a nurse. At the time, Lee laughed it off and told herself it would never happen. Years later she started working as an emergency room technician at St. Vincent Healthcare.

“As an ER tech, I remember admiring the nurses caring behavior,” Lee said. “After serving on a mission trip in Ethiopia and witnessing the enormous need for health care across the world ─ it just hit me. I knew at that moment I wanted to be a nurse, not only in my backyard but across the world.”

Indeed, that’s exactly what she did. She continued to work as a tech while attending nursing school. It was an easy transition for Lee.

“As a nursing intern, my coworkers already knew me,” Lee said. “Everyone was so invested in me becoming a nurse. St. Vincent’s has the best people.”

Ten years as an ER tech and two years into her nursing career, all spent at St. Vincent, Lee stresses the importance of not getting caught up in ourselves or other menial things.