Grant-Kohrs Ranch NHS: A Step Back in Time

Step back in time to the late 1800s and early 1900s at Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site at Deer Lodge. The Ranch is not just a museum, but a working ranch with year-round chores, and is a fun and interesting living history experience for the entire family.
There is also a very good resource library. Visitors can easily spend two to four hours exploring, listening to the history and stories told by knowledgeable guides, and kid-friendly hands-on activities.
Johnny Grant, a frontiersman and trader, established his pioneer ranch and trading post here in the 1850s. He recognized the potential for raising cattle in the valley after seeing native grasses as high as his horse’s belly gently swaying in the breeze; the surrounding mountains provided protection during the winter and water was abundant.
Grant built his cattle herd by traveling to Fort Hall on the Oregon Trail where he traded with emigrants one good cow for two sore-footed ones. He trailed them to the Deer Lodge valley and after they had rested and regained strength grazing on the lush grasses he took them back to the Oregon Trail and traded for other cattle.
In 1866, Grant sold the ranch to Conrad Kohrs, who became a prominent cattleman of the late 1880s. Kohrs continued to build the cattle herd until at one point he had cattle grazing on more than ten million acres from the Canadian border to Colorado.
It wasn’t until the devastating winter of 1886-87 during which thousands of head of cattle starved to death on the open range that ranchers began fencing privately owned land, irrigated, raised and harvested hay. That winter changed the cattle industry and the open range era came to an end.
To gain an insight into the lifestyle of the late 1800s, a visitor’s experience at the ranch begins with short walk from the Visitors’ Center along a path past teepees and Longhorn cattle lying in the shade of towering cottonwood trees to the original ranch house, bunkhouse row where the cowboys lived, the barns, blacksmith shop and other areas. The undisturbed view of rolling hills and rugged mountain scenery to the west is as it was when Johnny Grant and Conrad Kohrs lived here.
Guides offer frequent tours of the ranch home with its beautiful Victorian décor and personal items that offer a look into the lives of both of the families who lived here. In the lower yard, watch the blacksmith at work at the forge and anvil, sample “cowboy coffee” at the chuck wagon, check out a splendid display of horse-drawn wagons, buggies, sleighs and equipment in the Thoroughbred barn, see the farm animals and take a wagon ride. There are a number of easy walking trails to explore and perhaps see some of the many bird species that nest here.
