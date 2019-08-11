{{featured_button_text}}

AUGUST

Aug. 7-13

• Red Lodge Farmer’s Market: Red Lodge Farmer’s Market hosts events Friday, Aug. 9, at Lion's Park from 3:30-6 p.m.

Aug. 15-18

• Beartooth Rendezvous BMW Motorcycle Rally15. For more information call (406) 696-2114 or visit  beartoothbeemers.org

Aug. 31

• 16th Annual Red Lodge Fun Run for Charities through downtown Red Lodge, Lions Park (across from Beartooth Market). 9 a.m. For more information call (406) 446-2820.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2

• 40th Annual Labor Day Arts Fair at Lion's Club Park and Depot Gallery. Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Entry is free. For more information call (406) 446-1370.

Sept. 7

• Oktoberfest at Red Lodge Ales. $5 Adults, Kids 12 and under are free. Time: 2 – 9 p.m. For more information call (406) 446-4607 or visit redlodgeales.com

Sept. 8

• The Nitty Gritty Off Road Race at Red Lodge Mountain Resort. For more information email redlodgeevents@gmail.com.

Sept. 14

• Autumn Walkabout: 10 – 11 a.m., Willow's Performances; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Carbon County Arts Guild Demos; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Red Lodge History Carriage Rides in Downtown Red Lodge; noon to 4 p.m., scavenger Hunt/ Downtown Red Lodge; 1-3 p.m., Sam's Taproom Brewery Tour (Two one-hour tours).

Sept. 27-28

• MINT, Montana International Film Festival at the Historic Roman Theater. For more information visit mintfilmfestival.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Senior Editor for Special Sections

Senior Editor for Special Sections at The Billings Gazette.