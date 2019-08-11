AUGUST
Aug. 7-13
• Red Lodge Farmer’s Market: Red Lodge Farmer’s Market hosts events Friday, Aug. 9, at Lion's Park from 3:30-6 p.m.
Aug. 15-18
• Beartooth Rendezvous BMW Motorcycle Rally15. For more information call (406) 696-2114 or visit beartoothbeemers.org
Aug. 31
• 16th Annual Red Lodge Fun Run for Charities through downtown Red Lodge, Lions Park (across from Beartooth Market). 9 a.m. For more information call (406) 446-2820.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 2
• 40th Annual Labor Day Arts Fair at Lion's Club Park and Depot Gallery. Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Entry is free. For more information call (406) 446-1370.
Sept. 7
• Oktoberfest at Red Lodge Ales. $5 Adults, Kids 12 and under are free. Time: 2 – 9 p.m. For more information call (406) 446-4607 or visit redlodgeales.com
Sept. 8
• The Nitty Gritty Off Road Race at Red Lodge Mountain Resort. For more information email redlodgeevents@gmail.com.
Sept. 14
• Autumn Walkabout: 10 – 11 a.m., Willow's Performances; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Carbon County Arts Guild Demos; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Red Lodge History Carriage Rides in Downtown Red Lodge; noon to 4 p.m., scavenger Hunt/ Downtown Red Lodge; 1-3 p.m., Sam's Taproom Brewery Tour (Two one-hour tours).
Sept. 27-28
• MINT, Montana International Film Festival at the Historic Roman Theater. For more information visit mintfilmfestival.org.