Events
Holiday Kids & Family Class: Dec. 7, from, 10:30 a.m. to noon, $15.
Come to the Clay Center and let us assist you in creating a one of a kind gift, a table centerpiece, or holiday-inspired project with the kiddos! Our instructor will assist you in making all your holiday art-project wishes come true! Projects will be available for pickup by Dec. 18. All ages welcome, Children 5 years and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information call (406) 446-3993 or visit redlodgeclaycenter.com.
Exhibits
Objects of Desire: 2019 Holiday exhibition features some of the finest utilitarian ceramic artwork being made today. It will offer some hot pots, along with our warm wishes for the holiday season.
This show is “cash and carry” a perfect addition to our gallery offerings for your holiday shopping.
Participating artists include: Jason Bige Burnett, Naomi Clement, Paul Donnelly, Sam Harvey, Lisa Orr, Sean O’Connell, Aysha Peltz, Doug Peltzman, Pete Scherzer, Adero Willard, Tara Wilson and more.
Gallery Reception: Dec. 6 & 7, from 6-9 p.m., in conjunction with the Red Lodge Holiday Stroll
Objects of Adornment: 2019 Featured Art for the holiday exhibition will include ceramic-based jewelry. This show is “cash and carry” a perfect addition to our gallery offerings for your holiday shopping.
Participating artists include: Jennifer Allen, Amanda Salov, and Jamie Bates Slone
Gallery Reception: Dec. 6 & 7, from 6-9 p.m., in conjunction with the Red Lodge Holiday Stroll.
Slow Build: Hand building requires planning, patience, and timing. The exhibition includes favorite hand builders focusing on utilitarian forms.
Participating artists include: Ingrid Bathe, Margaret Bohls, Birdie Boone, David Eichelberger, Miranda Howe, Chris Pickett, Joseph Pintz, Jeremy Randall, and Alison Reintjes.
Gallery Reception: Feb. 7, from 6-9 p.m.
For more information call (406) 446-3993 or visit redlodgeclaycenter.com.