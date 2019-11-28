The annual Red Lodge Christmas Stroll is at 6 p.m., Dec. 6-7 and it is the embodiment of holiday magic.
Christmas in Red Lodge is like walking into a real-life snow globe. It is a bubble of hope, simplicity, kinship and joy. The scene seems too good to be true, twinkling lights illuminate snow and ice as friends and family stand around barrels of crackling fire with hot cocoa in-hand, while horse-drawn carriages take patrons throughout the streets of downtown Red Lodge.
Friday fun
Friday events kick off at 5 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Elks Lodge, for the “Fallen but not Forgotten Blue Light Ceremony” honoring departed law enforcement.
A community lantern walk begins at 5:30, at the Red Lodge Carnegie Library. Participants carry lanterns and stroll down Broadway Avenue.
The 13th annual Blade Parade begins at 6 p.m., at the library. From snowplows to snow shovels, residents are encouraged to decorate their preferred blade and participate. Meet at the library at 5:30 p.m., no registration required.
Evening festivities continue with The Alte Kameraden Band performing Finnish, German, Italian and American music at the Carbon County Steakhouse from 6-8 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Dancers from The Red Lodge School of Dance will perform ballet and modern dance from 6-7:30 p.m., at Red Lodge Drug.
The Absaroka Mountain Thunder Cloggers will knock your clogs off at 7 p.m., near Flash's Photography.
Santa Claus is coming to town from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, at the Elks Lodge. Beartooth Wagon and Sleigh Rides is offering free rides from 6:30-9 p.m., both stroll days.
Saturday festivities
Saturday begins with pictures with Santa from 2-4 p.m., at the Elks Lodge. A Christmas Costume Parade starts at 6 p.m., at Broadway Avenue.
Dancers will perform from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Red Lodge School of Dance.
For more information go to redlodge.com or call (406) 855-4796.