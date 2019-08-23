ALBERTA BAIR THEATER
The show must go on. The ABT will go dark while renovations occur but will continue to present performing arts at the Lincoln Center, Petro Theatre and Babcock Theatre. For more information visit albertabairtheater.org.
ART HOUSE CINEMA & PUB
BILLINGS PUBLIC LIBRARY
BILLINGS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA & CHORALE
A 1920’s Evening
American composer/pianist Conrad Tao brings the roaring 20s to Billings with the jazz-inspired melodies from Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” and Ravel’s “Piano Concerto in G Minor.”
Date & Time: Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Center
Tickets: Call Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (406) 252-3610
Tribute to Ballets Russes
Created from the traveling ballet company based in Paris, “Ballets Russes” features works by Stravinsky, Debussy and founder Sergei Diaghilev. The Symphony also welcomes the return of former BSO&C intern violinist and MASO winner, Rosie Weiss.
Date & Time: Nov.2, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Center
Tickets: Call Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (406) 252-3610
An American Landscape: A Chorale Concert
A beautiful collaboration from the Billings Symphony Chorale as they perform at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. This event will evoke spiritual, artistic and emotional enlightenment – or at the very least, some serious goosebumps.
Date & Time: Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17, 3 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Center
Tickets: Call Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (406) 252-3610
NOVA CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
The Jungle Book
The classic story of a young boy raised by wolves comes to the Black Box theater. With his friends, Baloo and Bagheera, Mowgli struggles to find safety from the clutches of Shere Khan.
Date & Time: Oct. 4-6 & 11-13
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Funky Bunch Improv
Gotta have that funk! This high school improv troupe performs the first Friday of every month with hilarious skits borrowed from popular shows like “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Audiences cannot help but get caught up the sidesplitting dynamic of this improv group where anything can happen.
Date & Time: Oct. 5 & Nov. 2
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Venture Improv
For over 20 years, this improv group has been amusing audiences with their witty stage rapport. With various games and different actors taking part each time, this fresh approach to theater production offers a hilarious and unpredictable result that has kept audiences coming back for more.
Date & Time: Oct. 20 & Nov. 17
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Auction of Arias: Opera on the Avenue
Meet, mingle and hear the powerhouse voices of some of the most talented opera performers in the region at this incredible fundraiser for NOVA Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Advanced reservations are encouraged by calling (406) 591-9535.
Date & Time: Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m.
Location: McCormick Cafe
Marriage of Figaro
Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Figaro is a servant ready to marry Susanna. But, Count Almaviva has plans to seduce Susanna, whom happens to be a servant to his wife.
Date & Time: Nov. 8-10 & 15-17
Location: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
THE PUB STATION
First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
"Weird Al" Yankovic: The Strings Attached Tour
With a full symphony orchestra at his disposal, “Weird Al” will bring classical music to a whole new level.
Date & Time: Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Location: First Interstate Arena
Home Improvement Show
If you own a home or are looking to buy one, the Home Improvement show is for you. Learn about indoor and outdoor products for your home and advice from experts about price, technique and products. The show is free to the public.
Date & Time: Sept. 6-8, times vary
Location: Expo Center
Spay & Neuter Clinic
Bring your furry companion down for the annual Spay & Neuter Clinic. For more information call the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter at (406) 294-7387 for information and to make an appointment.
Date & Time: Sept. 14-15, times vary
Location: Montana Pavilion
Cole's Pantry Annual Benefit
Dinner, dance and auction will be held to raise money for needy children in rural Montana.
Date & Time: Sept. 14, 5 p.m.
Location: Montana Pavilion
Rescued and Reclaimed
Dealers from all over Montana and Wyoming will exhibit and sell raw antiques like dolls, farm equipment and jewelry as well as restored décor and vintage items with new purpose. General admission is $5
Date & Time: Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Expo Center
Montana Women's Expo
Women who need assistance with parenting, careers, healthcare, finances, education and so much more are encouraged to attended The Montana Women's Expo. Local professionals will be on-hand to answer questions and provide information. Admission is free.
Date & Time: Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Montana Pavilion
Holiday Food & Gift Festival
With as many as 200 booths with metal art, woodwork, stained glass, photography, pottery, jewelry, quilts, dolls, holiday décor and so much more, finding that perfect gift just got easier. Admission is $3 at the door or $1 with a donation of a non-perishable item to the Billings Food Bank.
Date & Time: Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Expo Center
WESTERN HERITAGE CENTER
High Noon Lectures
Me and Martha: Intimate Reflections of Dora DuFran about the Real Life of Calamity Jane.
Date & Time: Sept. 19, noon
Location: Western Heritage Center
Will James: The Consummate Storyteller
Date & Time: Oct. 17, noon
Location: Western Heritage Center
Witches, Vampires and Zombies: Monsters in European History
Date & Time: Oct. 31, noon
Location: Western Heritage Center
Knapsacks and Roses, Montana’s Women Veterans of World War I
Date & Time: Nov.7, noon
Location: Western Heritage Center
Hazel Hunkins of Billings: Protesting for Women’s Rights, 1916-1920.
