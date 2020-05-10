History and beauty meet at First Peoples Buffalo Jump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First Peoples Buffalo Jump is where beauty meets history and the seemingly endless prairie momentarily falls away to the sky.

Records of Native Americans using the buffalo jump, called Ulm Pishkun, near Ulm date back thousands of years. Now a state park, First Peoples Buffalo Jump offers visitors an interpretive center and 3.5-mile hiking trail that allows nearly unparalleled access and education.

Herds of 100 or more bison were funneled to the sandstone cliff which at first glance seems only to be a part of the prairie. But here the ground suddenly disappears, sending unsuspecting bison plummeting 30 to 50 feet as they followed the animals in front of them.

Still evident “drive lines” lead to the edge while bison bones and other remnants below demonstrate the effectiveness and efficiency with which Native Americans used the site, with artifacts dating back to 300 A.D. In 2015 First Peoples was listed as a National Historic Landmark.

The largest jump in North America, First Peoples Buffalo Jump was used by 13 different tribes. A tour of the interpretive center provides some history of those tribes, which include Pend O'reille, Shoshone, Assiniboine, Blackfeet, Cree, Gros Ventre, Salish and others.