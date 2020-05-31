The Best Little Rally is back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For 22 years, the BMW gathering known as “The Best Little Rally in the West,” has taken riders through scenic drives of the Beartooth Highway, Chief Joseph Scenic Byway and Hellroaring Plateau. This year, the annual Beartooth Rendezvous will be Aug. 13–16, and is guaranteed to be a roaring good time.

Hosted by the Beartooth Beemers, events kick off with gate opening at the Lions Beartooth Mountain Youth Camp (just 10 miles south of Red Lodge) at 10, a.m., Thursday.

There is plenty of space for camping with the whole family – pitch a tent or rent a cabin. Individual bunks are $30 for all three nights. Cabins are $240 for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Each cabin offers eight bunks, bedding not included.

Three full-course dinners are also included with registration. Breakfast and lunch are available for purchase onsite.

The family-friendly event includes door prizes and live music – but furry family members are not allowed. Because of a high-risk fire season, the National Forest Service bans the use of fireworks and has created specific smoking areas on campus.

A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Lions Club Beartooth Mountain Youth Camp and other local nonprofits. Please bring your outdated eyeglasses for the Lions Club.

For more information on the Beartooth Rendezvous or to register, visit beartoothbeemers.org.

