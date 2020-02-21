Water & Embers (for Emily)
By Lisa Carnicom
Each day a petal, a fable.
Each month a flower, a folktale.
A lifetime, a meadow, an epic poem.
Each choice a fistful of water,
outcomes that cannot be carried in the hands.
Of what pith is each little degree of trajectory?
If you change course ever so slightly
you will end up light-years away
from that one, finding yourself on this one.
“What if?” rolls ‘round in the mind,
a pearl in a silver bowl.
Decision: holding a bubble in your palm.
Go ahead maiden, carry water from the ocean!
Gathered into your skirts, in your hands,
as much as you can,
dripping all the way to the village,
leaving evidence of your path before it dries.
An old villager sees all the paths she’s taken
as if they were lined with lovely embers
that glowed in the sand all the way
to her place of peace and purpose now.
She sees, too, that all of her possible lives
would have been equally splendid
because she is a creatress.
Bio:
Lisa has interwoven being an educator, editor, ghostwriter, creative director, and volunteer exercise instructor with extensive international travel. She is studying holistic health, with an emphasis on brain health. She is writing a textbook, an ethnography, a novel and poetry.