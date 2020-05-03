Stacy Parker, BSN, RN, ONC
SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare
As a little girl, Stacy Parker dreamed of becoming a doctor. After growing up, she quickly changed her tune and decided that attending school for several years was not her cup of tea.
“I’m so glad I chose to become a nurse,” Parker said. “I love how much I’m able to interact with the patients. I’m essentially the eyes and ears for the doctors.”
A 2019 recipient of The DAISY Award, she takes pride in positively impacting the lives of her patients and family members. Parker said she treats each patient as if they are a family member. “Thinking of my patients as a family member keeps the situation real and grounded. I’m able to sympathize and connect on a deeper level.”
“Stacy is the type of nurse you want at your bedside taking care of you or your loved ones,” said Danielle Braun, BSN, RN, ONC, orthopedics nurse manager at St. Vincent Healthcare. “She advocates for her patients to ensure they receive the best care possible and always goes above and beyond.”
Parker began her nursing career as a licensed practical nurse working in a nursing home. After becoming a registered nurse, she began her employment at St. Vincent on a transitional care floor unit. Almost a year later, Parker had the opportunity to become a float nurse in orthopedics.
“I remember the manager at the time telling me I needed to work in orthopedics permanently,” she said. “So, I applied to move to orthopedics and never left.”
One reason she never left orthopedics is the fact that most patients get to go home. The orthopedic floor at St. Vincent primarily sees two types of patients: elective surgery patients or trauma patients.
“I like when people can go home ─ it’s better than the alternative,” Parker said. “For the most part, broken bones eventually heal regardless of it being elective or trauma, which makes it a positive outcome floor.”
She sees her patients perhaps at their worst times, but also helps them through the healing process. Parker is determined to find common ground to relate to her patients.
“When I first met Stacy, I was in awe of the care and compassion she provided to her patients,” said Amanda Kozik, RN, orthopedics clinical supervisor at St. Vincent Healthcare. “Watching her attentiveness to patients and even how she responds to emergencies with such ease, inspires me to be a better nurse.”
