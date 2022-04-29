The 5 questions

1. It has never been easier to communicate with a large audience and yet some voters never hear from their legislators. If elected, what will you do to communicate with your constituents? Are lawmakers obligated to initiate discussions with constituents about legislative work, or is it sufficient to speak to lobbyists and witnesses who testify before committees during the session and leave it at that?

2. Based on what you know about voters in your legislative district, what are their three most important issues? Tell readers what are you’re going to do to address one of those issues? This open-ended question is a good opportunity for you to address and issue not raised by this questionnaire.

3. Escalating real estate values are pushing tax reappraisals upward. What would you do to protect homeowners? Would you support the proposed constitutional initiative to cap taxes, although legislative analysts say the bill will harm local governments by reducing revenue? Is there another way?

4. Lead in the drinking water at Montana public schools has been a problem for years. Nearly half of the 222 schools that tested for lead in February found lead levels so high that water fixtures had to be shut off. A lack of funding for replacement plumbing is a continuing problem. It isn’t uncommon for schools to shut the water off wherever test results are high. What you do? Would you get state funding and planning involved in this issue, or would you leave it up to each school district? Please explain your approach.

5. Which government agency needs reform more than any other? Explain your pick, then tell us how you’re going to fix it.

