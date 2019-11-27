ALBERTA BAIR THEATER
The show must go on. The ABT will go dark while renovations occur but will continue to present performing arts at the Lincoln Center, Petro Theatre and Babcock Theatre. For more information visit albertabairtheater.org.
ART HOUSE CINEMA & PUB
BILLINGS PUBLIC LIBRARY
BILLINGS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA & CHORALE
Billings Symphony’s Nutcracker Ballet
Step into a world of enchantment as the Billings Symphony and The San Diego Ballet Company present “The Nutcracker.” With as many as 100 local performers collaborating on the magical production, Tchaikovsky’s most popular work is set to life with this holiday classic.
From the “Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy” to the “Waltz of the Snowflakes,” this is a guaranteed evening of Christmas cheer.
Date & Time: Nov. 30, 2 & 7 p.m.; Dec. 1, 2 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Center
Tickets: Call Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (406) 252-3610
Celtic Christmas
Calling to the Celtic origins of Christmas, Grammy nominated Jeremy Kittel and his musical friends take the stage to celebrate the holiday season.
In his second appearance with the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale, the celebrated violinist and fiddler Jeremy Kittel brings Irish uilleann pipe and low whistle player Cillian Vallely and Celtic acoustic guitarist Quinn Bachand to the Lincoln Center.
Date & Time: Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., concert cues. 6:45 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Center
Tickets: Call Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (406) 252-3610
Family Concert: Flat Stanley
Travel all over the world with the beloved children’s character, Flat Stanley. Based off of the popular book written by Jeff Brown, Stanley comes to life at the Lincoln Center. Once a three-dimensional boy, Stanley is stomped flat after a bulletin board falls on top of him. He learns that even though he isn’t like others, he is still just as important.
Date & Time: Jan. 25, noon
Location: Lincoln Center
Tickets: Call Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (406) 252-3610
A Celebration of Mozart
In honor of one of classical music’s most influential and popular composers, Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale devotes an evening of musical incantation to the master, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Performing Mozart’s Requiem and Symphony No. 35, this will be an evening of classical composition sure to please even new symphony attendees.
Date & Time: Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.; concert cues, 6:45 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Center
Tickets: Call Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (406) 252-3610
NOVA CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
A Christmas Carol
The classic Dicken’s tale of Christmas past, present and future comes to the Roebling Theater at Nova. Ebenezer Scrooge finds redemption as he travels through time to witness the consequences of his selfish actions and the opportunity to change it all.
Date & Time: Dec. 6-8 & 13-15, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday matinees, 2 p.m.
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Funky Bunch Improv
Gotta have that funk! This high school improv troupe performs the first Friday of every month with hilarious skits borrowed from popular shows like “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Audiences cannot help but get caught up the sidesplitting dynamic of this improv group where anything can happen.
Date & Time: Dec. 6, Jan. 3, Feb. 7,
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Venture Improv
For over 20 years, this improv group has been amusing audiences with their witty stage rapport. With various games and different actors taking part each time, this fresh approach to theater production offers a hilarious and unpredictable result that has kept audiences coming back for more.
Date & Time: Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 22
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
One Act Double Feature
No Exit
What would you do if you were locked in your own personal hell with two other people, facing every aspect of the worst parts of who are you? With no way out, two women and one man are forced to sit in a bricked up room with electric lights that never turn off, exposing the truth of the damned souls.
Free Birdie
A young man wants nothing more than to feel accepted and fit in with the right crowd – but all of that changes when a delightful young woman shows up at his door.
Date & Time: Jan. 10-12 & 17-19
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
An Evening with Sherlock Holmes presents a unique evening of mystery.
The Adventure of the Noble Bachelor
British highborn, Sir Robert, has found the answer to his dwindling inheritance – marry a rich American girl. But his plans go awry when his bride-to-be goes missing on their wedding day. Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson are on the case to recover the lost bride, while the not-so-noble bachelor’s ending is not what he expected.
The Milverton Adventure
The tale begins with an unfaithful woman and notorious blackmailer Charles Milverton who has possession of the letters to her lover. Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson have to retrieve the letters before Milverton can act – but that means they need to break in and steal the letters. Unfortunately, another victim of the blackmailer got their first, fatally shooting Milverton.
The Disappearance of Adam
The bewildering play sends Sherlock on a philosophic journey to uncover the meaning of life and death – What does it all mean? Can Sherlock decipher the riddle?
Date & Time: Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees, 2 p.m.
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
For the Love of the Arts at MoAv Coffee
Live music, delicious food and divine desserts. Good people and a good time, all to celebrate the love of the arts. Tickets $50/couple and $30/individuals.
Date & Time: Feb. 14, 6:30
Location: MoAv Coffee, 2501 Montana Ave.
THE PUB STATION
First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Kenny G: The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour 2019
Adult contemporary jazz musician, Kenny G celebrates the holiday season performing music from his best-selling Christmas album.
Date & Time: Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Location: First Interstate Arena
Building & Remodeling Expo
The Home Builders Association of Billings is on-hand to help with building, remodeling, landscaping, and decorating and design.
Date & Time: Jan. 17-19, 10 a.m.
