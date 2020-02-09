You are the owner of this article.
Annual Red Lodge St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Feel the luck of the Irish at the at The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, March 17.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m., where anyone can pick up a flag at the Beartooth Elks Lodge and be part of the annual parade. Participants will meet at Pom Italian/Merv Coleman’s Gallery to line up, where Red Lodge Police will lead the parade back to the Beartooth Elks Lodge for a traditional Irish dinner.

Beginning at 6 p.m., roasted potatoes, corned beef and cabbage will fill the plates of Irish partygoers. Don’t forget a large glass of green beer to wash it all down – and a shot of Irish whiskey if you are feeling extra adventurous. Plates are $10 per person.

For more information call Tera Reynolds at (406) 425-3913.

