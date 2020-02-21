You are the owner of this article.
Mack Avenue, Detroit, 1975

Anne Harris

By Anne Harris

My new denim purse,

worth all of a dollar, holding change,

chapstick and an old pen,

tangled from my handlebar in the sun.

The kid, sixteen maybe, came

out of nowhere. Parallel bikes

synchronized for a time.

*

We turned into a twosome on our knees,

bound by a tug of war over a blue bag,

which surprised me

as I knew I had nothing to defend.

He raised his teenaged fist

And I , with magnanimous scorn, said

“oh, just take it, “ and let go

as if I had a choice,

the lady of some manor far from these streets.

*

Curses spilled from my mouth

as he wheeled away,

stopped his bike down the block

and stared at me, eyes wide,

as if absorbing every insult I hurled,

the worthless purse still unopened in his hand.

*

Old men sitting on a stoop yelled

“Be careful girl!” as I stormed across Mack Avenue.

“Some help you were.” I snapped

as if I had really lost something

when the stoop they sat on was half crumbled

and the boy, hopefully now grown, got nothing.

Bio:

Anne Harris was a school social worker in Detroit during the time of the poem. During her 37 years in Billings, she has been a mental health therapist. She is a published poet and encourages poetry lovers to come to This House of Books and Kirk's Grocery monthly to read their own poems out loud.

