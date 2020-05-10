Fort Benton a portal to Montana history

Fort Benton comes highly recommended.
Forbes Magazine's list of America’s top 15 prettiest towns included Fort Benton and said the West is well preserved and celebrated there.
Andrew Evans, National Geographic's "digital nomad," savored the languid Missouri River downstream of this historic river town as it passed through the famed White Cliffs area. He wrote of the experience and compared his feelings to those of Meriwether Lewis, whose passage with the expedition helped cement Fort Benton’s place in history.
Fort Benton is north and east of Great Falls and less than an hour’s drive along Highway 87. It bills itself as the birthplace of Montana – a claim that history supports and a trademark protects.
The town traces its roots to 1846, when the foundation was laid for the fort that would be built there.
The first steamboat arrived in 1860, according to the Fort Benton information website www.fortbenton.com.
The discovery of gold two years later in what would become Bannack further fueled Fort Benton’s growth, as those seeking their fortunes and others that would provide them with the goods they needed passed through the town. The 30-year era of the steamboat ended in 1890 when the railroad arrived.
What remains of that history helps bring people there today.
The Museum of the Upper Missouri, the state of Montana's Museum of the Northern Great Plains, Homestead Village, The Hornaday Smithsonian Buffalo Gallery, the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument Interpretive Center, Joel F. Overholser Historical Research Center, and the Schwinden Library and Archives are destinations for visitors and historical researchers alike.
This is also the Montana town with a life-size bronze memorial to a sheepherder’s dog. Shep, as the dog was named, kept his vigil for more than five years at the train station after seeing his owner’s body loaded on a train in 1936 for delivery to relatives back East. The dog met four trains each day until its death in hopes of the sheepherder’s return.
The Grand Union Hotel, built in 1882 and since restored, is another reason for visitors to include Fort Benton in their plans. The hotel was known as the finest hotel between St. Louis and Seattle.
And the Grand Union is the place to stay, if visitors are lucky enough to be able to get a room there.
