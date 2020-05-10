Fort Benton a portal to Montana history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fort Benton comes highly recommended.

Forbes Magazine's list of America’s top 15 prettiest towns included Fort Benton and said the West is well preserved and celebrated there.

Andrew Evans, National Geographic's "digital nomad," savored the languid Missouri River downstream of this historic river town as it passed through the famed White Cliffs area. He wrote of the experience and compared his feelings to those of Meriwether Lewis, whose passage with the expedition helped cement Fort Benton’s place in history.

Fort Benton is north and east of Great Falls and less than an hour’s drive along Highway 87. It bills itself as the birthplace of Montana – a claim that history supports and a trademark protects.

The town traces its roots to 1846, when the foundation was laid for the fort that would be built there.

The first steamboat arrived in 1860, according to the Fort Benton information website www.fortbenton.com.

The discovery of gold two years later in what would become Bannack further fueled Fort Benton’s growth, as those seeking their fortunes and others that would provide them with the goods they needed passed through the town. The 30-year era of the steamboat ended in 1890 when the railroad arrived.