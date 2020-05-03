× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stacy Parker, BSN, RN, ONC

SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare

As a little girl, Stacy Parker dreamed of becoming a doctor. After growing up, she quickly changed her tune and decided that attending school for several years was not her cup of tea.

“I’m so glad I chose to become a nurse,” Parker said. “I love how much I’m able to interact with the patients. I’m essentially the eyes and ears for the doctors.”

A 2019 recipient of The DAISY Award, she takes pride in positively impacting the lives of her patients and family members. Parker said she treats each patient as if they are a family member. “Thinking of my patients as a family member keeps the situation real and grounded. I’m able to sympathize and connect on a deeper level.”

“Stacy is the type of nurse you want at your bedside taking care of you or your loved ones,” said Danielle Braun, BSN, RN, ONC, orthopedics nurse manager at St. Vincent Healthcare. “She advocates for her patients to ensure they receive the best care possible and always goes above and beyond.”