Date & Time: Nov. 21, noon
Location: Western Heritage Center
Exhibits
Charles H. Barstow Collection of Crow and Gros Ventre Indian Ledger Art
From wedding ceremonies to battle scenes, the drawings by Crow Indian leadership depict the beauty and sorrow during the late 1800s.
Date & Time: through Sept. 21
Location: Western Heritage Center
The Friends of Ben Art Show: Celebrating the Influence of Ben Steele
Honoring the man that touched so many, the exhibit is a reflection of Steele’s influence on his students, friends and family.
Date & Time: through Sept. 21
Location: Western Heritage Center
Please Don’t Feed the Bears: Close Encounters with Yellowstone Wildlife
This exhibit tells visitors how to love bears from a safe distance.
Date & Time: through Dec.28
Location: Western Heritage Center
Historic Walking Tours
Historic Moss Mansion Neighborhood
Learn about the historic architectural homes of Clark and Yellowstone Avenues, where some of the most well-known Billings figures once lived. Meet at the corner of Division Street and Clark Avenue.
Date & Time: Aug. 29, 6 p.m.; Sept. 26, 6 p.m.
Location: Western Heritage Center
Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students, children (under 12) are free (up to 2 per paying adult); call (406) 256-6809 or see ywhc.org for more details.
South Park Stroll
Discover the remains of the Billings’ railroad; how the sugar beet factory has affected our city; and the part South Park plays. Meet at South Park (east side). Call for directions.
Date & Time: Aug. 30, 10 a.m.
Location: Western Heritage Center
Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students, children (under 12) are free (up to 2 per paying adult); call (406) 256-6809 or see ywhc.org for more details.
Hidden in Plain Sight
Local historian, Joyce Jensen takes tours through downtown, showing all of the agricultural gems to be seen and the history behind the buildings.
Date & Time: 10 a.m., Sept. 6 & 20
Location: Western Heritage Center
Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students, children (under 12) are free (up to 2 per paying adult); call (406) 256-6809 or see ywhc.org for more details.
Grave Side Stories – A Walk Through Mountview Cemetery
It may sound creepy but cemeteries hold a lot of city's history. Tour Mountview cemetery located on Central Avenue, which is Billings first cemetery, including the historic mausoleum. Meet at Mountview Cemetery, off of Central Avenue. Call 256-6809 for directions.
Date & Time: 10 a.m., Aug. 23; 10 a.m., Sept. 14; 10 a.m., Oct. 11
Location: Western Heritage Center
Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students, children (under 12) are free (up to 2 per paying adult); call (406) 256-6809 or see ywhc.org for more details.
YELLOWSTONE ART MUSEUM
EVENTS & CLASSES
Yoga at the YAM
If you have always wanted to try yoga, this is a great class for beginners. Join instructor, YungBen as he leads a restorative class that helps participants join breath, body and mind together. Walk-ins welcome.
Date & Time: Sept. 7 & Oct. 5, 9–10 a.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Tickets: $10 members, $15 non-members; call YAM at (406) 256-6804 or see artmuseum.org for more information.
Noon YAM Yoga Flow
Desk jobs wreak havoc on your body. Spend your lunch break with yoga instructor, YungBen for a 45 minute flow class.
Date & Time: Aug. 27 & Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24, noon to 12:45 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Tickets: $10 YAM Members (and their guests), $15 not-yet-members. Call YAM at (406) 256-6804 or see artmuseum.org for more information.
First Friday
Downtown businesses come together from 5-8 p.m., to offer specials on food and drinks, merchandise and gallery events.
Date & Time: Sept. 6, Oct. 4 & Nov. 1, from 5-9 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Yellowstone Bridal Fair
You’re engaged – now what? Professional photographers, wedding planners, and venue location representatives will be at this year’s bridal fair to offer advice and answer questions.
Date & Time: Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
North x Northwest Awards Reception
The votes have been tallied and the winners will be announced for People’s Choice, Juror’s Choice and Purchase Awards at the YAM’s first annual juried art exhibition.
Date & Time: Sept. 12, 5:30-9 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Masquerade at the YAM
The costume party of the year takes place at the Yellowstone Art Museum. Aerialists perform and pour wine while guests mingle in the most elaborate and imaginative costumes of the season.
Date & Time: Oct. 26, 8-11 p.m.
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
EXHIBITS
North by Northwest Juried Art Show
If you are an artist, age 18 and over specializing in painting, drawing, graphic arts, collage, sculpture, photography or mixed media, the Yellowstone Art Museum is taking submissions for the North by Northwest Juried Show.
Date & Time: through Oct. 10
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Clyde Butcher: America the Beautiful
A collection of photographed landscapes capturing the beauty and intricacy of Montana’s national parks will be on exhibition.
Date & Time: through Sept. 13
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
The Thing Itself
The permanent collection focuses on art made from “the things of the world.” The work varies from sculptures, collages and mixed media, as objects are repurposed for symbolic significance.
Date & Time: ongoing
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum
Will James Rides Again
Holding the largest collection of art by Will James, the American West lives on through the legacy of the man whose illustrations remain a steadfast favorite at the Yellowstone Art Museum.
Date & Time: ongoing
Location: Yellowstone Art Museum