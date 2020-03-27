Grant-Kohrs Ranch NHS: A Step Back in Time

Step back in time to the late 1800s and early 1900s at Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site at Deer Lodge. The Ranch is not just a museum, but a working ranch with year-round chores, and is a fun and interesting living history experience for the entire family.

There is also a very good resource library. Visitors can easily spend two to four hours exploring, listening to the history and stories told by knowledgeable guides, and kid-friendly hands-on activities.

Johnny Grant, a frontiersman and trader, established his pioneer ranch and trading post here in the 1850s. He recognized the potential for raising cattle in the valley after seeing native grasses as high as his horse’s belly gently swaying in the breeze; the surrounding mountains provided protection during the winter and water was abundant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grant built his cattle herd by traveling to Fort Hall on the Oregon Trail where he traded with emigrants one good cow for two sore-footed ones. He trailed them to the Deer Lodge valley and after they had rested and regained strength grazing on the lush grasses he took them back to the Oregon Trail and traded for other cattle.