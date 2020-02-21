Mack Avenue, Detroit, 1975
By Anne Harris
My new denim purse,
worth all of a dollar, holding change,
chapstick and an old pen,
tangled from my handlebar in the sun.
The kid, sixteen maybe, came
out of nowhere. Parallel bikes
synchronized for a time.
*
We turned into a twosome on our knees,
bound by a tug of war over a blue bag,
which surprised me
as I knew I had nothing to defend.
He raised his teenaged fist
And I , with magnanimous scorn, said
“oh, just take it, “ and let go
You have free articles remaining.
as if I had a choice,
the lady of some manor far from these streets.
*
Curses spilled from my mouth
as he wheeled away,
stopped his bike down the block
and stared at me, eyes wide,
as if absorbing every insult I hurled,
the worthless purse still unopened in his hand.
*
Old men sitting on a stoop yelled
“Be careful girl!” as I stormed across Mack Avenue.
“Some help you were.” I snapped
as if I had really lost something
when the stoop they sat on was half crumbled
and the boy, hopefully now grown, got nothing.
Bio:
Anne Harris was a school social worker in Detroit during the time of the poem. During her 37 years in Billings, she has been a mental health therapist. She is a published poet and encourages poetry lovers to come to This House of Books and Kirk's Grocery monthly to read their own poems out loud.