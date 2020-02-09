Carnivals, parades, and skijoring – oh my!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Registration open at 10 a.m., with limited space and $5 fee. With six weight class divisions, the first 10 dogs to register will compete to be top dog in this good-humored race competition.

Pups are harnessed to a sled and keg specific to their weight division while owners lure their dogs to the finish line with whatever it takes to make them move their tails for a one-time pull of approximately 70 feet.

For more information, call (406) 446-4607, or check the Monster Dog Pull Facebook page, or visit redlodgeales.com.

Torchlight parade

It is a moment of magic on Red Lodge Mountain. When the sun sets on March 7, crowds gather at the bottom of the mountain where approximately 80 skiers filter down from the summit with flares on the ends of long bamboo sticks. Followed by a firework display from the base area, it is a peaceful and delightful way to end the evening. Hot drinks will be available at the Bierstube or Main Lodge. Per Montana liquor laws, no outside alcohol is permitted on the premises.

Skijoring national finals