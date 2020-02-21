You are the owner of this article.
Water & Embers (for Emily)

{{featured_button_text}}
 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

By Lisa Carnicom

Each day a petal, a fable.

Each month a flower, a folktale.

A lifetime, a meadow, an epic poem.

Each choice a fistful of water,

outcomes that cannot be carried in the hands.

Of what pith is each little degree of trajectory?

If you change course ever so slightly

you will end up light-years away

from that one, finding yourself on this one.  

“What if?” rolls ‘round in the mind,

a pearl in a silver bowl.

Decision: holding a bubble in your palm.

Go ahead maiden, carry water from the ocean!

Gathered into your skirts, in your hands,

as much as you can,

dripping all the way to the village,

leaving evidence of your path before it dries.

An old villager sees all the paths she’s taken

as if they were lined with lovely embers

that glowed in the sand all the way

to her place of peace and purpose now.

She sees, too, that all of her possible lives

would have been equally splendid

because she is a creatress.

Bio:

Lisa has interwoven being an educator, editor, ghostwriter, creative director, and volunteer exercise instructor with extensive international travel.  She is studying holistic health, with an emphasis on brain health.  She is writing a textbook, an ethnography, a novel and poetry.  

