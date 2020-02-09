Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery upcoming events

What Were You Wearing?
Feb. 1-29, Installation Exhibition, Main Gallery
Opening Reception: Feb. 7, from 5-7 p.m.
Organized by the Domestic and Sexual Violence Services (DSVS) in partnership with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center-University of Kansas
Jerry Rankin: Golden Sunlight
Feb. 1- March 30, North Gallery
Opening Reception: Feb. 7, from 5-7 p.m.
This traveling exhibition is sponsored by the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association and supported in part by grants from the Montana Arts Council, the Coal Tax Trust Fund for Cultural and Aesthetic Projects, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition,
March 5-30, Main Gallery
Opening Reception: March 14, from 2-4 p.m., with awards at 3 p.m.
Juried by artist Laurie Lee from Powell, WY.
K-8 Student Art Show
April 3-25, Main & North Galleries
Opening Reception: April 11, from 2-4 p.m., with awards at 3 p.m.
Art by Janet Moczar-Buti
April 30- May 27, Main Gallery
High School Student Art Show
April 30- May 27, North Gallery
Open Studio Figure Drawing
Second Saturdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., sketch from a live clothed model. Cost $5.
Feb. 8 – Special 30 minute proportion instruction with artist Richard Wallace.
March 14, April 11, May 9
Our mission
The mission of the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery is to support, inspire, and encourage all artists. Reaching out, the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery provides art education and exposure to the visual, performing and literary arts for the benefit of the broadest possible audience.
For more information go to carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446-1370.