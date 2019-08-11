The Humanities Montana program ‘Hometown Humanities’ will celebrate this year’s humanity-based outreach in Red Lodge, Sept. 14, with the Autumn Walkabout.
With the goal of fostering arts, culture and ethics within Montana, the program is designed to bring events to a chosen town and spread the artistic love.
The Carbon County Arts Guild will be at Sam's Tap Room Brewery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving two one-hour tours through the brewery and exploring the brewing process. The tour will highlight the business’ history in Red Lodge.
A scavenger hunt will take place at noon beginning at the Roosevelt Center, where participants will receive their first clue and a tote bag. From there, participants go from business-to-business to learn a little history and get the next clue.
The Roosevelt Center will host the Red Lodge Theater Company from 5-6 p.m., for the stage production "Mining Coal: Mining Creativity," a play about the history of Red Lodge.
For more information call (406) 243-6022 or visit humanitiesmontana.org.