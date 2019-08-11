{{featured_button_text}}

Beartooth Recreational Trails Association will hold its annual Ski and Gear Swap from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 16, at the Red Lodge Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Bring gently used gear from 6-8 p.m., Nov. 15, or from 8-10 a.m., Nov. 16 for drop off. Experts in the field examine each piece to determine if equipment is safe and meets swap standards.

Swap gear includes: outdoor-related equipment and clothing; nordic and alpine ski gear; camping gear; sports gear like hockey, swimming, climbing, rafting, canoeing and kayaking.

A portion of the proceeds goes to Beartooth Recreational Trails Association.

For more information go to beartoothtrails.org

