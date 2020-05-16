Kids to do list at Yellowstone National Park

When planning a trip of any kind, the first thing parents and grandparents do is find activities to make the children feel included and engaged in trip activities. With so much to learn and explore in Yellowstone National Park, there is plenty of activities parents can do to involve children and keep a young mind busy.
Become a Junior Ranger
That’s right, kids can become a junior park ranger. The program is designed to familiarize kids with everything the park entails. Kids can learn all about their personal responsibilities for park care and preservation.
Children can participate in a self-guided, Junior Ranger program. Full-color booklets with park information and requirement checklist to become a ranger are available for $3 at the park visitor centers.
Ages 4 to 7, 8 to 12, and 13 years and over each have their own requirements. After successfully fulfilling all of the tasks in the booklet, participants must take their booklet back to a visitor center, where their work is evaluated. Successful completion of the work earns kiddos (or adults) their very own official Yellowstone Junior Ranger patch.
Explore as a Young Scientist
Science is everywhere at Yellowstone National Park. The Young Scientists program is intended to intrigue and connect children with all of the natural scientific elements the park has to offer.
Children 5 and older get to put their investigative skills to the test and solve scientific mysteries. The program is only offered at the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center and requires purchase of a self-guiding booklet at the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center – there is even a Young Scientist toolkit for use in the Upper Geyser Basin.
Upon completing the scientific investigation, kids 5 to 13 are awarded an official Young Scientist patch. Young adults 14 years and older receive a key chain.
Animals
This land is their land – we need to respect it and be safe. Coming prepared with useful and fun information helps kids understand safety and conservation of the park.
There are several animal species in the park. Familiar and popular park animals are Grizzly bears, black bears, bison, elk, and Northern Rocky Mountain wolves. There are also moose, otters, frogs, weasels, Bighorn Sheep and so much more.
Animal habitats are everywhere in Yellowstone National Park. The four essentials animals need in their environment is food, shelter, space and water.
There are both diurnal (daytime) and nocturnal (night time) animals in the park, and when they are awake, they are usually looking for food.
There are shelters all over the park that serve as home base for much of the wildlife.
Give the animals plenty of space – do not approach any animal. They need room to thrive in the environment, which means they need access to food, water and take care of their family – or find a mate to start a family.
The local wildlife loves water. It’s great for a fun bath, a cool drink, and often leads to catching fish.
Remember, stay on the designated path and never touch any of the flowers, rocks or habitats – any human interference can damage the ecosystem. And never approach an animal of any size. Even if they look cute, leave nature be. We are their guests and we need to respect their home.
