Red Lodge Songwriter Festival celebrates fifth year

Songwriters from across the country and Montana will come together Aug. 27-29, for the 5th Annual Red Lodge Songwriter Festival.

“When it all began five years ago, there was no way to tell how fans, sponsors and songwriters would react to Red Lodge,” said event co-founder and director, Mike Booth. “After the first year everyone came to me and said, ‘you’re going to do it again aren’t you?’”

It seemed the answer was an obvious, yes.

“We managed to pay our bills that first year and the support from the community made it an easy decision to move forward with a second festival. That first festival was ten songwriters and a handful of shows. This year we will host 24 songwriters and produce 22 shows,” said Booth.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place order, the hope of many Red Lodge residents is a light at the end of the tunnel for festivals and summer events to still take place.

“The bars, shops, cafes and restaurants will re-open by Memorial Day however people may be reluctant to gather in larger groups for some time. Hopefully that hangover period will ease by August. It will also take some time for the airlines to resume normal flight schedules which will affect many of our fans and songwriters,”said Booth.