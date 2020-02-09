You are the owner of this article.
Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery upcoming events

What Were You Wearing?

Feb. 1-29, Installation Exhibition, Main Gallery

Opening Reception: Feb. 7, from 5-7 p.m.

Organized by the Domestic and Sexual Violence Services (DSVS) in partnership with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center-University of Kansas

Jerry Rankin: Golden Sunlight

 Feb. 1- March 30, North Gallery

Opening Reception: Feb. 7, from 5-7 p.m.

This traveling exhibition is sponsored by the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association and supported in part by grants from the Montana Arts Council, the Coal Tax Trust Fund for Cultural and Aesthetic Projects, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition,

March 5-30, Main Gallery

Opening Reception: March 14, from 2-4 p.m., with awards at 3 p.m.

Juried by artist Laurie Lee from Powell, WY.

K-8 Student Art Show

April 3-25, Main & North Galleries

Opening Reception: April 11, from 2-4 p.m., with awards at 3 p.m.

Art by Janet Moczar-Buti

April 30- May 27, Main Gallery

High School Student Art Show

April 30- May 27, North Gallery

Open Studio Figure Drawing

Second Saturdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., sketch from a live clothed model. Cost $5.

Feb. 8 – Special 30 minute proportion instruction with artist Richard Wallace.

March 14, April 11, May 9

Our mission

The mission of the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery is to support, inspire, and encourage all artists. Reaching out, the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery provides art education and exposure to the visual, performing and literary arts for the benefit of the broadest possible audience.

For more information go to carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446-1370.

