Get down and dirty at The Nitty Gritty Off Road Races from at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 8, at Red Lodge Mountain.
Made for newbies and hardcore marathon attendees, the Nitty Gritty has a race course for everyone.
There are three tracks and while laps and distance remains the same, the courses change every year.
“By changing the course, no one has an advantage,” said Kristen Hollum, race director at Red Lodge Events. "It also shifts the scenery."
Distances vary from the Solo Hot Lap at 4.3 miles, the Solo Half at 13.1 miles, and the Solo Full at 26.2 miles. Runners can take their pick of courses; teams of two, three and six compete in the Solo Full.
“There is a track for every kind of racer. The Hot Lap is built for entry-level walkers or runners looking for a great experience,” said Hollum. “The half and full are for diehards – the courses are so fun and racers get their butts kicked.”
Courses include single track, access road and bushwhacking trails that travel all over Red Lodge Mountain.
“The race is smaller than some of our other races (like the Beartooth Run and Turn Pedal Burn). We only get about 100 racers for the Nitty Gritty but we’d love to have more,” said Hollum.
The Nitty Gritty also permits dogs to participate in the race.
“Well-behaved dogs do not require a leash, otherwise use a leash and bring your four-legged companion on the course with you,” said Hollum.
Runners and spectators are encouraged to attend the after party at the deck of the BeirStube for music, food and drinks.
Start times are 8:30 a.m., for teams; 6 a.m., for Solo Full; 11 a.m., for Solo Half; noon for Hot Lap. Racers should arrive 45 minutes before start time to register.
For more information call (406) 446-1718 or go to redlodgeevents.com.