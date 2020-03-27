Beartooth Rally: where adults can be a kid

They come in all shapes, sizes, make and model – and I am not just taking about the riders. From July 16-19, bikers and buffs from across the nation will come to the Beartooth Rally to share their passion of custom built, vintage and souped-up hogs.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m., Thursday, July 16, with the Main Street Saloon Poker Walk.

Bone Daddy's Loop Poker Run is Friday, July 17, as bikers pound the pavement from Red Lodge to Columbus, and through Bridger. After driving the scenic Beartooth Highway, riders will return for a street dance and live band. The poker run is a benefit to raise money for Operation Second Chance, a foundation that supports and assists veterans and their families. Sign up starts at 9 a.m., at Bone Daddy’s Custom Cycle.

Ride the Beartooth Pass Poker Run benefit for the Boys and Girls Club is Saturday, July 18 with sign up at 9 a.m., at Bone Daddy’s Custom Cycle. The Beartooth Rally Golf Tournament begins at 10 a.m., at Red Lodge Golf Course.

The Iron Horse Rodeo featuring Sergeant Dana Bowman begins at 1 p.m., July 21, with keg rolls, beer chugging, barrel racing, obstacle courses and a weinie-bite event. Sign up at the rodeo grounds from 10 a.m. to noon.

Camping is available at Rodeo Grounds on a first-come first-serve basis. Cost is $20/person/night. Grounds open at 5 p.m., Monday July 13. For more information visit beartoothrally.com.

