Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery feature artist

Wild Montana Skies, Paintings by Connie Herberg
The Carbon County Arts Guild Satellite Gallery at the Roosevelt Center in Red Lodge is featuring Wild Montana Skies, a solo exhibition of work by artist Connie Herberg. The CCAG Satellite Gallery in Roosevelt Center is located at 519 Broadway Avenue, in Red Lodge, Montana. Originally these stunning large scale oil paintings were to be on view through June 28, 2020. The coronavirus situation has caused us to extend the date of the show through the end of the year. Hopefully, this will allow people plenty of time to see how Herberg has masterfully evoked a feeling in these works that depict a dynamic moment in the sky.
Connie Herberg attended both North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota and Eastern Montana College (now Montana State University) in Billings, Montana, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Art. Her experience includes an amalgamation of workshops, peer influences, selfstudy, practice, and passion. Herberg maintains a studio in her home in Shepherd, Montana where she paints and occasionally teaches.
Nature is the classroom and Herberg’s inspiration for gathering subject matter while hunting, fishing, and camping. She places a strong emphasis on drafting skills and observation from life. It is Herberg’s belief that developing an understanding of the subject and mastering the translation from observation to an art form is the key to great art. The landscape is an integral part of Herberg’s life and remains an overarching theme in her work. Growing up as the oldest of four in a farming family in northwest North Dakota, Connie Herberg was strongly influenced by her mother and maternal grandmother in creative pursuits.
Connie Herberg has work at Latigo and Lace in Augusta, Montana and the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery in Red Lodge, Montana. Her work has been included in many local, regional, and national shows and competitions. A North Light Books, Strokes of Genius 2: The Best of Drawing Light and Shadow also includes Connie Herberg’s work. Her work has been purchased by the Department of the Interior, Stockman Bank, Richland County Museum, as well as businesses, corporations, and personal collectors around the country.
The mission of the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery is to support, inspire, and encourage all artists. Reaching out, the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery provides art education and exposure to the visual, performing and literary arts for the benefit of the broadest possible audience.
For further information visit www.carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446-1370.
