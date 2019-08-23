It’s something movies are made of – a rancher’s daughter, brought up to believe her size and gender had nothing to do with her willingness and ability.
Born and raised in Red Lodge, Alice Greenough was 14 years old when she rode her first rodeo. According to 1966 Billings Gazette archives, she grew up in a family that “learned to ride before they learned to walk.”
She mostly rode bareback and was also a trick-rider. She spent a year in Spain, circa 1932, where she rode Brahma bulls in the ring before their match with a matador.
She set a tone for the rodeo industry, when conditions were rough and correlated with daily life. In a 1966 interview, Greenough said it wasn’t always a man’s game. In her heyday, the female competitors were just as many in number and just as strong. She noted that things had changed in rodeo, and for women. Greenough said it was because women “weren’t raised with a ranch girl’s guts anymore.”
She added that rodeos were “a lot tougher than they are today.” As rodeo evolved, so did a woman’s role – eventually becoming primarily barrel racing.
Throughout her career, Greenough suffered leg, nose, rib and hip fractures. She became famous around the world for her resilience and talent. She won numerous trophies, titles and international prizes – but it was never about fame and fortune. It was her livelihood.
"When we rode, it was a living. It was fun and exciting. We got along but nobody got rich," Greenough said in a 1966 Gazette interview.
Greenough has been celebrated throughout the country and inducted into The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame in Wolf Point; the Cowgirl Hall of Fame in Hereford, Texas; Hall of Fame National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City; The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas.
She was the first and only woman during her time to own bucking stock, produce shows and also perform in them.
Greenough’s last ride was in 1959. But she stayed in the stands, at every Home of Champions Rodeo, where the truest expression of her soul mingled in the dust, sweat, fear, joy and excitement.
She died in 1995, at age 93, the exalted and still beloved “Queen of Rodeo.”