Cruisen Red Lodge: Let the good times roll

The Cruisen Red Lodge Car and Bike Show offers a sense of simple joy from July 24-26. The overwhelming sense of togetherness is something locals and tourists cherish at the car event. Shop owners and patrons enjoy conversations, 50’s music drifts through the streets, families stroll hand-in-hand down sidewalks, and the aroma of barbecue wafts through the air – it is a reminder to slow down and take the little things for granted.
Barbeque and parade
The barbeque kicks off the festivities Friday, July 24, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at 10th & Broadway – if you are not participating in the car parade but want to enjoy some delicious grub, cost is $5 per person. The parade begins at 6 p.m., down Main Street with the official line up of vintage cars at 5:30 p.m., at the Civic Center.
Car Show
Check out oldies, goodies and hotrods at the Car Show on Saturday, July 25, with a classic car and motorcycle exhibition beginning at 7 a.m., on Main Street. If you want to participate in the show, check in at the registration trailer for information, located at 10th and Broadway.
Drag Races
The Nostalgic Drag Races will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday July 26, at the 500-foot runway at Red Lodge Airport. Racers must pay $5 per race or purchase unlimited race band for $40.
Spectator admissions is $5 per person, children 12 and younger are free. Seating is limited – bring a foldout chair. Concession stands will be onsite.
For more information visit cruisenredlodge.com.
