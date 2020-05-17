Red Lodge Songwriter Festival celebrates fifth year

Songwriters from across the country and Montana will come together Aug. 27-29, for the 5th Annual Red Lodge Songwriter Festival.
“When it all began five years ago, there was no way to tell how fans, sponsors and songwriters would react to Red Lodge,” said event co-founder and director, Mike Booth. “After the first year everyone came to me and said, ‘you’re going to do it again aren’t you?’”
It seemed the answer was an obvious, yes.
“We managed to pay our bills that first year and the support from the community made it an easy decision to move forward with a second festival. That first festival was ten songwriters and a handful of shows. This year we will host 24 songwriters and produce 22 shows,” said Booth.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place order, the hope of many Red Lodge residents is a light at the end of the tunnel for festivals and summer events to still take place.
“The bars, shops, cafes and restaurants will re-open by Memorial Day however people may be reluctant to gather in larger groups for some time. Hopefully that hangover period will ease by August. It will also take some time for the airlines to resume normal flight schedules which will affect many of our fans and songwriters,”said Booth.
With half of the songwriters from Montana and the other half coming from all over the U.S. and Canada, the event is attracting more talent than hoped for.
“This year we have Nashville songwriters Pat Alger, Kostas, Stephanie Davis, James Dean Hicks, Will Robinson, Wynn Varble and Billy Montana, as well as 18 Rising Stars from Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and Texas,” said Booth. “We also have our first international Rising Star from Canada, which we are really excited about.
Booth and festival committee members wanted to keep the concerts within walking distance to accommodate concert-goers. So all of the venues are right in downtown Red Lodge.
“Guests can park their car in one place all day and night and walk from venue to venue – we wanted it to be easy to have a relaxing day full of great music, and a great experience,” said Booth.
The festival features live performances at venues in downtown Red Lodge, including Honey’s Café, Lion’s Park, the Carbon Fork, Snag Bar, Bull and Bear, Bone Daddy's Custom Cycle, Snow Creek Saloon, and the historic Roman Theater. The intimate settings provide a unique and individual experiences for audience members.
“These close-up settings make it very personal. The audience feels like they are part of the show – not just watching it,” said Booth.
Songwriters will perform their hit songs recorded by country artists like Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, The Dixie Chicks, Conway Twitty, and Blake Shelton while incorporating story-telling of the music behind-the-scene.
Tickets range from VIP packages from $1,750–$1,050, which include lodging and passes. Passes range from $5–$150, and even a free show in Lions Park.
And where does Booth see the festival five years from now?
“It is our dream to grow into one of the largest songwriter festivals in the west and become an annual tourist destination for music fans and songwriters from around the country. In 2025, I see us hosting 50 songwriters, 40 shows at each festival. Remind me of this quote in 2025 and we’ll see how we did,” said Booth.
For more information on event times, locations and workshop registration, call (406) 690-5988, email mike@beartoothbiz.com or check out redlodgesongwriterfest.org.
