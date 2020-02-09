You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wild Love dessert dinner raises money for wildlife sanctuary

Wild Love dessert dinner raises money for wildlife sanctuary

{{featured_button_text}}
Sandhill crane

Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary

 Photo courtesy of Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary

Mark your calendars for the second annual wine and chocolate fundraiser to benefit the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary.

The event, titled Wild Love, will feature four courses of decadent dessert creations prepared by Chef Eric Trager at the Carbon Fork at 7 p.m., Feb. 29.

Each dessert is paired with a selection of fine wines. While sipping on hand-picked, top quality vino and indulging in delicious desserts, guests will hear all about the love lives of animals at the wildlife sanctuary and the surrounding ecosystem. Discover which animals mate for life and the ones with several romantic flings – all in the name of fun and education.

Guests who attend Wild Love will get a 15 percent discount on a meal if dining downstairs at Carbon Fork prior to event.

Wild Love is $75 per couple. For more information call Gary Robson at (406) 860-9267 or email Gary@YellowstoneWildlife.org.

Wild Love dessert menu

1st course:

White Chocolate Truffles & Raspberries

2nd course:

Chocolate Mousse with Orange Syrup

3rd course:

Chocolate Chipotle & Pecan Bars with Cinnamon Pepitas

4th course:

Chocolate Lava Cake with Sage Syrup and Huckleberry Compote

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News