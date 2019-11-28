Many locals call it their new favorite Red Lodge tradition. The Red Lodge Winter Classic Pond Hockey Tournament is celebrating its fourth year in the community. The ice-skating rink was created at Lions Park in 2006. Andy Simpson, president and founder of the tournament saw potential for a pond hockey tournament.
“I've played hockey since I was 4 and love everything about it. Hockey has been catching on over the years here in Red Lodge, and I thought we could definitely pull off a pond hockey tournament. So we started it up and it has turned into a fantastic fundraiser for our organization,” said Simpson.
With eight teams, half comprised of Red Lodge locals, the other half is made of people from all over – from California to Massachusetts. With men and women, ranging in ages 18 to 65, the game is for everyone.
“We have mostly men, but there are at least 10 women that also partake – and from all skill levels. We have folks that played college hockey and we have folks that just learned to skate. We love having anyone that wants to play hockey,” said Simpson.
To keep things fair, the teams are arranged with every skill level – preventing dominate teams, and allowing all members to grow and feel valued.
“We didn't want one team to be way better than any other team. So, we end up with very even teams, and teams of folks who don't exactly know one another, creating lasting friendships after the games are over,” said Simpson.
With Mount Maurice setting the backdrop, fire pits to keep everyone warm during evenings and lighting for the rink dancing across the glistening ice and white snow, there is an undeniable beauty and magic – and just another way the community has pulled together.
“The community has been great. We get sponsors from many of the local businesses in town. It's been so nice to have the community show up and watch grownups act like kids,” said Simpson.
In fact, it is because of the Red Lodge community that the tournament has raised as much as $2,000 a year to maintain the rink. It gives friends, families and everyone in-between a place to skate.
“I'm just beyond thrilled at what this event has turned into. We want to continue to make our rink a better place to skate, with the eventual goal of getting a roof over the ice. That would take some serious donations, so if anyone out there wants a pavilion named after them, give me a jingle,” said Simpson.
Teams play from 6-10 p.m., on Fridays, noon to 10 p.m., on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to noon, on Sundays.
For more information, visit redlodgeice.com or visit the Red Lodge Ice Facebook page.