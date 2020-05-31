Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery feature artist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wild Montana Skies, Paintings by Connie Herberg

The Carbon County Arts Guild Satellite Gallery at the Roosevelt Center in Red Lodge is featuring Wild Montana Skies, a solo exhibition of work by artist Connie Herberg. The CCAG Satellite Gallery in Roosevelt Center is located at 519 Broadway Avenue, in Red Lodge, Montana. Originally these stunning large scale oil paintings were to be on view through June 28, 2020. The coronavirus situation has caused us to extend the date of the show through the end of the year. Hopefully, this will allow people plenty of time to see how Herberg has masterfully evoked a feeling in these works that depict a dynamic moment in the sky.

Connie Herberg attended both North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota and Eastern Montana College (now Montana State University) in Billings, Montana, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Art. Her experience includes an amalgamation of workshops, peer influences, selfstudy, practice, and passion. Herberg maintains a studio in her home in Shepherd, Montana where she paints and occasionally teaches.