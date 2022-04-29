Robert T. Goffena HOUSE DISTRICT 40 Republican

Robert T. Goffena - R

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired farmer/rancher

Family: Wife, married over 50 years, nine grandchildren

Education: Bachelor's degree in agriculture business and economics from Montana State University

Past employment: Worked through college in the oil field and served six years in the Montana National Guard.

Past political experience: Served 12 years as a Musselshell County commissioner and was chair of Deadman's Basin Water Users Association as well as other boards and committees dealing primarily with water issues. Gave talks to other river associations as well as the NRCS Annual meeting. Served on the State Water Court Advisory Committee.

Military: Six years on the Montana National Guard

Online campaign info:

Address: 152 Goffena Road, Roundup, Montana 59072

Phone: 406-323-1495

1. Legislators should communicate with their constituents directly by calling them in cases in which you need impute. You represent them. Lobbies imputes are only needed when you need facts to back up your districts needs. Listen to your people.

2. The three most important issues in my district are water for domestic uses and agriculture, developing and maintaining use of our resources such as coal, gas and oil, and our farm and ranch products. I've done this as a county commissioner and irrigation board member. My job is to educate Helena of our problems and our answers needed as related by my district's needs.

3. Rising taxes due to inflation is a problem. I would continue to base taxes on the current uses not on best uses. Taxes are needed but government budgets should be limited to needs not wants. Conservative values should rule budgets. Less regulation and encouraging business should rule government.

4. Lead is a minor problem in my district. Water in general is a big problem. We are developing a water project from the middle of the de-watered Musselshell River basin near Harlotown with a water line from wells in the mountains though three counties to the east end of Musselshell County. The funding is mostly in place. a large part will come from the Federal Government.

5. Government agencies in general seem to over regulate. Cut regulations to the minimum so business can grow and prosper. Less government is better government.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0