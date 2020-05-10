Charlie Russell Chew-Choo is a dinner theater on wheels

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Masked bandits, saloon girls, rolling hillsides and an ample slab of prime rib are all part of the show aboard the Charlie Russell Chew-Choo.

The train ride starts on the outskirts of Lewistown, which is nestled between the mountains and prairies in central Montana. The train chugs along ranches and even through a tunnel on its way to Denton. It then makes its way back to the northwest Lewistown area on the spur track, which was built in about 1912 as a connection between the town and Great Falls. In all, it's a 50-mile trek.

The train ride lasts an average of four hours. Lively musicians entertain and instigate during the venture. There is also some narration about the area and namesake Charlie Russell himself.

Meanwhile, wildlife such as antelope, eagles and coyote can be seen from the five rail cars.

On the way back, a visit from the Salt Creek Gang is imminent. And even though they are train robbers, they are always happy to take pictures with riders.

Food Networks deemed Charlie Russell Chew-Choo one of the craziest restaurants in America. Trip Advisor lists the Charlie Russell Chew-Choo as one of the best thing to do in Lewistown.