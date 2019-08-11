For some, the day after Thanksgiving means hitting the stores for hot deals. For others, it means hitting Red Lodge Mountain to shred some fresh snow.
There is something for everyone at Red Lodge Mountain, no matter ability or availability. Kelsey Borge, marketing manager at RLM, recommends planning ahead to receive discounts on lift tickets for the 2019/2020 season by purchasing online in August.
For those who just want a day of play on the slopes, single-day tickets start at $67 for adults, $52 for juniors (13-18), $28 for children (6-12) and $52 seniors (65-69) and $22 for 70 and above.
If you can only spare a couple of days for the season and want more bang for your buck, there are multi-day options including 4-packs (four days of skiing) for $199, and 6-Tix (six days of skiing) for adults (19-69) $309; juniors (13-18) $245; children (6 - 12) $125.
There are two options for season passes. The Multi-Mountain Pass allows access to eight partner resorts across five states, including Whitefish and Grand Targhee with discounts on food, retail, lessons and rentals.
The Local’s Pass is great for devoted RLM skiers and riders who want to stay close to home. It includes discounts on food, retail, lessons and rentals. Both season passes include 10 percent off all greens fees at Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course during the summer. Prices vary per age.
RLM offers three onsite dining options, ranging from table service to cafeteria-style. The Main Lodge Cafeteria is located in the base area and offers burgers, soups, sandwiches, chili, snacks, an assortment of soda, beer and wine. The Midway Chalet is located at mid-mountain with unbeatable views. The Bierstubè is a full-service restaurant, open for lunch and après ski, with live music on Saturdays from 3-6 p.m.
Kids 5 and under ski free and the learning area at the Magic Carpet is free to beginner skiers and riders of all ages.
Red Lodge Mountain opens Nov. 29. For more information call (406) 446-2610 or go to redlodgemountain.com/tickets.