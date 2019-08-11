Visit Lions Park in Red Lodge for the 40th Annual Labor Day Arts Fair. This one day arts fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2, and is organized by the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery.
More than 90 artists will converge on Lions Park, which is adjacent to the historic train depot, to offer a creative assortment of art and fine crafts. This year’s group of artisans will bring their very best items to include fine art, sculpture, glass, photography, jewelry, pottery, wood carving, metal art, furniture, greeting cards and so much more. Plan to meet the artists and get to know more about their work. Also take time to shop for that special occasion or indulge in something just for yourself.
In addition to the arts and fine crafts, there will be entertainment at the gazebo throughout the day. And, of course, the Arts Fair wouldn’t be complete without food. Try kettle corn, barbecue, Crepes and Asian cuisine while enjoying the event.
This year will be another great year for the Labor Day Arts Fair. Mark your calendar now to be at Lions Park in Red Lodge, Monday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We encourage you to bring your friends and family and enjoy the last, best summer event in Red Lodge, the Labor Day Arts Fair. Admission is free. Rain or shine. Lions Park is located next to the historic Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery in Red Lodge, one block west of Broadway on 8th Street – just watch for the crowd.
The mission of the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery is to support, inspire, and encourage all artists. Reaching out, the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery provides art education and exposure to the visual, performing and literary arts for the benefit of the broadest possible audience.
For further information visit carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446-1370.