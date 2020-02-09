Opening of the Beartooth Highway

Mark your calendars, the Beartooth Highway is projected to open May 22.

With cars lining up to travel the majestic thoroughfare, Memorial Day weekend has become an iconic date to make the trek and take in all the Beartooth Highway has to offer.

The Beartooth Highway begins in Montana, enters Wyoming and ends up back in Montana. The highway is deemed an “All American Road” by the United States Department of Transportation for its natural and picturesque topographies. Thanks to Yellowstone National Park and the transportation plows of Montana and Wyoming, guests can take in views from what feels like the top of the world.

Snow-caped peaks, wildlife like moose, mountain goats and bison, cloud-covered vistas, and variations of wildflowers are just some of the natural splendors the highway presents. Remember, leave nature be – don’t pick, pet or pull anything that belongs to the ecosystem.

Opening is subject to weather. For more information on the Beartooth Highway call Sherry Weamer at (406) 446-1718 or visit redlodge.com.