Location: Montana Pavilion
Master Gardeners Level One Training
Introduction to the MSU Extension Master Gardener Program
Date & Time: Feb. 4 - March 24, Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Room
Master Gardeners Level Two Training
Level 2 Training - The Role of Master Gardener in Extension
Date & Time: Feb. 5 - March 25, Wednesdays 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Room
WESTERN HERITAGE CENTER
High Noon Lectures
Returning to Vietnam (Short Film)
Date & Time: Dec. 5, noon
Location: Western Heritage Center
Ethel Hays, Syndicated Cartoonist from Billings
Date & Time: Dec. 19, noon
Location: Western Heritage Center
Exhibits
J.K. Ralston: Studio Cabin
In 1946, the late J.K. Ralston his son built a log cabin to serve as a studio space for the artist. The interior is now part of the Western Heritage Center, replicating the original cabin and housing the artist's work.
Date & Time: permanent exhibit
Location: Western Heritage Center
American Indian Tribal Histories Project
This permanent collection features Montana’s Native American tribes. Audio interviews, art work, maps, tribal flags and explanation of symbols are provided by Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribal members.
Date & Time: through Dec.28
Location: Western Heritage Center
Please Don’t Feed the Bears: Close Encounters with Yellowstone Wildlife
This exhibit tells visitors how to love bears from a safe distance.
Date & Time: through Dec.28
Location: Western Heritage Center
Vietnam Voices
Spearheaded by the Billings Gazette’s extended publication “Vietnam Voices,” the exhibit focuses on the lives of 81 war veterans – their lives, before, during and after the war.
Date & Time: through Dec.28
Location: Western Heritage Center
Billings Thrift Art Show: You Be the Judge
You never know what you will find at thrift store – as the adage goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. That goes for art, too. All found at thrift stores, this entertaining and nostalgic exhibition calls to warm the hearts of the onlookers. Whether it is good or bad – it is all in the eye of the beholder.
Date & Time: through Dec.28
Location: Western Heritage Center
Hazel Hunkins Hallinan: Billings Suffragist
This exhibition honors the incredible Hazel Hunkins Hallinan, a woman’s right activist who spent her entire life fighting for equality. Graduating in 1908 from Billings High School, Hazel was a significant member of the National Woman’s Party (NWP) and active campaigner for woman’s suffrage in America. She was called “A Hell-Raiser at (age) 87,” and “a tiny, grey -haired woman with a feminist vocabulary, a notorious arrest record, and a surprisingly sharp tongue.”
Date & Time: through Dec.28
Location: Western Heritage Center
YELLOWSTONE ART MUSEUM
EVENTS & CLASSES
Native American Heritage Day
Call the YAM for details on this and other free days.
Date & Time:. Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Noon YAM Yoga Flow
Desk jobs wreak havoc on your body. Spend your lunch break with yoga instructor, YungBen for a 45 minute flow class.
Date & Time: Dec. 3, Jan.7 ;noon to 12:45 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Tickets: $10 YAM Members (and their guests), $15 not-yet-members. Call YAM at (406) 256-6804 or see artmuseum.org for more information.
Winterfair
In conjunction with Christmas Stroll and ArtWalk, the Yellowstone Art Museum hosts Winterfair. The juried arts and crafts show offers snacks, drinks, live entertainment and fantastic art. Enjoy a wonderful evening of holiday gift-buying and Christmas cheer.
Date & Time: Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m.
Location: YAM
Tickets: Call YAM at (406) 256-6804 or visit artmuseum.org for more details.
Yoga at the YAM
If you have always wanted to try yoga, this is a great class for beginners. Join instructor, YungBen as he leads a restorative class that helps participants join breath, body and mind together. Walk-ins welcome.
Date & Time: Dec. 7, Jan. 4; 9-10 a.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Tickets: $10 members, $15 non-members; call YAM at (406) 256-6804 or see artmuseum.org for more information.
Fused Glass Winter Lantern with Dione Roberts
Design a winter lantern with fusible glass and learn fusing fundamentals with Dione Roberts, owner/artist of D&J’s Glassworks.
Date & Time: Dec. 7, (two classes) 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Studio Second Saturday “101 things”
Create art with 101 things or less.
Date & Time: Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Art and a Story
For families with children age 5 and under, the storytelling and the art piece all come together. Kids can look at the actual art they are hearing about.
Date & Time: Dec. 15, Jan. 19, Feb.16;10:30-11 a.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
The Art of Memory
A program designed to assist and connect people with early-stage memory loss, Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.
Date & Time: Dec. 20, 10:30 to noon
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
The Basics of Drawing with Candace Forrette
Learn how to draw with charcoal, as well as valuable and basic techniques to enhance your artist abilities.
Date & Time: Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Jewelry from Silver PMC with Susan Germer
Want to learn how to make your own, one-of-a- kind jewelry? This workshop with Susan Germer teaches basic techniques with Silver Precious Metal Clay. Make wearable art like earrings and pendants.
Date & Time: Feb. 15-16
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
EXHIBITS
Jill Krutick: Metamorphosis
Influenced by Van Gogh and Monet, Jill S. Krutick echoes of abstract expressionism. Texture, color and modern abstract technique allows the observer to find their own interpretation.
Date & Time: through Jan. 5
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Bill Stockton: Grass Roots Modernist
Bill Stockton’s work has been relevant and celebrated for decades, especially after his service in World War II. This exhibition will be the sixth in Yellowstone Art Museum’s Montana Masters Series.
Date & Time: through Jan. 5
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum