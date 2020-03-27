Cruisen Red Lodge: Let the good times roll

The Cruisen Red Lodge Car and Bike Show offers a sense of simple joy from July 24-26. The overwhelming sense of togetherness is something locals and tourists cherish at the car event. Shop owners and patrons enjoy conversations, 50’s music drifts through the streets, families stroll hand-in-hand down sidewalks, and the aroma of barbecue wafts through the air – it is a reminder to slow down and take the little things for granted.

Barbeque and parade

The barbeque kicks off the festivities Friday, July 24, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at 10th & Broadway – if you are not participating in the car parade but want to enjoy some delicious grub, cost is $5 per person. The parade begins at 6 p.m., down Main Street with the official line up of vintage cars at 5:30 p.m., at the Civic Center.

Car Show

Check out oldies, goodies and hotrods at the Car Show on Saturday, July 25, with a classic car and motorcycle exhibition beginning at 7 a.m., on Main Street. If you want to participate in the show, check in at the registration trailer for information, located at 10th and Broadway.

Drag Races