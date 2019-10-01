ALBERTA BAIR THEATER
The show must go on. The ABT will go dark while renovations occur but will continue to present performing arts at the Lincoln Center, Petro Theatre and Babcock Theatre. For more information visit albertabairtheater.org.
ART HOUSE CINEMA & PUB
BILLINGS PUBLIC LIBRARY
BILLINGS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA & CHORALE
NOVA CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
The Jungle Book
The classic story of a young boy raised by wolves comes to the Black Box theater. With his friends, Baloo and Bagheera, Mowgli struggles to find safety from the clutches of Shere Khan.
Date & Time: Oct. 4-6 & 11-13
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Funky Bunch Improv
Gotta have that funk! This high school improv troupe performs the first Friday of every month with hilarious skits borrowed from popular shows like “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Audiences cannot help but get caught up the sidesplitting dynamic of this improv group where anything can happen.
Date & Time: Oct. 5
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Venture Improv
For over 20 years, this improv group has been amusing audiences with their witty stage rapport. With various games and different actors taking part each time, this fresh approach to theater production offers a hilarious and unpredictable result that has kept audiences coming back for more.
Date & Time: Oct. 20
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
THE PUB STATION
First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Rescued and Reclaimed
Dealers from all over Montana and Wyoming will exhibit and sell raw antiques like dolls, farm equipment and jewelry as well as restored décor and vintage items with new purpose. General admission is $5
Date & Time: Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Expo Center
Tickets: Call (406) 256-2400 or visit metrapark.com
Montana Women's Expo
Women who need assistance with parenting, careers, healthcare, finances, education and so much more are encouraged to attended The Montana Women's Expo. Local professionals will be on-hand to answer questions and provide information. Admission is free.
Date & Time: Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Montana Pavilion
Tickets: Call (406) 256-2400 or visit metrapark.com
WESTERN HERITAGE CENTER
High Noon Lectures
Will James: The Consummate Storyteller
Date & Time: Oct. 17, noon
Location: Western Heritage Center
Witches, Vampires and Zombies: Monsters in European History
Date & Time: Oct. 31, noon
Location: Western Heritage Center
Exhibits
Please Don’t Feed the Bears: Close Encounters with Yellowstone Wildlife
This exhibit tells visitors how to love bears from a safe distance.
Date & Time: through Dec.28
Location: Western Heritage Center
Historic Walking Tours
Grave Side Stories – A Walk Through Mountview Cemetery
It may sound creepy but cemeteries hold a lot of city's history. Tour Mountview cemetery located on Central Avenue, which is Billings first cemetery, including the historic mausoleum. Meet at Mountview Cemetery, off of Central Avenue. Call 256-6809 for directions.
Date & Time: Oct. 11, 10 a.m.
Location: Western Heritage Center
Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students, children (under 12) are free (up to 2 per paying adult); call (406) 256-6809 or see ywhc.org for more details.
YELLOWSTONE ART MUSEUM
EVENTS & CLASSES
Yoga at the YAM
If you have always wanted to try yoga, this is a great class for beginners. Join instructor, YungBen as he leads a restorative class that helps participants join breath, body and mind together. Walk-ins welcome.
Date & Time: Oct. 5, 9–10 a.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Tickets: $10 members, $15 non-members; call YAM at (406) 256-6804 or see artmuseum.org for more information.
First Friday
Downtown businesses come together from 5-8 p.m., to offer specials on food and drinks, merchandise and gallery events.
Date & Time: Oct. 4, from 5-9 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Masquerade at the YAM
The costume party of the year takes place at the Yellowstone Art Museum. Aerialists perform and pour wine while guests mingle in the most elaborate and imaginative costumes of the season.
Date & Time: Oct. 26, 8-11 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
EXHIBITS
North by Northwest Juried Art Show
If you are an artist, age 18 and over specializing in painting, drawing, graphic arts, collage, sculpture, photography or mixed media, the Yellowstone Art Museum is taking submissions for the North by Northwest Juried Show.
Date & Time: through Oct. 10
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
The Thing Itself
The permanent collection focuses on art made from “the things of the world.” The work varies from sculptures, collages and mixed media, as objects are repurposed for symbolic significance.
Date & Time: ongoing
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Will James Rides Again
Holding the largest collection of art by Will James, the American West lives on through the legacy of the man whose illustrations remain a steadfast favorite at the Yellowstone Art Museum.
Date & Time: ongoing
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum