Kids to do list at Yellowstone National Park

Children 5 and older get to put their investigative skills to the test and solve scientific mysteries. The program is only offered at the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center and requires purchase of a self-guiding booklet at the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center – there is even a Young Scientist toolkit for use in the Upper Geyser Basin.

Upon completing the scientific investigation, kids 5 to 13 are awarded an official Young Scientist patch. Young adults 14 years and older receive a key chain.

Animals

This land is their land – we need to respect it and be safe. Coming prepared with useful and fun information helps kids understand safety and conservation of the park.

There are several animal species in the park. Familiar and popular park animals are Grizzly bears, black bears, bison, elk, and Northern Rocky Mountain wolves. There are also moose, otters, frogs, weasels, Bighorn Sheep and so much more.

Animal habitats are everywhere in Yellowstone National Park. The four essentials animals need in their environment is food, shelter, space and water.

There are both diurnal (daytime) and nocturnal (night time) animals in the park, and when they are awake, they are usually looking for food.