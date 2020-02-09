Annual Red Lodge St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Feel the luck of the Irish at the at The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, March 17.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m., where anyone can pick up a flag at the Beartooth Elks Lodge and be part of the annual parade. Participants will meet at Pom Italian/Merv Coleman’s Gallery to line up, where Red Lodge Police will lead the parade back to the Beartooth Elks Lodge for a traditional Irish dinner.

Beginning at 6 p.m., roasted potatoes, corned beef and cabbage will fill the plates of Irish partygoers. Don’t forget a large glass of green beer to wash it all down – and a shot of Irish whiskey if you are feeling extra adventurous. Plates are $10 per person.

For more information call Tera Reynolds at (406) 425-3913.

