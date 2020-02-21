Water & Embers (for Emily)

By Lisa Carnicom

Each day a petal, a fable.

Each month a flower, a folktale.

A lifetime, a meadow, an epic poem.

Each choice a fistful of water,

outcomes that cannot be carried in the hands.

Of what pith is each little degree of trajectory?

If you change course ever so slightly

you will end up light-years away

from that one, finding yourself on this one.

“What if?” rolls ‘round in the mind,

a pearl in a silver bowl.

Decision: holding a bubble in your palm.

Go ahead maiden, carry water from the ocean!

Gathered into your skirts, in your hands,

as much as you can,

dripping all the way to the village,

leaving evidence of your path before it dries.