DECEMBER
Dec. 6 – Red Lodge Christmas Stroll: The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for holiday shoppers during the annual Red Lodge Christmas Stroll.
Dec. 7 – Holiday Home & Art Tour: Five resident artists of Red Lodge will open up their homes during this holiday event to show their private art collections, from noon to 4 p.m. An artist will be at each residence to welcome visitors, share their work and talk about art. A few of the artists participating in this holiday event include Carol Hartman, Karen McBride, Michael Kosorok, and Tom Wolfe. This open house tour will connect artists and art enthusiasts.
Dec. 14 – Open Studio Figure Drawing: Bring your sketch pad and drawing tools to the Arts Guild for an enjoyable morning of figure drawing, from 10 a.m. to noon, cost is $5. This is a good time to fine tune your drawing skills as well as visit with fellow artists.
January
Jan. 4, 11, 18 & 25 – Calligraphy: Taught by Dominique Paulus, the six-week Saturday afternoon calligraphy class, will teach students the skills needed to write a quote as a final project, from 1-2:30 p.m. Tips, techniques, and plenty of time. Cost is $35.
February
Feb. 1 & 8 – Calligraphy: Taught by Dominique Paulus, the six-week Saturday afternoon calligraphy class, will teach students the skills needed to write a quote as a final project, from 1-2:30 p.m. Tips, techniques, and plenty of time. Cost is $35.
For more information on tickets and holiday hours, call (406) 446-1370 or visit carboncountydepotgallery.org.