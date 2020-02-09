Carnivals, parades, and skijoring – oh my!

If there is a reason to celebrate, Red Lodge will find it – especially when it comes to winter events. From March 6-15, Red Lodge will be filled with every kind of sled, sleigh and ski at this year’s Winterfest.
Cardboard Classic
Festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m., March 6 with the Winter Carnival Cardboard Classic Parade Downtown, where race contestant show off their sled creations made of only cardboard, glue, and tape. They take to the slopes March 7 at Red Lodge Mountain. Divisions are separated by age.
For more information or to register go to redlodgemountain.com/winter-carnival.
Winter Carnival
Where a kid can be a kid – okay, where adults can be a kid, too. Winter Carnival is March 7 and is the highlight of Winterfest.
The festivities always have a theme and this year is Super Video Game World. Dress up as Mario, Donkey Kong, Sonic the Hedgehog, Lara Croft or any video game character of your choosing to participate in the all-day celebration beginning at 8 a.m.
For more information go to redlodgemountain.com/winter-carnival.
Monster Dog Pull
Bring your four-legged family member in on the fun. Red Lodge Ales is calling all breeds and sizes of canine companions to have fun from noon to 4 p.m., March 8 at this year’s Monster Dog Pull.
Registration open at 10 a.m., with limited space and $5 fee. With six weight class divisions, the first 10 dogs to register will compete to be top dog in this good-humored race competition.
Pups are harnessed to a sled and keg specific to their weight division while owners lure their dogs to the finish line with whatever it takes to make them move their tails for a one-time pull of approximately 70 feet.
For more information, call (406) 446-4607, or check the Monster Dog Pull Facebook page, or visit redlodgeales.com.
Torchlight parade
It is a moment of magic on Red Lodge Mountain. When the sun sets on March 7, crowds gather at the bottom of the mountain where approximately 80 skiers filter down from the summit with flares on the ends of long bamboo sticks. Followed by a firework display from the base area, it is a peaceful and delightful way to end the evening. Hot drinks will be available at the Bierstube or Main Lodge. Per Montana liquor laws, no outside alcohol is permitted on the premises.
Skijoring national finals
Skijoring is a sport believed to originate in Scandinavia, where a skier is pulled by a horse, dog or recreational vehicle. Around 1964, it came to Red Lodge and the sport took on a Montana twist, bringing extreme skier and cowboy together for an incredible competition. In 1980, the National Finals Ski-Joring Races were established and has become a longstanding attraction in the community.
That tradition continues March 14-15 with the National Finals Ski-Joring Races registration party at the Silver Strike Sports bar. Races are from 11 am to 4 p.m., both days, at the Home of Champion Rodeo grounds on a 700 foot track that takes the rider and skier through 20 slalom gates and four jumps. Awards are given to the fastest rider over the two-day event.
There is also a separate long jump competition in which the rider and horse pull their skier over one jump for the longest distance each day. Distances have exceeded 60 feet.
The event includes a pee-wee race division for children 12 and under; a junior division for 13-17; There will also be races for novice, sport, and open (for top competitors), snowboarding, long-jump and a switcharoo division (skier and rider switch places).
The fun and games don’t end there – wagon rides and s’mores stations are onsite for kids and kids-at-heart. There are also warming tents open to the public and Sunday will feature a chili cook off.
For more information, call Kristen Beck at (808) 283-2201 or visit redlodgeskijoring.com.